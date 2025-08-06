Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Vue de face de la Sound Bar et du baffle
  • Vue de face de la Sound Bar
  • Vue de dessus de la Sound Bar
  • Vue de face du baffle
  • Vue latérale à 45 degrés de la Sound Bar et du baffle
  • Vue inclinée en gros plan du dessus de la Sound Bar
  • Vue latérale en gros plan de la Sound Bar
  • Vue inclinée à 45 degrés de la Sound Bar, du LG TV et du caisson de graves
  • Vue latérale de la Sound Bar fixée au LG TV à l’aide d’un support exclusif accroché au mur
  • Vue avant du LG TV et de la Sound Bar montée à l’aide d’un support exclusif
  • Vue de dessus à 45 degrés du LG TV et de la Sound Bar
  • Vue de face du WOW Bracket
  • Vue latérale du WOW Bracket
  • Vue de derrière du WOW Bracket
  • Vue de dessus à 45 degrés du WOW Bracket
Caractéristiques principales

  • WOW Bracket pour téléviseur LG OLED C
  • WOW Orchestra pour un son parfaitement harmonieux
  • Contrôle facile avec la WOW Interface
  • La toute 1ère Dolby Atmos Sound Bar au monde avec des canaux triples à rayonnement vers le haut
  • Son spatial à trois niveaux pour une expérience audio plus immersive
  • Transmission de signal 4K et VRR/ALLM pour une expérience de jeu dynamique
Voir aussi

Le téléviseur et la LG Sound Bar SC9S sont accrochés à un mur blanc. En bas, un caisson de graves noir sans fil est placé sur le plancher.




La paire parfaite pour la série LG OLED C

Présentation de la LG Sound Bar SC9S - le compagnon idéal pour votre série LG OLED C. Découvrez un son plus immersif grâce à une conception harmonieuse.

Une synergie qui complète une toute nouvelle expérience

La LG Sound Bar est parfaite pour les téléviseurs LG. La meilleure synergie entre le téléviseur et la Sound Bar élève votre expérience de divertissement à un tout autre niveau. Profitez-en en une fois.

Un clip vidéo pour le support exclusif. Lire la vidéo.

Un clip vidéo est disponible sur l’élément ci-dessus. En bas sont présentées de la gauche vers la droite 3 images grisées : un support, un support et un téléviseur à fixation murale.

WOW Bracket pour téléviseur LG OLED C

Le LG WOW Bracket vous permet de placer la Sound Bar dans la bonne position afin que vous puissiez profiter du meilleur son. Qu’elle soit posée sur un support ou fixée au mur, votre Sound Bar offre un son optimal avec un design élégant.

*Support compatible avec LG OLED TV C2/C3 de 55, 65 et 77 pouces.

La WOW Orchestra crée un son captivant

La LG Sound Bar présente un son parfaitement harmonieux avec le LG TV. Elle utilise à la fois le son du LG TV et la LG Sound Bar pour une expérience d’écoute captivante. Profitez du son dans les moindres détails. 

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées sont émises par la Sound Bar et la télé.

*Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être disponible au moment de l'achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

L'écran de réglage de la LG Sound Bar SC9S s'affiche sur le téléviseur à fixation murale. La barre de son est également accrochée au mur, juste sous le téléviseur.

Contrôle facile avec la WOW Interface

Désormais, la commodité est entre vos mains. Contrôlez votre Sound Bar par l’intermédiaire du LG TV avec une seule télécommande. En appuyant sur la télécommande, vous pouvez voir le menu et les paramètres de la Sound Bar sur l’écran de téléviseur. Par exemple, le contrôle du volume, le statut de connexion et même la sélection d’un mode son.

*Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

**Cette fonctionnalité prend en charge la vérification d’état de la Sound Bar et la modification des paramètres via l’écran du téléviseur, l’adaptation du niveau de volume (40 à 100) et le contrôle du mode de la Sound Bar.

***Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être disponible au moment de l'achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

Connectez-vous sans fil, profitez d’une audio exceptionnelle

Profitez de votre contenu sans fil ni distractions sonores. LG WOWCAST connecte sans fil la LG Sound Bar* et le LG TV pour offrir un son de haute qualité avec plus de commodité. Découvrez la puissance immersive de Dolby Atmos pour une expérience audio plus immersive.

