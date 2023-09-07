About Cookies on This Site

Телевизор LG,OLED 65", 4K, ThinQ AI, Smart, DOLBY ATMOS

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Телевизор LG,OLED 65", 4K, ThinQ AI, Smart, DOLBY ATMOS

OLED65B8PLA

Телевизор LG,OLED 65", 4K, ThinQ AI, Smart, DOLBY ATMOS

(1)

Найти онлайн

Идеальный черный. Потрясающая контрастность.

Технология OLED обеспечивает большую контрастность, что открывает множество новых возможностей. Потрясающий уровень контрастности позволяет достичь более глубокой цветопередачи, повышает детализацию и улучшает отображение текстур при просмотре видео.

Черный — самый важный цвет

LG OLED TV воспроизводит идеально черный цвет благодаря более чем 8 миллионами самосветящихся пикселей, которые могут контролировать свою яркость в индивидуальном порядке. Это позволяет насладиться богатством всех красок, увидеть скрытые детали и проникнуться реалистичностью изображения.

Функция Perfect Black от специалистов из Голливуда

«Отныне функция Perfect Black открывает портал в настоящий мир, а не просто демонстрирует его». Слушайте отзыв знаменитого директора по визуальным эффектам Роба Легато о LG OLED TV.

Новый
интеллектуальный
процессор α7

Умный процессор α7 (Alpha7) оптимизирован для LG OLED TV. Благодаря умному процессору α7 вы сможете насладиться четким изображением с изысканной детализацией, яркими красками и большей глубиной в каждом кадре.

Двухступенчатое подавление шума

Точный процесс подавления шума умного процессор α7 позволяет создать более четкое изображение благодаря подавлению зернистости и шума. Улучшенная четкость и плавность изображения.

Alt text

Активный усилитель глубины изображения

Уникальный усилитель изображения умного процессор α7 анализирует изображение и улучшает уровень контрастности. Благодаря отделению объектов от фона изображение приобретает непревзойденную глубину.

Alt text

Технология True color accuracy

Умный процессор α7 обладает широким цветовым спектром, служащим для минимизации искажения цвета, благодаря чему цветопередача становится более точной и насыщенной, а изображение — невероятно реалистичным.

Alt text

Cinema HDR, полная передача режиссерского видения

Благодаря поддержке большинства форматов HDR, вы сможете ознакомиться с настоящим режиссерским видением с помощью функций Dolby Vision™ и Advanced HDR от Technicolor, а также HDR10 Pro и HLG Pro.

Dolby Vision™ — выбор крупнейших студий Голливуда

Dolby Vision — это самое популярное и современное решение HDR. Оно обеспечивает высококачественное изображение, благодаря индивидуальной обработке более 170 000 кадров в течение двухчасового фильма.

Technicolor — краски Голливуда у вас дома

Technicolor — профессиональная студия цвета, которая занимается мастерингом многих голливудских фильмов. Благодаря технологии Advanced HDR от Technicolor вы сможете познакомиться с настоящим видением экспертов по цвету.

Источник вдохновения голливудских режиссеров

«Я вижу все эти детали в таких ярких красках, каких нет ни в одном другом формате». Послушайте отзыв режиссера фильма «Дэдпул» Тима Миллера о HDR LG OLED TV.

* HDR10 Pro является собственными динамическими метаданными LG для формата HDR к сигналу HDR.

Dolby Atmos® Кинематографический звук у вас дома

Dolby Atmos реалистично передает движение каждого объекта и обеспечивает объемное звучание на 360º. В сочетании с Dolby Vision, эта технология позволяет вам испытать те же ощущения, что и в кинотеатре.

Dolby Atmos® переносит вас в самый центр событий, передавая окружающие вас звуки с захватывающим реализмом.

* Dolby Atmos и символ двойного D являются зарегистрированными товарными знаками Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision является товарным знаком Dolby Laboratories.

Плавный и быстрый игровой процесс в 4K HDR

Телевизор LG SUPER UHD обеспечивает исключительную производительность игры,
что позволяет более быстро реагировать на действия в игре. Он также поддерживает 4K HDR-игры с реалистичным изображением и эффектом полного погружения. А система Dolby Atmos создает мощный живой звук,
делая игровой процесс незабываемым.

Режим Gallery

Откройте для себя чудесные уголки нашей планеты, находясь дома
с режимом Gallery. Произнесите голосовую команду и пред вами предстанут
захватывающие изображения с музыкальным сопровождением,
обновляемые сервисом TripAdvisor в соответствии со временем года.

