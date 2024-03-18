About Cookies on This Site

Робот-пылесос с влажной уборкой LG CordZero™ R5-PROPLUS

Робот-пылесос с влажной уборкой LG CordZero™ R5-PROPLUS

R5-PROPLUS

R5-PROPLUS

Робот-пылесос с влажной уборкой LG CordZero™ R5-PROPLUS

Вид спереди

Умная уборка Вашего дома

Пылесос всасывает пыль, протирая пол водой

Сухая и влажная уборка одновременно для экономии времени

Эффективный двойной функционал

Показано, что уборка комнаты эффективно осуществляется с помощью датчиков

Датчик LiDAR на 360 градусов

Сканирует и строит точные карты Вашего дома

Показано, что приложения для смартфона и изделия связаны между собой

LG ThinQ™

Более умный способ уборки

Датчик LiDAR на 360 градусов

Создан для бережной уборки Вашего дома

Используя тот же тип датчиков LiDAR, что и в беспилотных автомобилях, робот-пылесос точно отображает планировку вашего дома и эффективно убирает комнаты.

*В зависимости от реальных условий использования могут возникать различия.

Изделие работает вдали от стены
Демонстрация того, как датчик распознает препятствия
Демонстрация того, что изделие распознает лестницу
Изделие работает вдали от стены
Демонстрация того, как датчик распознает препятствия
Демонстрация того, что изделие распознает лестницу

Бампер

Обеспечивает безопасную навигацию, определяя препятствия и стены.

Датчик LiDAR на 360 градусов

Легко и эффектвино избегает препятствия.

Датчик обрыва

Датчик обрыва обнаруживает и обходит ступени и лестницу. Кроме того, в смарт-приложении LG ThinQ™ можно установить запретные зоны.

Сухая и влажная уборка одновременно для экономии времени

Благодаря двойному функционалу уборка дома еще никогда не была такой быстрой и эффективной.

Пылесос убирает гостиную

*Выражения и изображения, используемые для облегчения понимания, приведены только в качестве иллюстрации, и на основе реальных условий использования могут возникать различия.

Пылесос убирает посторонние вещества, попавшие на ковер

Четыре уровня мощности всасывания

Регулировка мощности всасывания

Уровень мощности подбирается в зависимости от условий уборки: материала напольного покрытия, площади поверхности уборки, степени загрязнения.

*Выражения и изображения, используемые для облегчения понимания, приведены только в качестве иллюстрации, и на основе реальных условий использования могут возникать различия.

*Уровни мощности всасывания можно регулировать в приложении LG ThinQ™.

Показано, что пылесос увеличивает свою мощность при очистке ковра

Smart Turbo 3)

Автоматическое увеличение мощности всасывания

Робот-пылесос автоматически увеличивает мощность всасывания при обнаружении ковра во время уборки

Пылесос протирает пол в режиме влажной уборки

Автоматическая подача воды

Влажная уборка без лишних усилий

Уровень подачи воды зависит от типа напольного покрытия и загрязнений.

Влажная уборка больших площадей с резервуаром 280 мл

Уровень подачи воды можно регулировать в приложении LG ThinQ™.

*Иллюстрации. Условия могут отличаться в зависимости от реальной среды использования.

LG ThinQ™ 4)

Простой способ получить необходимую информацию

Подключите свой робот-пылесос к смарт-приложению LG ThinQ™ для получения доступа к ряду интеллектуальных функций и настройки эффективной уборки. 

Показано, что приложения для смартфона и изделия связаны между собой

*Выражения и изображения, используемые для облегчения понимания, приведены только в качестве иллюстрации, и в зависимости от реальных условий использования могут возникать различия.

[Общий отказ от ответственности]

*Изображения изделия приведены только в качестве иллюстрации, и в зависимости от реальных условий использования могут возникать различия. Дизайн, характеристики и цвет изделия также могут отличаться.

*Изображения изделия являются снимками и могут отличаться от реального изделия. Реальный цвет изделия может отличаться в зависимости от разрешения монитора, настроек яркости и технических характеристик компьютера.

*Производительность изделия может отличаться в зависимости от условий использования. Доступность изделия может отличаться в зависимости от магазина и страны.

Лидарный датчик 1)

 

*Вращается 6 раз в секунду, сканируя область радиусом до 8 м по схеме 360˚.

*Созданная карта может отличаться от реальной в зависимости от формы препятствий и условий эксплуатации.

Датчик бампера / Лидарный датчик давления / Датчик обрыва 2)

 

*Изображения изделия и пояснения приведены только в качестве иллюстрации, и в зависимости от реальных условий использования могут возникать различия.

*Датчик обрыва распознает падения высотой около 10 см. Возможны различия в зависимости от условий использования.

*Мы рекомендуем использовать приложение LG ThinQ™ для создания зон с ограниченным доступом, где пылесос может упасть, например, в ванных комнатах или в подъездах с небольшими внутренними ступенями.

Smart Turbo 3)

 

*Выражения и изображения, используемые для облегчения понимания, приведены только в качестве иллюстрации, и на основе реальных условий использования могут возникать различия.

*После приобретения изделия в режиме по умолчанию настройка Smart Turbo отключается. Включите или отключите Smart Turbo в приложении LG ThinQ™.

*В зависимости от материала ковра эффективность обнаружения ковра может варьироваться, а при использовании очень тонких ковров или ковров толщиной более 20 мм возможно повреждение ковра. Пользователю рекомендуется проявлять осторожность.

*Если уровень мощности всасывания уже установлен на максимальное значение, функция Smart Turbo не активируется.

LG ThinQ™ 4)

 

[Приложение LG ThinQ™]

Для использования этой функции загрузите приложение LG ThinQ™ из Google Play Store или Apple App Store на свой смартфон, используя Wi-Fi-соединение. Подробные инструкции см. в справочном руководстве приложения.

 

Обратите внимание, что приложение LG ThinQ™ может быть несовместимо с некоторыми смартфонами. Перед использованием убедитесь, что ваше устройство соответствует минимальным требованиям (Android OS 7.0 или выше, iOS 14.0 или выше).

 

В процессе регистрации в приложении LG ThinQ™, если вы столкнетесь с незнакомыми учетными записями, может произойти обмен данными. Мы настоятельно рекомендуем вам удалить все неизвестные учетные записи.

 

*Изображения приложения приведены только в качестве иллюстрации, и в зависимости от изделия или версии возможны различия.

РАЗМЕРЫ

R5-PROPLUS

Все характеристики

ШТРИХКОД

Штрих-код

8806091926395

АККУМУЛЯТОР

Аккумуляторы в комплекте (кол-во)

1 (Встроенный)

Тип аккумулятора

Литий-ионный

Время зарядки (мин)

300

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

Размеры коробки (ШxВxГмм)

503 x 414 x 145

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

342.0 x 342.0 x 94.5

Вес (кг)

3.1

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС (РОБОТ)

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

342.0 x 342.0 x 94.5

ОСОБЕННОСТИ (РОБОТ)

Автоматическая подача воды

Да

Влажная уборка

Да

СЕНСОР И ОБНАРУЖНИЕ ПРЕПЯТСТВИЙ

Датчик LiDAR

Да

Вид спереди

R5-PROPLUS

Робот-пылесос с влажной уборкой LG CordZero™ R5-PROPLUS