*La compatibilité de la LG Sound bar varie selon le modèle.

**L’image présentée est uniquement à titre d’illustration. L’emplacement actuel des ports de câble peut varier selon les téléviseurs ou les modèles.

***Un câble d’alimentation doit être connecté pour activer la Sound Bar.

Profitez de la qualité sonore d’une salle de spectacle

La LG Sound Bar se combine avec Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, et IMAX Enhanced pour vous faire profiter d’un son digne d’une salle de spectacle depuis votre salle de séjour. Elle vous inonde d’un son clair et réaliste de tous les côtés, vous plaçant au centre de vos films préférés pour un son puissant et réaliste à chaque scène.

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes différentes émises depuis la Sound Bar et le téléviseur se propagent dans toute la salle de séjour.

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole double-D est une marque déposée de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La toute 1ère Dolby Atmos Sound Bar au monde avec des canaux triples à rayonnement vers le haut

Découvrez les tout premiers canaux triples à rayonnement vers le haut au monde. Ce qui veut dire que la LG Sound Bar SC9S offre un spectre sonore plus large et plus riche. Profitez de l’expérience sonore la plus immersive à domicile.

Une barre de son est placée sur l’armoire et des ondes sonores circulaires bleues sont émises depuis la barre de son jusqu’à l’avant du téléviseur.

Le son spatial à trois niveaux crée un dôme sonore virtuel

La LG Sound Bar SC9S repousse les limites de l'expérience de divertissement. Votre LG Sound Bar SC9S offre un son spatial à trois niveaux pour une expérience sonore plus immersive et plus précise. Grâce à l’utilisation d’un moteur 3D lié à la HRTF (fonction de transfert relative à la tête), votre Sound Bar crée une couche intermédiaire virtuelle. Cela signifie que les couches sonores permettent d'obtenir un son ambiophonique sophistiqué que l'on ne trouve qu'au cinéma.

Des ondes sonores en forme de dôme bleu, à trois couches, recouvrent la Sound bar et la télé accrochée au mur du salon.

*Le son spatial à trois niveaux est disponible en mode CINÉMA/AI Sound Pro de la Sound Bar.

**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l'aide des canaux de  haut-parleur de la Sound Bar. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et supérieur avant est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore.

***Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Ressentez le grondement des graves

Ressentez des graves plus puissants et plus profonds dans vos chansons et films préférés. Le caisson de graves sans fil atteint facilement les notes graves, avec un volume et une qualité des graves accrus et transmis sur une plus longue distance.

Une barre de son est placée sur une armoire. À côté d’un caisson de graves sans fil placé sur le plancher. Des graphiques sonores bleus sont émis depuis le caisson de graves.

Une expérience de contenu exceptionnelle

Connectez votre LG Sound Bar SC9S à une console ou à un lecteur Blu-Ray pour vous immerger dans vos jeux, vos émissions télévisées et vos films préférés. Votre Sound Bar offre une expérience de visionnement sans décalage avec la meilleure image et le meilleur son.

La barre de son et le téléviseur sont placés sur la table blanche et 7 chevaux blancs sont présentés à l’écran.

La transmission de signal 4K maintient une haute qualité

La LG Sound Bar a une transmission de signal 4K. Elle transmet les données sans perte de qualité. Ainsi, vous pouvez profiter d’une audio et d’une vidéo exceptionnelles avec un minimum de connexions. 

La barre de son est placée sur l’armoire et la scène du jeu de course automobile est présentée sur le téléviseur connecté à la barre de son. Une console de jeu tenue par deux mains se trouve en bas à droite de l’image.

La technologie VRR/ALLM améliore la jouabilité

La LG Sound Bar est conçue pour offrir la meilleure expérience de jeu grâce à la technologie VRR/ALLM. Taux de rafraîchissement variable (VRR) jusqu'à 120 Hz. Son temps de réponse quasi instantané vous donne un avantage pour les jeux et la création d'une expérience visuelle réaliste. Le mode Auto Low Latency (ALLM) permet une visualisation et une interactivité fluides et sans décalage.

