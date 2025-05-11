LG Soundbar pour téléviseur 2.1 canaux S40T

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S40T et du caisson de basse
  • Vue inclinée de la LG Soundbar S40T et du caisson de basse
  • Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue du dessus de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue de dessus inclinée du centre de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue avant du coin latéral de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue inclinée de l’arrière de la LG Soundbar S40T
  • Vue inclinée du caisson de basse
  • Vue arrière du caisson de basse
Caractéristiques principales

  • Commandes Soundbar faciles pour TV avec l’Interface WOW
  • Un audio toujours idéal issu du AI Sound Pro
  • Diverses expériences d’écoute avec 3-Band EQ
  • Son surround immersif 2.1ch
Voir aussi

La LG Soundbar sur un fond noir mise en valeur par un spot.

Le compagnon audio idéal pour votre LG TV

Complétez l’expérience LG TV grâce à la barre de son qui magnifie son design et ses performances sonores.

Des univers sonores grandioses vous entourent

La télécommande LG pointe en direction d’une LG TV positionnée au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar. La LG TV affiche le menu de l’Interface WOW à l’écran. LG Soundbar, LG TV et caisson de basse sont disposés dans un salon affichant à l’écran l’image d’une performance musicale. Deux branches d'ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes projetées de la barre de son et d’un caisson de basse créent un effet sonore à partir du bas. LG Soundbar surmontée de trois écrans TV différents. Le premier diffuse un film, le deuxième un concert et le dernier diffuse un journal télévisé. Sous la barre de son, trois icônes indiquent chaque genre.
*Images d’écran simulées. 

Les LG Soundbars complètent l’expérience LG TV

Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à l’Interface WOW via votre LG TV pour un contrôle de barre de son clair et simple, comme changer de modes audio, de profils et accéder aux autres fonctionnalités manuelles.

La télécommande LG pointe en direction d’une LG TV positionnée au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar. La LG TV affiche le menu de l’Interface WOW à l’écran.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande de la LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’Interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles FHD 63 peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie. QNED 80 prend en charge des modèles limités des années 2022 et 2023.

*****Veuillez noter que les services peuvent ne pas être disponibles au moment de l'achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

******L’interface WOW peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

Ressentez chaque détail d’un panorama audio

Son Ultime 2.1ch

Un son périphérique envoutant

Intégrez la scène grâce au son surround 2.1ch de 300 W et au caisson de basse, qui créent des univers sonores audacieux et réalistes.

LG Soundbar, LG TV et caisson de basse sont disposés dans un salon affichant à l’écran l’image d’une performance musicale. Deux branches d'ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes projetées de la barre de son et d’un caisson de basse créent un effet sonore à partir du bas.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

Le son ressent comment vous souhaitez l’écouter

AI Sound Pro

Toutes ambiances et genres résonnent correctement

AI Sound Pro classe les différents sons en effets, musique et voix, puis applique les paramètres idéaux pour créer une expérience audio optimale.

La LG Soundbar montre trois écrans TV différents. Le premier positionné directement au-dessus diffuse un concert de musique avec une chanteuse. L’écran TV diffusant un journal télévisé passe au milieu et se met en marche. Puis, l’écran TV diffusant une scène d’action avec une femme montant les escaliers en courant passe au milieu et se met en marche. Entre la TV et la barre de son, une onde sonore est émise et change la couleur, qui correspond au genre, chaque fois que le téléviseur passe d’un écran à un autre.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Un son clair pour une planète propre

Intérieur recyclé

Pièces internes fabriquées en plastique recyclé

Les LG Soundbars utilisent du plastique recyclé pour les pièces supérieures et inférieures. Preuve que nous optons pour une approche plus écologique pour la production de nos barres de son.

"Vue avant de la barre de son placée à l’arrière et représentation d’un cadre métallique pour la barre de son placée à l’avant. Une vue inclinée de l'arrière du cadre métallique de la barre de son avec les mots « Recycled Plastic » indiquant le bord du cadre."

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Extérieur recyclé

Tissu en Jersey fabriqué à partir de bouteilles en plastique

Toutes les LG Soundbars sont conçues de façon réfléchie en portant une attention particulière à assurer un important pourcentage de matériaux récupérés. Le label Global Recycled Standard certifie que le tissu en jersey de polyester est fabriqué à partir de bouteilles en plastique.

Un pictogramme montre des bouteilles en plastique avec le terme « plastic bottles » en-dessous. Une flèche latérale droite pointe vers un symbole de recyclage avec la mention « Reborn as Polyester Jersey » en-dessous. Une flèche latérale droite pointe vers la partie gauche d’une LG Soundbar avec la mention « LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric » en-dessous.

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Toutes les caractéristiques

Ce que disent les gens

