Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K 55 pouces Télécommande AI Magic Remote HDR10 webOS25 2025

Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K 55 pouces Télécommande AI Magic Remote HDR10 webOS25 2025

Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K 55 pouces Télécommande AI Magic Remote HDR10 webOS25 2025

55QNED70A6A
Caractéristiques principales

  • Toute nouvelle palette de couleurs incroyablement riche Dynamic QNED
  • Qualité d’image 4K, son visuel et surround amélioré du processeur alpha 7 4K AI de 8ème génération
  • Nouveau bouton AI, commandes vocales, fonctions glisser-déposer sur la télécommande AI Magic Remote
  • Profitez d’une mise à l’échelle supérieure 4K avec une résolution, une luminosité et une clarté améliorées
  • Haute résolution sur un grand écran de TV ultra large
Voir aussi
Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

Logo AVForums Editor’s Choice pour LG webOS 24, comme meilleur système Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

LG QNED TV sur un fond sombre et coloré. À l’écran se trouve une œuvre d’art lumineuse et colorée qui présente la technologie de couleurs QNED et la capacité d’afficher un large spectre de couleurs avec un contraste important. Le logo LG QNED AI est visible. Le titre lit : Chaque couleur est redéfinie avec Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV sur un fond sombre et coloré. À l’écran se trouve une œuvre d’art lumineuse et colorée qui présente la technologie de couleurs QNED et la capacité d’afficher un large spectre de couleurs avec un contraste important. Le logo LG QNED AI est visible. Le titre lit : Chaque couleur est redéfinie avec Dynamic QNED Color.

Chaque couleur est redéfinie avec Dynamic QNED Color

*Les modèles QNED et QNED evo sont équipés de différentes solutions de couleurs qui utilisent la dernière technologie de gamme de couleurs élargie unique de LG, qui inclut le remplacement des points quantiques.

Qualité de l’imagewebOS pour l’IATV ultra largeQualité du sonDivertissement

Toutes nouvelles couleurs QNED dynamiques

La dernière technologie de gamme de couleurs élargie unique de LG remplaçant Quantum Dot offre un taux de reproduction des couleurs amélioré.

Des éclaboussures de peinture éclatent en hauteur depuis le sol dans diverses couleurs.

Certification Intertrek pour un volume de couleurs à 100 % par rapport au DCI-P3.

Certification Intertrek pour un volume de couleurs à 100 % par rapport au DCI-P3.

Volume de couleur à 100 % certifié avec LG QNED

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.

Découvrez le processeur AI alpha 7 de 8ème génération puissant et intelligent

Grâce à des améliorations significatives des performances, le traitement plus rapide du processeur alpha 7 AI de 8ème génération offre une qualité d’image 4K avec une netteté et une profondeur grandement améliorées.

Le processeur alpha 7 AI de 8ème génération s’illumine en jaune et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci.

*Comparé au processeur d’entrée de gamme de la même année Smart TV alpha 5 AI de 6ème génération basé sur une comparaison des spécifications internes.

La technologie de mise à l’échelle supérieure 4K IA donne vie à chaque image

Le processeur puissant de LG améliore la résolution jusqu’à sa qualité d’origine. Profitez d’une mise à l’échelle supérieure 4K avec une résolution, une luminosité et une clarté améliorées.

Comparaison avant et après de la façon dont la mise à l’échelle supérieure LG 4K améliore la qualité d’image. Deux panneaux montrant la même image d’un oiseau coloré assis sur une branche dans une forêt, le panneau de droite est estompé.

La future génération de LG AI TV

En savoir plus

La télécommande AI Magic Remote complète l’AI Experience

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote, sans aucun appareil supplémentaire ! Avec un capteur de mouvement et une molette de défilement, pointez et cliquez pour l’utiliser comme une souris aérienne ou parlez simplement pour profiter des commandes vocales.

*Le design, la disponibilité et les fonctionnalités de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet.

*La fonction AI Voice Recognition est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID de LG reconnaît la signature vocale unique de chaque utilisateur et offre des recommandations personnalisées dès que vous parlez.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

*Voice ID est disponible selon la région et le pays sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024.

