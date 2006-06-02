LG Plasma with a Digital Video Recorder

Télécharger les photos (JPG)

LG raises the pleasure of flat TV by creating a new trend. The Digital Video Recorder is integrated in the Plasma TV and comes in an exclusive design. This HD ready TV incorporates an 80GB hard disc drive and has the capability of storing up to 40 hours of digital standard-definition programming. It also has continuous automatic recording in 1-hour intervals, ensuring a seamless viewing experience. The function makes viewers swift through time because it is possible to watch a movie for example 5 minutes behind the original broadcast or to enjoy your favourite goal scenes over and over again.