Air conditioner: LG leads again
05/25/2006
Global and regional digital leader LG Electronics has topped global air conditioners sales for the sixth consecutive year notching up annual sales of 10 million units in 2005. LG air conditioners have consistently outperformed industry averages sales volumes exceeded 10 million, despite the unprecedented pressures of high oil prices, the hike in raw materials prices and a cool summer in Europe and North America. LG has held the top spot in air conditioner manufacturing since 2000 with an average annual growth of 20 per cent.