Серии изображений постоянно обновляются и расширяются

Ваши ежедневные путешествия будут невероятно реалистичными благодаря обновлению изображений всемирно известных достопримечательностей в соответствии со временем года.
Открывайте новые горизонты, находясь дома, с помощью TripAdvisor!

Alt text

Высшее качество как часть повседневной жизни

Режим Gallery позволяет насладиться широким спектром живописных изображений:
от фотографий популярных и захватывающих туристических достопримечательностей до всемирно известных произведений искусства.
Изображения сопровождаются музыкой, что позволяет создать идеальную атмосферу под ваше настроение.

Alt text

Открывайте мир с помощью голосовой команды

Режим Gallery предоставляет доступ к великолепным и живописным изображениям.
Некоторые изображения сопровождаются музыкой, которую вы можете выбрать самостоятельно, а также воспользоваться подборкой треков от компании LG.
Просто произнесите голосовую команду

«Покажи мне прохладное лето в Gallery»

Alt text

* За основу взяты изображения телевизоров с настенным креплением.
* Расстояние между задней частью телевизора и стеной может отличаться, в зависимости от типа установки и стены.
* Фактический внешний вид продукта может отличаться от представленного изображения.

Идеальная сочетаемость с вашим интерьером

Телевизор, который дополнит интерьер вашего дома. LG OLED TV выведет дизайн вашего дома на новый уровень.
Печать

Все характеристики

ДИСПЛЕЙ

Тип дисплея

OLED

Размер экрана

65

Разрешение

3840*2160

Дисплей Nano Cell (2–го поколения)

НЕТ

Панель IPS

НЕТ

Угол обзора

Идеальный угол обзора

Расширенный диапазон цветов

Идеальный цвет

Миллиард насыщенных цветов

Миллиард насыщенных цветов

Затемнение

Самосветящиеся пиксели

Черный цвет

Безграничный контраст

Технология Ultra Luminance

Технология Ultra Luminance Pro

BLU

HET

Технология TruMotion/частота обновления

HET

PMI (индекс улучшения изображения)/ частота обновления (только для серии LCD)

HET

ВИДЕО(КАЧЕСТВО ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЯ)

HDR

Технология 4K Cinema HDR

Режим Dolby Vision

НЕТ ДА/ДА/ДА(4K/2K)

HDR10 Pro

ДА/ДА/ДА/ДА (4K/2K)

HLG

ДА/ДА/ДА/ДА (4K/2K)

Усовершенствованная технология HDR от Technicolor

ДА

Эффект HDR

ДА (4K/2K)

4K HFR

НЕТ НЕТ НЕТ/ДА

2K HFR

НЕТ ДА НЕТ/ДА

Мастер процессор изображения

Умный процессор α7

Экспертный режим Technicolor

ДА

Профессиональное игровое ТВ

ДА

Время отклика в режиме Enhanced Motion Picture

ДА

Активный усилитель глубины изображения объектов

Активный усилитель глубины изображения объектов

Оптимизация яркости по технологии Local Dimming

НЕТ

Усилитель цветопередачи

Адаптивный усилитель цветопередачи

Точность цветопередачи

Технология True Color Accuracy

Функция Upscaler

Функция 4K Upscaler

Подавление шумов

NR

Резкость

НЕТ

Динамическое отображение тонов

Улучшенное динамическое отображение тонов

HEVC

4K@120 пикселей, 10 бит

VP9

4K@60 пикселей, 10 бит

SHVC

4K@60 пикселей, 10 бит

ЗВУК

Выходная мощность

40 Вт (НЧ-динамик: 20 Вт)

Канал

2.2 ch

Направление

Сабвуфер, направленный в пол

НЧ–динамик

2 сабвуфера по 20 Вт

Одновременное воспроизведение аудио

ДА

DOLBY ATMOS

ДА

Режим объемного звучания

Объемное звучание Dolby Surround/OLED Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Регулировка звука одним касанием

ДА

Адаптивное управление звуком

ДА

Функция Audio Upscaler

ДА

Синхронизация звука LG

ДА

Воспроизведение звука через Bluetooth

ДА

Декодер DTS

ДА

Аудиокодек

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTSHD, DTS Express, WMA, aptX (см. руководство)

ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ SMART CONVENIENCE

Операционная система (ОС)

Платформа webOS для смарт-телевизоров

Количество процессоров

Четырехъядерный

Дистанционное управление Magic

Встроенный

Быстрый доступ

ДА

Функция Focus Zoom

ДА

Функция Live Zoom

ДА

Универсальное управление

ДА (зависит от страны)

