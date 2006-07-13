We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The new Cameleon air conditioner from LG
CORPORATE 07/13/2006
LG Maroc announced the launching of a new air conditioner from the ArtCool family called Cameleon. This product fits all types of interiors, and provides an infinite customisation.