*Le téléviseur et la Sound Bar doivent prendre en charge la technologie VRR/ALLM.

**La console doit prendre en charge la technologie VRR. Transmission VRR limitée au contenu à 60 Hz.

Le LG OLED C est placé sur le mur, en dessous la LG Sound Bar SC9S est placée sur un support exclusif. Le caisson de graves est placé en dessous. Le téléviseur présente une scène de concert.

Profitez des services de diffusion en continu de musique HD

Jouez de la musique sur votre Sound Bar. Elle est compatible avec Spotify et Tidal Connect. La LG Sound Bar prend en charge le format MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) qui garantit une excellente qualité audio avec une connexion Wifi.

*Enregistrement MQA officiel requis.

La barre de son est accrochée au mur, juste sous le téléviseur. Des ondes sonores traversent entre elles en faisant passer leurs couleurs du rouge au bleu.

Connectez-vous à la plateforme que vous utilisez

Les barres de son LG ont une compatibilité plus large pour fonctionner avec Google, Alexa et Apple Airplay2. Contrôlez la LG Sound Bar avec la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctionnalités requièrent la souscription ou le compte d’un tiers.

**Google est une marque déposée de Google LLC.

***L’assistant Google n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.

****Amazon, Alexa et toutes les marques associées sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Une expérience audio multicanal qui dépasse les attentes

Avec la LG Sound Bar SC9S, le son de vos contenus est encore meilleur qu'auparavant. Elle transforme le son à deux canaux en son à multicanaux, optimisant ainsi ce que vous entendez.

*Disponible dans les modes AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports et Game.

La technologie AI Room Calibration Pro mise à jour optimise la qualité du son

La LG Sound Bar considère le son lorsqu’il est dans l’espace. Avec une technologie AI Room Calibration mise à jour, votre Sound Bar optimise le son. En faisant correspondre les fréquences de référence à une plage étendue de 400 Hz, elle peut analyser l’espace avec précision et corriger la distortion du son. 

*AI Room Calibration Pro est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui compense la qualité de l'environnement dans lequel la Sound Bar est placée, en utilisant des algorithmes qui améliorent ses performances sonores.

LG AI Sound Pro optimise le son pour différents contenus

Grâce à AI Sound Pro, profitez de votre contenu avec des modes de son spécialisés. Il analyse intelligemment votre contenu pour vous offrir un son optimal, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez l’actualité ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.

Trois images de mode de vie sont présentées. De haut en bas : trois hommes profitent d’un concert vidéo dans la salle de séjour. Un LG TV fixé au mur affiche une scène d’enregistrement de musique et le LG TV sur le mur présente une scène de break dance en vue diagonale.

AV-SoundBar-SC9S-06-1-Eco-Mobile.jpg

Un avenir meilleur vous attend

De la production à l'expédition, notre processus est certifié. L'emballage est constitué de cartons recyclables et réduit au strict nécessaire pour que le colis arrive à bon port.

Des cubes de couleur grise et de hauteur différente sont posés de façon aléatoire.

Fabriquée à partir
de plastique recyclé

UL a validé la LG Sound Bar en tant que produit ECV (Environmental Claims Validation), car certaines parties du boîtier de la Sound Bar sont fabriquées à partir de plastique recyclé : nous adoptons une approche plus respectueuse de l'environnement pour la production de barres de son portables.

*L'image ci-dessus est à titre indicatif.

Le boîtier de la barre de son est placé sur le côté droit de l'image, ouvert pour montrer le matériau de remplissage en mousse EPS.

Emballage en pâte recyclée

La LG Sound Bar a été certifiée par SGS parce que l'emballage interne a été remplacé par de la pulpe moulée et recyclée au lieu de la mousse EPS (Styrofoam) et des sacs en plastique.

"*SGS est une société multinationale suisse qui fournit des services d’inspection, de vérification, d’essai et de certification.

**L’image du produit ci-dessus est fournie à titre indicatif, elle est susceptible de varier.

