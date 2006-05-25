Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Air conditioner: LG leads again

05/25/2006
Print

Partagez ce contenu.

Vous pouvez partager les articles que vous aimez avec vos amis

Global and regional digital leader LG Electronics has topped global air conditioners sales for the sixth consecutive year notching up annual sales of 10 million units in 2005. LG air conditioners have consistently outperformed industry averages sales volumes exceeded 10 million, despite the unprecedented pressures of high oil prices, the hike in raw materials prices and a cool summer in Europe and North America. LG has held the top spot in air conditioner manufacturing since 2000 with an average annual growth of 20 per cent.
Retour à la Liste