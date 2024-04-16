Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

OLED77C4RLA

(6)
Шедевр, совершенный благодаря опыту, отточенному временем

Многолетнее стремление к инновациям нельзя имитировать в одночасье. Уникальный набор микросхем alpha для телевизора OLED без мировых аналогов поднимает впечатления от просмотра на новую высоту.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Gold world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem with a spotlight on a black background with gold sparkly stardust filling the sky above it.

№ 1 в мире

11 лет спустя
все еще на вершине

Мы продолжаем оставаться лидером на мировом рынке телевизоров OLED.

*Omdia. 11 лет подряд занимает первое место по количеству проданных единиц в период с 2013 по 2023 год. Этот результат не является одобрением компании LGE или ее изделий. Узнать больше можно по адресу https://www.omdia.com/.

Что отличает LG OLED evo от других?

ИИ-процессор alpha 9 7 поколения от компании LG, расположенный на материнской плате, излучает зеленые вспышки света. Функция Brightness Booster с боковым изображением белого леопарда. Ультратонкий телевизор и готовая к использованию звуковая панель LG Soundbar, установленные плоско на стене в современном жилом пространстве.
ИИ-процессор alpha 9 7 поколения

Только α делает телевизор OLED настолько ярким, как сейчас

Чип ИИ-процессора alpha 9 7 поколения переосмысливает телевизор OLED с помощью усовершенствований, добавляющих преображающие и реалистичные детали.

ИИ-процессор alpha 9 7 поколения от компании LG едва различим в темноте. ИИ-процессор сияет зеленым цветом, и из него исходят разноцветные вспышки света. На материнской плате появляется еще несколько вспышек, простираясь дальше, а белые точки, похожие на звезды, начинают проявляться, создавая впечатление межгалактической сцены.
1.5x
4.5x

Улучшенная графика

2.2x

Скорость обработки

*Сравнение проводится на основе обычного телевизора с ИИ-процессором alpha 5. 

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией. 

ИИ точно настраивает разрешение

После классификации кадра функции AI Noise Reduction и AI Super Resolution реалистично улучшают сцены.

LG OLED в современном жилом пространстве, на экране которого демонстрируется музыкальный спектакль. Синие круговые волны, изображающие персонализацию, окружают телевизор и пространство.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Настройка с помощью ИИ

Синхронизируется с настройками просмотра

 

 

 

Показана галерея из 6 изображений воздушных шаров в небе. Выбраны два изображения. Затем появляется галерея из 6 изображений людей, раздувающих пузыри. Выбраны ещё 2. На черном экране появляется розово-фиолетовый значок загрузки. На экране появляется мистический пейзаж, а усовершенствования появляются постепенно слева направо.

Изображение, соответствующее вашему вкусу

Выберите любимые фотографии, и функция AI Picture Wizard создаст из 85 миллионов вариантов изображение, точно соответствующее вашему уникальному вкусу, а затем сохранит его в вашем профиле.

Телевизор LG OLED TV в современной городской квартире. Поверх изображения появляется наложение в виде сетки, как при сканировании пространства, а затем из экрана проецируются синие звуковые волны, идеально заполняющие комнату звуком.

Акустическая настройка с помощью ИИ

Оптимальное аудио
подходит к вашему пространству

Акустическая система определяет планировку комнаты и место, где вы сидите, чтобы создать вокруг вас звуковой купол, идеально подходящий к уникальной акустике вашей комнаты.

Телевизор LG OLED TV в современном жилом пространстве в ночное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

ночь

Телевизор LG OLED TV в современном жилом пространстве в дневное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

день

Интеллект, при котором изображение выглядит ярко при любом свете

Днем или ночью функция Brightness Control обнаруживает свет в помещении и соответствующим образом балансирует изображение, обеспечивая четкость и ясность визуального восприятия.

AI Picture Pro

Невероятная реалистичность с
подлинным очарованием

Женщина с пронзительными голубыми глазами и в ярко оранжевой кофте в темном пространстве. Красные линии, изображающие усовершенствования ИИ, покрывают часть ее лица, которая выглядит яркой и детализированной, в то время как остальная часть изображения выглядит тусклой.

Супермасштабирование с помощью ИИ

ИИ точно настраивает разрешение

После классификации кадра функции AI Noise Reduction и AI Super Resolution реалистично улучшают сцены.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

AI Sound Pro

Услышьте каждую деталь
звукового ландшафта

Телевизор LG OLED TV, от экрана которого исходят звуковые пузыри и волны, заполняющие пространство.

