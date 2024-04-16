Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
text

Акция 1+1 - двойная радость от LG!

 

Покупайте LG TV с большой диагональю — получайте второй в подарок

 

Преимущества Клуба LG

Акция 1+1 - двойная радость от LG!

Покупайте новый телевизор LG большой диагонали из коллекции 2025 и получайте второй телевизор в подарок!

 

Чтобы воспользоваться акцией, добавьте в корзину одновременно оба телевизора из списка ниже — при оформлении заказа подарочный ТВ будет бесплатным.

 

Период акции

 

02.06.2025-15.06.2025 

 

По всем вопросам: звоните по номеру 2255.

 

Список телевизоров участвующих в акции:

Основной ТВ Подарочный ТВ
 OLED83M59LA   75NANO80A6B 
 OLED83G5RLA   75NANO80A6B 
 OLED83C5RLA   75NANO80A6B 
 OLED77G5RLA   65NANO80A6B 
 OLED77C5RLA   65NANO80A6B 
 OLED77B5RLA   65NANO80A6B 
 86QNED86A6A   55UA75009LA 
 86QNED82A6B   55UA75009LA 
 86QNED80A6A   55UA75009LA 
 86NANO81A6A   43NANO80A6B 
 75QNED86A6A   43LM5772PLA 
 75QNED82A6B   43LM5772PLA 
 75QNED80A6A   43LM5772PLA 