LG’s freshness wind with one week free after-sales service!
Buying an LG product, it is also being ensured of a qualified follow-up and accompaniment, after the purchasing act. Between last April the 1Oth and 14th, LG has proposed customer’s home intervention with free labour on fridge and air-conditioners except guarantee.
During this week, LG has also offered a 50% reduction on defective parts. Through this operation, focused on its SAV, LG wished to reinforce its customer’s relationship. A dedicated team, trained in Korea and Europe, was quickly and effectively able to answer all expectations: a real LG strategy has been installed so that customers always obtain a long term satisfaction.