Виртуальный 9.1.2-канальный объемный звук

Реалистичный звук пронизывает ваше пространство

Ощутите безумное погружение в систему всеохватывающего 9.1.2-канального виртуального объемного звука.

Мужчина едет на мотоцикле по грунтовой дороге с яркой круговой графикой вокруг мотоцикла.

Динамический усилитель звука

Впечатляющий звук резонирует

Благодаря усовершенствованиям ИИ-процессора звук приобретает динамическое усиление и мощность.

На экране телевизора LG OLED TV демонстрируется выступление музыкантов с яркой круговой графикой вокруг микрофонов и инструментов.

Адаптивный контроль звука

Звук подходит ко всему, что вы смотрите

Адаптивный контроль звука балансирует аудио в зависимости от жанра в режиме реального времени, обеспечивая насыщенную чистоту.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**Включается через меню режима звука.

***Звук может отличаться в зависимости от условий прослушивания. 

Функция Brightness Booster

Освещение более яркого изображения

Улучшенный алгоритм усиления света с функцией Brightness Booster освещает изображение с еще большей четкостью.

*Увеличение яркости на 30% относится к 55/65/77/83" C4. 

**Яркость зависит от серии и размера.

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Белый леопард показывает свою морду сбоку в левой части изображения. Слева появляется надпись «На 30% ярче».

Слова «СУПЕР ЧЕРНЫЙ» появляются, будучи напечатанными жирными черными заглавными буквами. Затем черная горная сцена с четким разрешением поднимается и закрывает буквы, показывая также деревню и песчаные дюны. Черный текст исчезает на фоне черного неба.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

Сцена оживленного города ранним вечером с яркими цветами и контрастностью.

100% точность цветопередачи и цветовой объем

Сцены переливаются реалистичными цветами

100% цветовой объем усиливает насыщенные оттенки, а 100% точность цветопередачи сохраняет оттенки без искажения.

*Панель LG OLED сертифицирована компанией Intertek на предмет 100% точности цветопередачи, измеренной по стандарту CIE DE2000 с использованием 125 цветовых шаблонов.

**Объем цветовой гаммы дисплея (CGV) эквивалентен или превышает CGV цветового пространства DCI-P3, что подтверждено независимой компанией Intertek. 

На экране телевизора LG OLED TV, OLED C4, направленного под углом 45 градусов влево, отображается красивый закат с лодкой на озере, а сам телевизор прикреплен к звуковой панели LG Soundbar с помощью кронштейна Synergy в минималистичном жилом пространстве.

Ультратонкая конструкция

Элегантность в простоте

Угловая перспектива нижнего угла телевизора OLED C4, на экране которого демонстрируется абстрактная картина. Телевизор OLED C4 и звуковая панель LG Soundbar в чистом жилом пространстве, установленные плоско на стене, с демонстрацией оркестрового выступления на экране.

Испытайте ощущение ультратонкости

Минималистичный дизайн с узкими рамками обеспечивает чистое присутствие для изящной элегантности и вашего полного фокуса внимания.

*Размер рамки различается в зависимости от серии и размера.

Наилучшее сочетание с аудиооборудованием LG

Звуковая панель высшего уровня для
первоклассного LG OLED

Кронштейн Synergy

Предназначен для усиления изображения и звука

Кронштейн Synergy удерживает вашу звуковую панель LG Soundbar в оптимальном положении, обеспечивая оптимальное аудио и эстетичный внешний вид.

*Звуковая панель может быть приобретена отдельно.

**Звуковая панель SC9 сочетается с OLED C2 / C3 и C4.

*Звуковая панель может быть приобретена отдельно, и режим управления звуковой панелью может различаться в зависимости от модели.

**Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями. 

***Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.

****Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW-интерфейсом / функцией WOW Orchestra / функцией WOWCAST: OLED G4, C4 и B4.

Logo программы webOS Re:New на черном фоне с желто-оранжевой и фиолетовой круглой сферой внизу.

Программа webOS Re:New

Каждый год новый телевизор в течение 5 лет

Оставайтесь в курсе удобных функций и технологий благодаря 4 обещанным обновлениям операционной системы webOS в течение 5 лет.

*Программа webOS Re:New поддерживает в общей сложности 4 обновления операционной системы webOS в течение пяти лет.

