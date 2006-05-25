LG’s freshness wind with one week free after-sales service!

Télécharger les photos (JPG)

Buying an LG product, it is also being ensured of a qualified follow-up and accompaniment, after the purchasing act. Between last April the 1Oth and 14th, LG has proposed customer’s home intervention with free labour on fridge and air-conditioners except guarantee.



During this week, LG has also offered a 50% reduction on defective parts. Through this operation, focused on its SAV, LG wished to reinforce its customer’s relationship. A dedicated team, trained in Korea and Europe, was quickly and effectively able to answer all expectations: a real LG strategy has been installed so that customers always obtain a long term satisfaction.