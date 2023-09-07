About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Document

Earbuds can harbor
119,186 colony-forming units.

That's 2,700 times the bacteria
on a kitchen cutting board.

This can lead to ear infections
or other illness.

HBS FN6 HBS FN4
Shop Now Shop Now
Color

Stylish Black / Modern White
Sound MERIDIAN Sound
Noise Isolation
Ambient Sound Mode
MERIDIAN Special EQ Modes
Clean & Safe UVnano Cradle -
Medical Grade Ear Gel
Battery Life Wireless Charging -
18hrs (Earbuds 6hrs / Cradle 12hrs)
Fast Charging
Convenience Weather Splash (IPX4)
Automatic Ear Detection
Fast Pairing
Call Clarity (Noise Reduction / Echo Cancelling /
Clearer Voice Pick Up)
New Tone Free App. (Android / iOS)
Voice Assistant (Google Assistant / Siri)
THE NEW LG TONE FREE BEST EARBUDS BUY NOW PAY LATER

Available now at

SHOP NOW
* T&C apply