**Пятилетний порог обновления для программы webOS Re:New предусматривает глобальный запуск нового изделия.

***Первое обновление операционной системы webOS произойдет через два года с момента покупки.

****Клиенты получают 5 версий операционной системы webOS, включая текущую версию на момент покупки.

*****Обновления доступны для моделей, выпущенных в 2022 году, включая все OLED и 8K QNED, а также для моделей, выпущенных после 2023 года, включая UHD, NanoCell, QNED и OLED.

******Функции могут быть изменены, а некоторые функции, приложения и обновления услуг могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Операционная система webOS 24

Сделайте свой опыт просмотра телевизора уникальным

Наслаждайтесь телевизором, созданным специально для вас, с помощью функций «Мой профиль», AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge и Quick Cards.

The webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и могут измениться при выпуске.

**Рекомендации по ключевым словам зависят от приложения и времени суток и предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих технологию обработки естественного языка на родном языке. 

***Применяется к OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****В течение 5-летнего периода будет предоставлено всего 4 обновления, и график может варьироваться в зависимости от региона или страны.

*****Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimising the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

 

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz of C4 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

Two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favourite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

The Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Тип дисплея

    4K OLED

  • Частота обновления

    120Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    OLED Цвет

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α9 Gen7 4K

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Совместимость с G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Да

  • Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

    Да

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

  • Оттенки серого

    Да

  • Высокая контрастность

    Да

  • Инвертировать цвета

    Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

  • Кабель ИК-бластера

    Да

  • Кабель питания

    Да (Прикрепленный к)

  • Пульт

    Пульт Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

    Да (AA x 2ШТ)

АУДИО

  • AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Виртуальный 9.1.2-апмиксинг)

  • AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • Аудио кодек

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

  • Чистый голос Pro

    Да (авто настройка громкости)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • LG Синхронизация звука

    Да

  • Одновременный вывод звука

    Да

  • Звуковой режим

    Да

  • Направление динамика

    Вниз

  • Поддержка WiSA

    Да (увеличение до 2.1 канала)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

  • Поддержка Bluetooth

    Да (5.1)

  • CI-слот

    1шт

  • Ethernet- вход

    1шт

  • HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI-вход

    4 шт.: поддержка 4K 120 Гц, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 порта)

  • RF вход (антенна/кабель)

    2шт

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Да

  • SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

    1шт

  • USB-вход

    3шт (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Да (Wi-Fi 5)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

    1879 x 1130 x 228

  • Вес упаковки

    38.5

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    1711 x 982 x 47.1

  • Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

    1711 x 1035 x 267

  • Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

    520 x 267

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    23.5

  • Вес телевизора с подставкой

    27.1

  • Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

    300 x 200

ИГРЫ

  • Оптимизатор игр

    Да (Игровая панель)

  • ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

    Да

  • Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

    Да

  • Совместимость с G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Да

  • Режим HGIG

    Да

  • VRR (Переменная частота обновления)

    Да (До 144Гц)

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

  • Разрешение экрана

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Тип дисплея

    4K OLED

  • Частота обновления

    120Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    OLED Цвет

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

  • AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • AI Выбор жанра (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Интеллектуальное масштабирование α9 4K

  • Технология затемнения

    Самосветящиеся пиксели

  • Динамическое отображение тонов

    Да (OLED Динамическое отоброжение тонов Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Да

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (Высокая частота кадров)

    4K 120 кадров в секунду (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion (Технология обработки движений)

    OLED Motion

  • Режим изображения

    10 режимов: Мастер персонализированного изображения, Яркий, Стандартный, Автоматическое энергосбережение(APS), Кино, Спорт, Игра, Режиссерский, Светлая комната Эксперт (ISF), Темная комната Эксперт (ISF)

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α9 Gen7 4K

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

    Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

    Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

  • Семейные настройки

    Да

  • Всегда готов

    Да

  • Веб-браузер

    Да

  • Голосовое управление без пульта

    Да

  • Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

    Да

  • Пульт Magic Remote

    В комплекте

  • Мультипросмотр

    Да

  • Операционная система (ОС)

    webOS 24

  • Передача из Комнаты в комнату

    Да (Отправитель/Получатель)

  • Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

    Да (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Да

  • Совместимость с USB-камерой

    Да

  • Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

    Да

Купить напрямую

77-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG OLED evo C4 4K OLED77C4

OLED77C4RLA

77-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG OLED evo C4 4K OLED77C4