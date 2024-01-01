About Cookies on This Site

Multi V M

Le MULTI V M de LG vous offre une grande flexibilité d'installation. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

Deux modules compacts et légers pour
une grande flexibilité d'installation.

Fonctionnalités Application de la solution
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter

DRV modulable pour une installation flexible

DRV modulable pour une installation flexible

Le MULTI V « M » est le DRV modulable de LG avec une unité extérieur séparée en deux modules : un module compresseur et un module échangeur de chaleur. Il convient parfaitement dans les cas où les unités extérieures doivent être installées à l'intérieur ou pour les immeubles au toit inaccessible.

Design compact et efficacité

Aucune structure supplémentaire ni construction au plafond n'est nécessaire pour l'installation du module échangeur de chaleur. Cela facilite également sa maintenance par la suite. De plus, ces deux modules séparés ont un fonctionnement plus silencieux qu'un seul module.

Combinaisons multiples et longueurs frigorifiques élargies

Combinaisons multiples et longueurs frigorifiques élargies

Jusqu'à 10 unités intérieures peuvent être connectées au MULTI V M et fonctionner séparément. La distance maximale entre le compresseur et l'échangeur de chaleur est de 30m et la distance maximale entre une unité intérieure et le compresseur peut atteindre 70m, permettant une installation plus flexible.

Fonctionnement silencieux

Fonctionnement silencieux

Le faible niveau sonore du compresseur et de l'échangeur de chaleur permet l'installation et le fonctionnement de ces deux unités extérieures à l'intérieur.

Fonctionnement silencieux

Haute efficacité

Les hautes performances énergétiques du MULTI V M, en chauffage comme en refroidissement, permettent de réaliser des économies d'énergie.

Compresseur R1 de LG

Le MULTI V M présente le meilleur rendement énergétique de sa catégorie grâce à sa technologie innovante tel que le nouveau compresseur de LG.

Contrôle intelligent de la charge

La température du réfrigérant est définie automatiquement en fonction de la température extérieure pour économiser de l'énergie.

Ailette wide louver plus

La technologie de l'ailette wide louver plus accroît l'efficacité et le rendement de chauffage par rapport à une ailette classique.

Le MULTI V M est une solution adaptée pour

Le MULTI V M est une solution adaptée pour

Nous contacter

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus