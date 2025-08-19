Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
86 дюймовый LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K Телевизор Smart TV 2025 + Саундбар LG S70TY

Основные характеристики

  • Невероятно богатая цветовая палитра от новой динамической QNED Color
  • Качество изображения 4K, улучшенная визуализация и объемный звук благодаря ИИ-процессору alpha 8 Gen2
  • Новая кнопка ИИ, голосовое управление, функции перетаскивания на пульте AI Magic Remote
  • Полное соответствие Soundbar для телевизоров LG, разработанное для усиления телевизоров LG и удобного кронштейна LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Полные звуковые ландшафты от Dolby Atmos, центральный динамик, направленный вверх
  • Простое управление через телевизор с интерфейсом WOW, плюс симфонический звук от WOW Orchestra
Больше
Products in this Bundle: 2
Вид спереди на телевизор LG QNED evo QNED85, логотип LG QNED evo Al в верхнем углу. Телевизор LG QNED evo QNED85 отображает красочные текстуры, напоминающие мазки краски, сливающиеся воедино.

86QNED86A6A

86 дюймовый LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K Телевизор Smart TV 2025
Вид спереди на LG Soundbar S70TR, сабвуфер и задние динамики

S70TY

Саундбар LG S70TY
Победитель премии iF Design Award –– QNED85, 100”

Победитель премии iF Design Award –– QNED85, 100”

Логотип «Победитель в категории Награда за дизайн iF».

Значок премии CES Innovation Awards со ссылкой на 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New)

Кибербезопасность

Логотип «Выбор редакции AVForums» для LG webOS 24 как «Лучшая Телевизор Smart TV 2024/2025».

Выбор редакции AVForums – Лучший Телевизор Smart TV 2024/25

«webOS 24 по-прежнему обеспечивает стильный, быстрый и удобный в использовании смарт-опыт, оставаясь при этом свежим и ненагруженным.»

* Премии CES Innovation Awards присуждаются на основе описательных материалов, представленных судьям. CTA не проверяла достоверность представленных материалов и заявлений, а также не проверяла изделие, за которое была присуждена премия.

Телевизор LG QNED TV на фоне ярких, насыщенных темных цветов. На экране — яркая и красочная картинка, демонстрирующая технологию цвета QNED и ее способность отображать широкий спектр оттенков с высокой контрастностью. Показан логотип абсолютно нового LG QNED evo AI. С субтитрами, рассказывающими о технологии MiniLED и новом ИИ-процессоре alpha телевизоров QNED. Заголовок: «Каждый цвет переосмыслен и предлагает новые ощущения».

Телевизор LG QNED TV на фоне ярких, насыщенных темных цветов. На экране — яркая и красочная картинка, демонстрирующая технологию цвета QNED и ее способность отображать широкий спектр оттенков с высокой контрастностью. Показан логотип абсолютно нового LG QNED evo AI. С субтитрами, рассказывающими о технологии MiniLED и новом ИИ-процессоре alpha телевизоров QNED. Заголовок: «Каждый цвет переосмыслен и предлагает новые ощущения».

Каждый цвет переосмыслен и предлагает новые ощущения

* QNED и QNED evo оснащены различными цветовыми решениями, использующими новейшую и уникальную технологию широкого цветового охвата от LG, что включает замену технологии Quantum Dot.

Совершенно новый динамический QNED Color

Последняя и уникальная технология широкого цветового охвата от LG, заменяющая Quantum Dot, обеспечивает улучшенную цветопередачу.

Брызги красок разлетаются вверх разноцветными всплесками.

Изображения, используемые в обзоре продукта ниже, предназначены для ознакомительных целей. Для точного представления обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы.

Саундбар LG на черном фоне демонстрирует свой дизайн, начиная с левого угла, а затем разворачивается, чтобы показать весь саундбар. Телевизор LG QNED TV появляется вместе с кронштейном Synergy. Саундбар устанавливается на кронштейн Synergy и прижимается к стене, при этом ниже на экране телевизора видно изображение человека, играющего на гитаре.

Оптимальное качество звука, достойное LG QNED

Дополните впечатления от LG QNED саундбаром, прекрасно сочетающимся с его дизайном и звуковыми характеристиками.

Завораживающие звуковые ландшафты окружают вас

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре перед океаном. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара и проецируются на телевизор, а в это время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара, а в то время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре перед океаном. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара и проецируются на телевизор, а в это время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от саундбара, а в то время сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Саундбары LG идеально дополняют впечатления от просмотра на телевизорах LG

Дизайн, идеально сочетающийся с LG QNED

Прекрасно сочетается с LG QNED

Оцените визуальную гармонию LG QNED и совершенно нового саундбара LG Crest Design для изысканных интерьеров.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где на экране LG QNED TV показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре. Саундбар LGи телевизор LG QNED TV на кремовой стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором женщина поет в студии звукозаписи. Под телевизором находится современная деревянная подставка геометрической формы. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED в уютном и слабоосвещенном жилом помещении с детскими игрушками. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором маленький мальчик играет на виолончели.

Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для QNED в серой и деревянной гостиной в угловой перспективе, где на экране LG QNED TV показан мужчина, играющий на гитаре. Саундбар LGи телевизор LG QNED TV на кремовой стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором женщина поет в студии звукозаписи. Под телевизором находится современная деревянная подставка геометрической формы. Саундбар LG и телевизор LG QNED TV на стене с соответствующим кронштейном для телевизора QNED в уютном и слабоосвещенном жилом помещении с детскими игрушками. По телевизору показывают видео, на котором маленький мальчик играет на виолончели.

Печать

Характеристики

Тип дисплея

4K QNED MiniLED

Частота обновления

120Гц (VRR 144Гц)

Широкая цветовая гамма

Dynamic QNED Color

Процессор

Интеллектуальный процессор α8 4K Gen2

HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

Да

Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

Вес телевизора без подставки

50.0

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Оттенки серого

Да

Высокая контрастность

Да

Инвертировать цвета

Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

Кабель питания

Да (Съемный)

Пульт

Пульт Magic Remote (MR25)

АУДИО

AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

α8 AI Sound Pro (Виртуальный 9.1.2-апмиксинг)

AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Да

Аудио кодек

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

Аудио выход

20Вт

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

Чистый голос Pro

Да (авто настройка громкости)

LG Синхронизация звука

Да

Одновременный вывод звука

Да

Звуковой режим

Да

Направление динамика

Вниз

Акустическая система

2.0 Канал

Поддержка WiSA

Да (увеличение до 2.1 канала)

WOW-оркестр

Да

ТЕЛЕВЕЩАНИЕ

Аналоговый ТВ-прием

Да

Диджитал ТВ-прием

DVB-T2/T (наземное вещание), DVB-C (кабель), DVB-S2 (спутник)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

Поддержка Bluetooth

Да (v 5.3)

CI-слот

1шт

Ethernet- вход

1шт

HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI-вход

4 шт.: поддержка 4K 120 Гц, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 порта)

RF вход (антенна/кабель)

2шт

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Да

SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

1шт

USB-вход

2шт (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Да (Wi-Fi 6)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

2090 x 1215 x 285

Вес упаковки

72.7

Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

1928 x 1108 x 30.9

Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

1928 x 1190/1142 x 370

Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

380 x 370

Вес телевизора без подставки

50.0

Вес телевизора с подставкой

58.2

Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

600 x 400

ИГРЫ

Оптимизатор игр

Да (Игровая панель)

ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

Да

Dolby Vision для гейминга (4K 120 Гц)

Да

Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

Да

Режим HGIG

Да

VRR (Переменная частота обновления)

Да (До 144Гц)

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

Тип подсветки

Mini LED

Разрешение экрана

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Тип дисплея

4K QNED MiniLED

Частота обновления

120Гц (VRR 144Гц)

Широкая цветовая гамма

Dynamic QNED Color

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Да

AI Выбор жанра (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Да (SDR/HDR)

AI Изображение Pro

Да

AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

Интеллектуальное масштабирование α8 4K

Авто калибровка

Да

Технология затемнения

Локальное затемнение

Динамическое отображение тонов

Да (Динамическое отображение тонов Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Да

HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (Высокая частота кадров)

4K 120 кадров в секунду (HDMI)

Motion (Технология обработки движений)

Motion Pro

Режим изображения

10 режима

Процессор

Интеллектуальный процессор α8 4K Gen2

QMS (Быстрое переключение мультимедиа)

Да

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

AI Чатбот

Да

Всегда готов

Да

Веб-браузер

Да

Google Cast

Да

Google Home / Hub

Да

Home Hub

Да

Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

Да

LG Каналы

Да

Пульт Magic Remote

В комплекте

Мультипросмотр

Да

Операционная система (ОС)

webOS 25

Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

Да (LG ThinQ)

Совместимость с USB-камерой

Да

Voice ID

Да (за исключением России)

Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

Да

Работает с Apple Home

Да

Количество каналов

3.1.1

Выходная мощность

400 W

Главный

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Сабвуфер

200 x 377 x 285 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

Кабель HDMI

Да

Дистанционное управление

Да

Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

Да

Гарантийный талон

Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

Dolby Digital

Да

AAC

Да

Dolby Atmos

Да

DTS Digital Surround

Да

DTS:X

Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

Да

Версия Bluetooth

5.1

HDMI вход

1

HDMI выход

1

Оптический

1

USB

1

Беспроводной тыловой готов

Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

Да

Управление саундбаром

Да

TV Sound Mode Share

Да

WOW Interface

Да

WOW Orchestra

Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

Главный

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Сабвуфер

200 x 377 x 285 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

Количество каналов

3.1.1

Количество динамиков

7 EA

Выходная мощность

400 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

Да

120 Гц

Да

Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

Да

CEC (Simplink)

Да

Dolby Vision

Да

HDR10

Да

Pass-through

Да

Pass-through (4K)

Да

VRR / ALLM

Да

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Выборка

24 бит/ 96 кГц

МОЩНОСТЬ

Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

33 W

Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

33 W

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

0.5 W ↓

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Да

Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

Да

Кино

Да

Clear Voice Pro

Да

Игра

Да

Музыка

Да

Спорт

Да

Стандарт

Да

ВЕС

Вес брутто

13.3 kg

Главный

3.0 kg

Сабвуфер

5.7 kg

