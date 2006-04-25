We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Climatisation: Une nouvelle collection chez LG Maroc
04/25/2006
During the seminar organized on March the 10th at the Hyatt Regency of Casablanca, LG Morocco has launched its new air-conditioners ranges : Art Cool, Split Système Mural and Gainable LG. The Korean group has presented its high technology allied with performance and new design, in order to join the useful to the pleasant. Mr Youssef Berrada, director of LG air-conditioning department has presented his own department jewels…
