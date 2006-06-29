LG en chocolat

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
06/29/2006
LG chocolate is the trendy phone of the company. It success comes from its lightly shiny look: smooth, completely black, without any visible button, the screen displays red icons when on. The LG Chocolate from the "Black Label Series" offers many features, and satisfies the European standards for the environmental protection.
