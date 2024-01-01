Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
image du coucher de soleil en haut de la vallée

Dînez plus sainement

Rendez vos plats du quotidien aussi sains que possible grâce à des ingrédients frais et à des appareils de cuisine hygiéniques.

Une famille s’amusant dans le salon avec de l’air frais

Réfrigérateur

Ingrédients frais pour chaque repas

LINEAR Cooling™ réduit les fluctuations de température dans le réfrigérateur, ce qui permet de conserver la fraîcheur maximale de vos aliments pendant longtemps.

Ingrédients frais pour chaque repas EN SAVOIR PLUS
Vue de face d’un four à micro-ondes chauffant une tarte

Four à micro-ondes

Une cuisine saine pour chaque recette

La technologie Smart Inverter permet de préparer des plats plus sains et plus savoureux en les chauffant uniformément, et un revêtement antibactérien EasyCleanTM* garde votre micro-ondes propre.

*Certifié par NSF® : Le Cycle Hygiénique élimine 99,9 % des bactéries domestiques courantes
*Certifié par le Korea Testing & Research Institute : Réduit la présence d’E.coli, de la listeria et de la salmonelle de 99,9 %

Vue frontale d’un lave-vaisselle avec la porte ouverte et de la vapeur qui en sort

Lave-vaisselle

Une propreté éclatante pour chaque assiette

TrueSteam™ réduit de 99,9 % la présence de bactéries, pour s’assurer que vos assiettes seront ultra-propres pour leur prochaine utilisation

Une propreté éclatante pour chaque assiette EN SAVOIR PLUS

*Certifié par NSF® : Le Cycle Hygiénique élimine 99,9 % des bactéries domestiques courantes
*Certifié par le Korea Testing & Research Institute : Réduit la présence d’E.coli, de la listeria et de la salmonelle de 99,9 %