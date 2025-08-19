Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
86 дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED82 4K 2025 года + Саундбар LG S70TY

86QNED82A6B.S70TYA
Вид спереди на LG Soundbar S70TY и сабвуфер
Основные характеристики

  • Невероятно богатая цветовая палитра от новой динамической QNED Color
  • Качество изображения 4K, улучшенная визуализация и объемный звук благодаря ИИ-процессору alpha 7 Gen8
  • Новая кнопка ИИ, голосовое управление, функции перетаскивания на пульте AI Magic Remote
  • Полное соответствие Soundbar для телевизоров LG, разработанное для усиления телевизоров LG и удобного кронштейна LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Полные звуковые ландшафты от Dolby Atmos, центральный динамик, направленный вверх
  • Простое управление через телевизор с интерфейсом WOW, плюс симфонический звук от WOW Orchestra
Передний вид LG QNED82 TV, логотип LG QNED AI в верхнем углу. LG QNED TV отображает красочные текстуры, напоминающие мазки краски, сливающиеся воедино.

86QNED82A6B

86 дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED82 4K 2025 года
Вид спереди на LG Soundbar S70TR, сабвуфер и задние динамики

S70TY

Саундбар LG S70TY

Кибербезопасность

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

Программа webOS Re:New Program

* Премии CES Innovation Awards присуждаются на основе описательных материалов, представленных судьям. CTA не проверяла достоверность представленных материалов и заявлений, а также не проверяла изделие, за которое была присуждена премия.

Телевизор LG QNED TV на фоне ярких, насыщенных темных цветов. На экране — яркая и красочная картинка, демонстрирующая технологию цвета QNED и ее способность отображать широкий спектр оттенков с высоким контрастом. Логотип LG QNED AI виден на экране. На заголовке: Каждый цвет переосмыслен с динамическим QNED-цветом.

Каждый цвет переосмыслен с динамическим QNED-цветом

* QNED и QNED evo оснащены различными цветовыми решениями, использующими новейшую и уникальную технологию широкого цветового охвата от LG, которая заменяет Quantum Dot.

Совершенно новый динамический QNED Color

Последняя и уникальная технология широкого цветового охвата от LG, заменяющая Quantum Dot, обеспечивает улучшенную цветопередачу.

Брызги красок разлетаются вверх разноцветными всплесками.

Сертификация 100% объема цвета по стандарту DCI-P3 от Intertek.

Сертификация 100% объема цвета по стандарту DCI-P3 от Intertek.

Сертифицированный 100% объем цвета с LG QNED

* Объем цветовой гаммы дисплея (CGV) эквивалентен или превышает CGV цветового пространства DCI-P3, что подтверждено независимой компанией Intertek.

Представляем мощный умный ИИ-процессор alpha 7 Gen8

Благодаря улучшенным характеристикам и ускоренной обработке ИИ-процессор alpha 7 Gen8 обеспечивает качество изображения 4K повышенной резкости и глубины.

ИИ-процессор alpha 7 Gen8 светится желтым цветом, из него исходят разноцветные вспышки света.

* По сравнению с ИИ-процессором alpha 5 Gen6 телевизора Smart TV того же года на основе внутренних технических характеристик.

Саундбар LG на черном фоне демонстрирует свой дизайн, начиная с левого угла, а затем разворачивается, чтобы показать весь саундбар. Телевизор LG QNED TV появляется вместе с кронштейном Synergy. Саундбар устанавливается на кронштейн Synergy и прижимается к стене, при этом ниже на экране телевизора видно изображение человека, играющего на гитаре.

Оптимальное качество звука, достойное LG QNED

Дополните впечатления от LG QNED саундбаром, прекрасно сочетающимся с его дизайном и звуковыми характеристиками.

Завораживающие звуковые ландшафты окружают вас

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре перед океаном. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара и проецируются на телевизор, а в это время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара, а в то время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре перед океаном. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара и проецируются на телевизор, а в это время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара, а в то время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

Саундбары LG идеально дополняют впечатления от просмотра на телевизорах LG

Дизайн, идеально сочетающийся с LG QNED

Прекрасно сочетается с LG QNED

Оцените визуальную гармонию LG QNED и совершенно нового саундбара LG Crest Design для изысканных интерьеров.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где на экране LG QNED TV показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре. Саундбар LGи телевизор LG QNED TV на кремовой стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором женщина поет в студии звукозаписи. Под телевизором находится современная деревянная подставка геометрической формы. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED в уютном и слабоосвещенном жилом помещении с детскими игрушками. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором маленький мальчик играет на виолончели.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где на экране LG QNED TV показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре. Саундбар LGи телевизор LG QNED TV на кремовой стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором женщина поет в студии звукозаписи. Под телевизором находится современная деревянная подставка геометрической формы. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED в уютном и слабоосвещенном жилом помещении с детскими игрушками. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором маленький мальчик играет на виолончели.

Кронштейн Synergy

Безупречное сочетание с LG QNED

Кронштейн Synergy специально разработан для идеальной интеграции с вашим телевизором LG QNED, обеспечивая визуальную гармонию и улучшая аудиовыступление.

