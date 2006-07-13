We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Technobazar
CORPORATE 07/13/2006
LG Plasma 42PC1RR To an "up to date" Plasma screen, LG integrated an 80GB hard drive, that allow to stock more than 40 hours of digital programming. The user can review scene, watch broadcastings without missing another program and watch a movie several minutes after its starting time.
Life is beautiful with the LG Cameleon 14/07/2006
