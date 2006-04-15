We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Propose un SAV gratuit!
CORPORATE 04/15/2006
L'URL a été copiée dans le presse-papiers.
Télécharger les photos (JPG)
From April the 10th until the 14th, LG proposes interventions of service in its costumer’s residence with free labour on refrigerators and air-conditioners except guarantee. LG also offers 50% discount on defective parts during this period.
- Précédent
LG........Nouveau Service Apres Vente 13/04/2006
- Suivant
The mobile phone of LG, the star. 20/04/2006
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ma/fr/a-propos-de-lg/presse-et-medias/lg-propose-un-sav-gratuit.html isCopied
paste