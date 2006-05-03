We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG est déjà en coupe du monde
05/03/2006
Korean manufacturer LG Electronics goes with football World Cup 2006. And next June, in Morocco, LG will put on the market its next improved generation flat screen TV, enhanced with a built in 250Go High Definition Digital Video Recorder (HD-DVR).
