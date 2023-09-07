About Cookies on This Site

Телевизор LG,LED 32", HD, Dynamic Color, Virtual Surround

32LM570BPLA

32LM570BPLA

Телевизор LG,LED 32", HD, Dynamic Color, Virtual Surround

Динамический усилитель цвета

Новейший процессор обработки изображения автоматически корректирует цвета, делая изображение более насыщенным и естественным.
Наслаждайтесь красотой естественных цветов природы на экране вашего телевизора.

*Под обычным телевизором, который упоминается здесь, подразумевается одна из предыдущих моделей LG, а изображение является имитацией.

Cекрет потрясающей реалистичности изображений

Четыре быстрых и точных процессора устраняют шум, обеспечивая более динамичную цветопередачу и контрастность. Картинки с низким разрешением масштабируются и восстанавливаются, становясь более четкими и яркими.

Active HDR Режим для невероятной детализации

В режиме Active HDR каждый кадр оптимизируется, детализация усиливается, а цвет становится более глубоким. Благодаря формату multi-HDR, включающему в себя HDR10 и HLG, в сочетании с технологией динамичной покадровой коррекции LG, вы можете наслаждаться любым видеоконтентом в превосходном качестве HDR.

Виртуальный объемный звук заполняет пространство

Вы прочувствуете насыщенный, безупречный, многомерный звук со встроенными динамиками вашего телевизора. Усилите свои ощущения от просмотра со звуком, направленным со всех сторон.

Dolby Audio™ Звучание , как в настоящем кинотеатре

Окунитесь в атмосферу кинозала у себя дома с еще более чистым и объемным звуком
благодаря технологии Dolby Audio в вашем телевизоре.

Технологии умного дома с webOS

Смарт-телевизор LG на базе webOS позволяет вам наслаждаться просмотром любимых фильмов на портале Netflix, видеороликов на YouTube и многое другое. Благодаря новому дизайну и расширенным возможностям ваш телевизор стал умнее,а управлять им стало проще.

*Внешний вид изделия и картинка на экране могут отличаться от представленных на изображении.

Выбирайте, подключайте и наслаждайтесь

Подключив USB-накопитель или внешний жесткий диск, вы можете воспроизводить на вашем телевизоре практически любой видеоконтент.
Наслаждайтесь просмотром своих любимых фильмов на большом экране с более высоким разрешением.

Простой и в то же время утонченный дизайн

Тонкая кромка и элегантный корпус телевизора гармонично впишутся в ваш интерьер, усилив приятные впечатления от просмотра.
Печать

Все характеристики

КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ

Линейка

HD (LED)

Размер экрана (дюймы)

32

Тип HDR

Активный HDR

Звуковая система

Virtual surround Plus

Smart TV

webOS Smart TV

Система динамиков

2.0

МАТРИЦА

Тип дисплея

LED

Разрешение экрана

1366 × 768

Тип подсветки

Direct

Размер экрана (дюймы)

32

ВИДЕО

Процессор обработки изображений

Четырехядерный процессор

Тип HDR

Активный HDR

HDR10 Pro (Антенна / HDMI / CP / USB)

— / ● / ● / ● (2K только)

HLG (Антенна / HDMI / CP / USB)

— / — / — / ● (2K только)

Эффект HDR

● (2K только)

Алгоритм тонального отображения

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Цветобустер

Dynamic Color

Масштабирование разрешения

Подавление шума

Режимы изображения

● 9 режимов (Яркий, Стандартный, Эко, Кино, Спорт, Игры, HDR Эффект, (ISF) Эксперт (Светлая комната), (ISF) Эксперт (Темная комната))

HEVC (Видео декодер)

2K@60P,10bit

VP9 (Видео декодер)

2K@60P,10bit

True Motion (улучшение четкости динамического изображения) / Частота Обновления (Refresh Rate)

Частота обновления 50Гц

АУДИО

Выходная мощность

10 Вт (5 Вт на канал)

Система динамиков

2.0

Направленность динамиков

Вниз

Одновременный Аудио выход (на динамики TB и Оптический выход / Выход для наушников)

● / —

Звуковая система

Virtual Surround Plus

Алгоритм обработки голоса (Clear Voice)

Clear Voice III

Аудио кодек

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA (см. инструкцию)

Настройка звука одним касанием (One Touch Sound Tuning)

поддерживается если в меню ТВ есть «Тип установки телевизора»

LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

Авто оповещение (легкое подключение по Bluetooth)

DTS декодер

AI ФУНКЦИИ

Технология LG ThinQ

● (требуется пульт LG Magic Remote)

Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

Поддерживается (требуется пульт LG Magic Remote)

Технология речевого ввода текста (Speech to Text)

Поддерживается (требуется пульт LG Magic Remote)

Голосовой поиск LG

Поддерживается (требуется пульт LG Magic Remote)

Технология AI UX

Технология AI Home

Технология AI Recommendation

Интеллектуальная правка

Домашняя панель инструментов (Home Dashboard)

Авто определение устройств

Поддерживается (требуется пульт LG Magic Remote)

Технология Mobile Connectivity

Технология Screen Share

Работа с приложением LG TV Plus

Работа с приложением Smart ThinQ

SMART TV

Операционная Система

webOS Smart TV

Количество ядер

4

Пульт Magic Remote

Поддерживается

Функция «Универсальный Пульт»

Поддерживается (требуется ПДУ Magic Remote)

Функция «Быстрый доступ» (Quick Access)

Функция Виртуальная реальность (360 VR)

● (только Youtube)

Функция Magic Link

Аудиогид (преобразование текста в речь)

Магазин контента и приложений LG

DIAL

Браузер

Музыкальный проигрыватель

LG каналы Плюс

● (только Россия)

SMART ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

Поддержка Mobile TV

Поддержка Wi-Fi TV

Поддержка Bluetooth Low Energy

Сетевой Файловый Браузер

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ

Родительский режим

Режим Гостиница

Языковая поддержка / OSD Language

37 языков

СИСТЕМЫ ВЕЩАНИЯ

Прием цифрового ТВ (Наземная, Кабельная, Спутниковая)

DVBT-2/C/S2

Эфирное ТВ

DVB-T2/T

Кабельное ТВ

DVB-C

Спутниковое ТВ

DVB-S2/S

Приём аналогового сигнала

Передача данных (зависит от страны)

HbbTV (Россия)

CI+

CI+ 1.4

Телетекст, количество страниц

2000

Телетекст, способ навигации

Flof

Субтитры

Аудио описание (AD)

Электронная телепрограмма (EPG)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ ВНЕШНИХ УСТРОЙСТВ

HDMI

1 (Сзади) / 1 (Сбоку) v1.4

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Обратный звуковой канал (ARC)

● (Сбоку, HDMI1)

USB

1 (Сбоку)

LAN

● (Сзади)

Компонентный вход

● (Сзади, Component in/AV in common)

Композитный вход (AV)

● (Сзади, Component in/AV in common)

Слот CI

● (Сбоку)

Вход для антенны (RF)

2 (Сзади, RF/Sat)

Оптический Аудио выход

● (Сзади)

Wi-Fi

● (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

● (V5.0)

МОЩНОСТЬ

Источник питания (В/Гц)

100 - 240/50 - 60

Потребление в режиме ожидания (Вт)

< 0.5

Функция энергосбережения

Датчик освещенности

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Пульт ДУ

L-Con

Батарейки

● (AA x 2 шт)

Кабель питания

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ О МОДЕЛИ

Гарантия

12 месяцев

ОСОБЕННОСТИ

LED TVs