Интеллектуальная функция распознавания голоса

ДА ※ Поддержка 10 языков: корейский, английский (США, Великобритания, Австралия, Канада), немецкий, итальянский, французский, испанский (Испания, Мексика), португальский (Бразилия), польский, турецкий, русский

Голосовой ввод текста

ДА

360 VR

ДА

Magic Link

ДА

Галерея

ДА

Магазин контента LG

ДА

Многоэкранное средство просмотра

ДА

DIAL

ДА

Веб–браузер

ДА

Музыкальный проигрыватель

ДА

Мой контент

ДА

Мои каналы

ДА

Советчик каналов

ДА

Функция Channel Plus

ДА (Только для России)

ФУНКЦИЯ IOT И ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ К МОБИЛЬНОМУ ТЕЛЕФОНУ/ПК

Функция Mobile TV вкл.

ДА

Функция WiF TV вкл.

ДА

Режим экономии энергии Bluetooth вкл.

ДА

Технология Miracast Overlay/Miracast

Технология Miracast Overlay

Сетевой файловый браузер

ДА

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНАЯ ФУНКЦИЯ

Цифровая запись

НЕТ

Аналоговый DVR

НЕТ

Временной сдвиг

НЕТ

Просмотр и запись

НЕТ

Встроенные игры

НЕТ

Калибровка аудио

ДА

Язык экранного меню

36 языков

Блокировать доступ к вредоносному сайту

ДА

Функция Live Plus

НЕТ

ПРИЕМ СИГНАЛА ВЕЩАНИЯ

Цифровое ТВ (наземное, кабельное, спутниковое)

DVB НЕТ T2/C/S2

Наземное

DVB НЕТ T2/T

Кабельное

DVB НЕТ C

Спутниковое

DVB НЕТ S2/S

Прием аналогового ТВ сигнала

ДА

Многофункциональный тюнер

НЕТ

Передача данных (спецификация по странам)

HbbTV(Ready)

CI + (общий интерфейс)

CI+ 1.4

Страница телетекста

ДА (2000 стр.)

Телетекст (Top/Flof/List)

ДА (ТОП: Австрия, Германия, Италия, Швейцария, НЕТ НЕТ, Flof: другие)

[DVB] субтитр

ДА

AD (аудио описание)

ДА

Функция EPG (электронная программа передач) (на 8 дней)

ДА

РАЗЪЕМ

HDMI

1 (сзади)/3 (сбоку)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ДА

ARC (Канал возврата аудио)

ДА (сбоку, HDMI 2)

USB

2 (сзади)/1 (сбоку)

LAN

ДА (сзади)

Компонента

HET

Композитный вход (AV)

HET

Слот CI

ДА (сбоку)

B–CAS

НЕТ

Вход RF

2 (сзади, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (оптико–цифровой аудио выход)

ДА (сзади)

Выход для наушников

ДА (сзади)

Линейный выход

ДА (общий выход для наушников)

RS–232C (управление/SVC)

НЕТ

Wifi

ДА (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

ДА (V4.2)

ПИТАНИЕ И «ЗЕЛЕНАЯ»

Источник питания

AC 100~240 В 50НЕТ60 Гц

Потребляемая мощность в режиме ожидания

До 0,5 Вт

Потребляемая мощность (макс.)

Размер экрана отличается в зависимости от региона

Режим энергосбережения

ДА

«Зеленый» датчик освещенности

ДА

Отвечает требованиям ENERGY STAR®

НЕТ

Расчетные эксплуатационные расходы в год

НЕТ

Расчетное потребление электроэнергии в год

НЕТ

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Пульт управления

MR18

Батарейки

ДА (AA x 2EA)

Компонентный/AV–кабель

HET

Кабель питания

ДА (Телевизор подключен)

Настенное крепление VESA

См. лист «Аксессуары»

Размер настенного крепления VESA

См. лист «Аксессуары»

Модель настенного крепления VESA

См. лист «Аксессуары»

РАЗРЕШЕНИЕ

4K UHD

ОСОБЕННОСТИ

ThinQ AI

OLED motion

Большие ТВ

КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ

Smart TV

webOS Smart TV

SMART ФУНКЦИИ

Magic Remote Control

Встроенный

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ ВНЕШНИХ УСТРОЙСТВ

Wi-Fi

● (802.11ac)

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Купить напрямую

OLED65B8PLA

Телевизор LG,OLED 65", 4K, ThinQ AI, Smart, DOLBY ATMOS

Найти онлайн