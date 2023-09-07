REFRESH
YOUR
SOUND
A New Level
of Sound
Prestigious British Audio
Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting
innovative, elegant, high performance audio solutions.
As a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP),
they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.
The new LG TONE Free FN6
John Buchanan,
is a clear step forward in audio
innovation and performance,
providing a convenient high quality
listening experience, anywhere.
CEO at Meridian Audio
Clear and
Spatial Sound
With sound designed by Meridian,
LG TONE Free FN6 delivers clear and spatial audio.
No matter where you are, become completely
immersed in whatever you're listening to.
Headphone
Spatial
Processing
Meridian's Headphone Spatial
Processing (HSP) combines the
'crosstalk’ between the left and
right channels to create sound
with a realistic sense of space.
Special EQ by MERIDIAN
Immersive
Natural
Games & Movies
An expanded sense
of space
Bass Boost
All Music Genres
Delivers balanced
sound
Treble Boost
Pop & Electronic
Provides an extra
punch
Jazz & Classical
More articulate
vocals
6mm Driver Unit
A 6mm custom-built driver unit
optimizes how you experience
Meridian sound. This powerful
yet compact unit promotes vocal
clarity and intensifies rich bass.
Call Clarity
- Noise Reduction
- Echo Cancelling
- Clearer Voice Pick Up
LG TONE Free FN6
features built-in,
high-performance
microphones for
maximal call clarity.
Noise Reduction
& Echo Cancelling
The upper microphone
detects and minimizes
unwanted noise.
Clearer Voice
Pick Up
The lower microphone picks up
and amplifies your voice even
in a crowded spaces.
Noise Isolation
The close in-ear fit provides a remarkable seal that helps to block out
surrounding noise, even when you’re in a busy café, workspace, or bus.
Ambient Sound Mode
When you need to hear the world around you, a press on your earbuds
lets you be fully aware of your surroundings. It's simple, safe, and convenient.
How Clean
Are Your
Earbuds?
Not As Clean
As You Think
2,700x
more bacteria
than a kitchen cutting board
- January 14, 2019. CNET -
Earbuds can harbor
119,186 colony-forming units.
That's 2,700 times the bacteria
on a kitchen cutting board.
This can lead to ear infections
or other illness.
UVnano Kills
99.9% of Bacteria
Innovative UVnano
cradle conveniently
keeps your earbuds fresh
for everyday wear.
LG's UVnano technology is the first
to receive UL verification for bacteria
reduction.
*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on
the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging.
The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside.
The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and
appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Medical-Grade
Ear Gels
Hypoallergenic
and
Comfortable
For your peace of mind,
these earbuds have comfortable,
medical-grade ear gels made from
non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any
health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Find Your
Perfect Fit
Choose from three sizes of
flexible, form-fitting ear gels.
Long-lasting
Battery Life
Enjoy a total of 18 hours of battery life.
Up to 6 hours of playback in the
earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the
cradle — all from one charge.
*Standard playtime when listening to music
*The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for up to 6 and 12 hours respectively when listening to music.
IPX4 Rated for
Sweat and Rain
Don’t sweat it: LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds are resistant
to water splashes from any direction, so you can keep
listening rain or shine.
Ergonomic Fit
LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds have been engineered to
fit comfortably in your ears with head-centered weight
distribution that helps them stay snug and secure.
Centered Weight