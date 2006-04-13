We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG lance une semaine SAV gratuit
CORPORATE 04/13/2006
LG proposes, until April 14th, free service interventions at its customer’s residence, with free labour on refrigerators and air-conditioners. Also during this period, a 50% discount is offered on defective parts.