*Относится к моделям QNED 2024 года QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

**Кронштейн Synergy поставляется с 1-полюсной или 2-полюсной подставкой, которая может отличаться в зависимости от страны/продукта.

***Кронштейн Synergy можно приобрести отдельно.

Key Feature

  • Невероятно богатая цветовая палитра от новой динамической QNED Color
  • Качество изображения 4K, улучшенная визуализация и объемный звук благодаря ИИ-процессору alpha 7 Gen8
  • Новая кнопка ИИ, голосовое управление, функции перетаскивания на пульте AI Magic Remote
  • Полное соответствие Soundbar для телевизоров LG, разработанное для усиления телевизоров LG и удобного кронштейна LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Полные звуковые ландшафты от Dolby Atmos, центральный динамик, направленный вверх
  • Простое управление через телевизор с интерфейсом WOW, плюс симфонический звук от WOW Orchestra

Характеристики

Тип дисплея

4K QNED

Частота обновления

60Гц

Широкая цветовая гамма

Dynamic QNED Color

Процессор

Интеллектуальный процессор α7 4K Gen8

HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

HDR10 / HLG

Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

1929 x 1108 x 51.9

Вес телевизора без подставки

45.5

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Оттенки серого

Да

Высокая контрастность

Да

Инвертировать цвета

Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

Кабель питания

Да (Съемный)

Пульт

Пульт Magic Remote (MR25)

АУДИО

AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

α7 AI Sound Pro (Виртуальный 9.1.2-апмиксинг)

AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Да

Аудио кодек

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Смотрите руководство)

Аудио выход

20Вт

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

Чистый голос Pro

Да (авто настройка громкости)

LG Синхронизация звука

Да

Одновременный вывод звука

Да

Звуковой режим

Да

Направление динамика

Вниз

Акустическая система

2.0 Канал

WOW-оркестр

Да

ТЕЛЕВЕЩАНИЕ

Аналоговый ТВ-прием

Да

Диджитал ТВ-прием

DVB-T2/T (наземное вещаниеl), DVB-C (кабель), DVB-S2/S (спутник)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

Поддержка Bluetooth

Да (v 5.0)

CI-слот

1шт

Ethernet- вход

1шт

HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI-вход

3 шт.: поддержка eARC, ALLM

RF вход (антенна/кабель)

2шт

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Да

SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

1шт

USB-вход

1шт (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Да (Wi-Fi 5)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

2090 x 1215 x 200

Вес упаковки

58.5

Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

1929 x 1108 x 51.9

Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

1929 x 1174 x 359

Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

1700 x 359

Вес телевизора без подставки

45.5

Вес телевизора с подставкой

46.5

Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

600 x 400

ИГРЫ

Оптимизатор игр

Да (Игровая панель)

ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

Да

Режим HGIG

Да

VRR (Переменная частота обновления)

Да (до 60Гц)

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

Тип подсветки

Edge

Разрешение экрана

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Тип дисплея

4K QNED

Частота обновления

60Гц

Широкая цветовая гамма

Dynamic QNED Color

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Да

AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

4K Super Upscaling

Авто калибровка

Да

Технология затемнения

Локальное затемнение

Динамическое отображение тонов

Да

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Да

HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

HDR10 / HLG

Режим изображения

10 режима

Процессор

Интеллектуальный процессор α7 4K Gen8

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

AI Чатбот

Да

Веб-браузер

Да

Google Cast

Да

Google Home / Hub

Да

Home Hub

Да

Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

Да

LG Каналы

Да

Пульт Magic Remote

В комплекте

Мультипросмотр

Да

Операционная система (ОС)

webOS 25

Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

Да (LG ThinQ)

Совместимость с USB-камерой

Да

Voice ID

Да (за исключением России)

Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

Да

Работает с Apple Home

Да

Характеристики

Количество каналов

3.1.1

Выходная мощность

400 W

Главный

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Сабвуфер

200 x 377 x 285 mm

АКСЕССУАР

Кабель HDMI

Да

Дистанционное управление

Да

Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

Да

Гарантийный талон

Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

Dolby Digital

Да

AAC

Да

Dolby Atmos

Да

DTS Digital Surround

Да

DTS:X

Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

Да

Версия Bluetooth

5.1

HDMI вход

1

HDMI выход

1

Оптический

1

USB

1

Беспроводной тыловой готов

Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

Да

Управление саундбаром

Да

TV Sound Mode Share

Да

WOW Interface

Да

WOW Orchestra

Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

Главный

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Сабвуфер

200 x 377 x 285 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

Количество каналов

3.1.1

Количество динамиков

7 EA

Выходная мощность

400 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

Да

120 Гц

Да

Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

Да

CEC (Simplink)

Да

Dolby Vision

Да

HDR10

Да

Pass-through

Да

Pass-through (4K)

Да

VRR / ALLM

Да

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Выборка

24 бит/ 96 кГц

МОЩНОСТЬ

Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

33 W

Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

33 W

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

0.5 W ↓

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Да

Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

Да

Кино

Да

Clear Voice Pro

Да

Игра

Да

Музыка

Да

Спорт

Да

Стандарт

Да

ВЕС

Вес брутто

13.3 kg

Главный

3.0 kg

Сабвуфер

5.7 kg

