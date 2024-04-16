Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Макет решетки альбомов с наложенным логотипом Apple Music, а также с логотипами LG OLED и Dolby Atmos ниже.

Получите 3 месяца бесплатной подписки на Apple Music

Свыше 100 миллионов песен, без рекламы.

А также слушайте музыку в формате Dolby Atmos с пространственным аудио с эффектом объемного звука.

Легкость в использовании.

Чтобы воспользоваться этим предложением, просто откройте приложение Apple Music на телевизоре LG TV.

Курсор наводится на раздел «Музыка» на главной странице WebOS и открывается музыкальная страница с Apple Music и другими музыкальными стриминговыми сайтами.

Свыше 100 миллионов песен, без рекламы.

Макет решетки альбомов с наложенным логотипом Apple Music.

А также слушайте музыку в формате Dolby Atmos с пространственным аудио с эффектом объемного звука.

Интерфейс Apple Music показывает обновленные плейлисты и персональные рекомендации с логотипом Dolby Atmos внизу.

Наслаждайтесь Apple Music с устройств LG

Предложение доступно для приложения Apple Music на некоторых моделях телевизора Smart TV от LG 2018-2024 гг. (4K, 8K). Модели экрана для телевизора StanbyME и StanbyME Go, 2022-2024 гг., модели смарт-монитора LG MyView™.

На экранах LG StandbyME, LG TV с LG Soundbar и монитора LG показаны Apple Music.