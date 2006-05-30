We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG first mobile Juckebox
05/30/2006
LG has just revealed the launching, in England, of its 1st mobile Jukebox. Called MFJM53, its 8Go hard disk built in, with OLED 1.77’ screen, 128x160 and 260k resolution. Its mensurations: 48x100.7x14mm for 88 grams. It’s also lithium alimentation built in and has a 30 hours audio capacity and a maximum of 4 hours on video mode, announced Korean manufacturer. MFJM53 has usual connectivity with jack plug and USB 2 with audio stereo entry. It’s delivered with integrated mike. Its FM tuner built in, can read MP3 formats, WMA, OGG, WAV, ASF, AVI and Mpeg4. Only JPEG can treat pictures.
