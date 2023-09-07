Meridian's Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) combines the 'crosstalk’ between the left and right channels to create sound with a realistic sense of space.

With sound designed by Meridian, LG TONE Free FN6 delivers clear and spatial audio. No matter where you are, become completely immersed in whatever you're listening to.

The new LG TONE Free FN6 is a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, providing a convenient high quality listening experience, anywhere.

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high performance audio solutions. As a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

A 6mm custom-built driver unit optimizes how you experience Meridian sound. This powerful yet compact unit promotes vocal clarity and intensifies rich bass.

The lower microphone picks up and amplifies your voice even in a crowded spaces.

When you need to hear the world around you, a press on your earbuds lets you be fully aware of your surroundings. It's simple, safe, and convenient.

The close in-ear fit provides a remarkable seal that helps to block out surrounding noise, even when you’re in a busy café, workspace, or bus.

This can lead to ear infections or other illness.

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer. *Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable. *UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.

LG's UVnano technology is the first to receive UL verification for bacteria reduction.

Medical-Grade

Ear Gels

Hypoallergenic

and

Comfortable

For your peace of mind,

these earbuds have comfortable,

medical-grade ear gels made from

non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any

health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.

*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.