*Elle fonctionne uniquement avec les applications prenant en charge le compte Voice ID.

Gros plan d’une LG QNED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

Gros plan d’une LG QNED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Demandez quoi que ce soit à votre TV. L’IA intégrée reconnaît votre voix et fournit rapidement des recommandations personnalisées selon vos demandes. Vous pouvez également obtenir des résultats et des solutions supplémentaires avec Microsoft Copilot.

*La recherche par IA est disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024. 

*Les États-Unis et la Corée utilisent le modèle LLM.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise. 

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Chatbot

Interagissez avec le AI Chatbot via votre télécommande AI Magic Remote et répondez à toutes les préoccupations, de la configuration des paramètres au dépannage. L’IA peut comprendre l’intention des utilisateurs et fournir des solutions immédiates.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*L’AI Chatbot est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Concierge

Une simple pression sur le bouton IA de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de votre historique de recherche et de visionnage. 

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

*Les menus affichés peuvent varier à la sortie du produit.

*Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

AI Picture Wizard

Des algorithmes avancés apprennent vos préférences en passant en revue 1,6 milliard de possibilités d’image. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée une image personnalisée rien que pour vous.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

AI Sound Wizard

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions de paramètres, l’IA crée un profil sonore adapté à vos préférences.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Nouvelles mises à jour pour 5 ans avec le programme webOS Re:New primé

Obtenez des mises à jour complètes et profitez des avantages des dernières fonctionnalités et logiciels. Sentez-vous en sécurité en sachant que webOS, lauréat de l’innovation CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, protège votre vie privée et vos données.

*Le nouveau programme webOS Re:New s’applique aux TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

*Le programme webOS Re:New prend en charge un total de quatre mises à jour sur cinq ans, le seuil est la version pré-installée de webOS, et la programmation des mises à jour peut varier de la fin du mois au début de l’année.

*Les mises à jour et la programmation de certaines fonctionnalités, d’applications et de services peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.

*Mises à jour disponibles pour les modèles OLED 2022 et UHD 2023 et ultérieurs.

Découvrez ce que la LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot et AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Avec LG Gallery+, créez votre espace personnalisé

Faites en sorte que votre écran se transforme en toile vivante, avec 100 œuvres d’art, des paysages immersifs et des vidéos d’ambiance. Des mises à jour régulières de la bibliothèque vous permettront d’enrichir votre espace, même lorsque vous ne regardez pas la TV.

*Le contenu disponible peut varier selon le pays.

*Le contenu fourni est susceptible d’être modifié.

Personnalisez votre espace d’innombrables façons

Personnalisez votre galerie d’accueil avec votre choix de musique, de visuels et plus encore. Choisissez ce que vous souhaitez afficher sur votre TV en fonction de vos préférences actuelles.

Synchronisez la musique et les visuels selon vos envies

Associez de la musique de fond à des visuels pour créer l’ambiance qui vous plaît Choisissez parmi des musiques prédéfinies ou connectez votre appareil mobile via Bluetooth pour lire vos propres morceaux.

Découvrez comment une LG TV peut être configurée pour écouter de la musique d’ambiance synchronisée avec les visuels.
Une LG TV murale avec un téléphone portable au premier plan. Le processus de configuration de Google Photos sur la LG TV est présenté.

Une LG TV murale avec un téléphone portable au premier plan. Le processus de configuration de Google Photos sur la LG TV est présenté.

Accédez facilement à Google Photos et affichez vos souvenirs

Connectez facilement votre compte Google Photos à votre TV avec votre téléphone. Personnalisez facilement votre espace en utilisant le contenu de votre propre bibliothèque de photos.

*La fonctionnalité marche lorsque vous êtes connecté à votre compte Google Photos et que vous avez au moins 10 photos dans l’application. 

Le panneau d’informations est affiché sur une LG TV fixée au mur. Différentes fonctionnalités sont affichées : mises à jour météo, alertes sportives, programmation de TV, Home Hub et Google Agenda.

Restez à jour grâce à un tableau de bord personnalisé tout-en-un

Consultez les informations importantes en un coup d’œil. Recevez des mises à jour météo, des alertes sportives, consultez votre calendrier Google et configurez même des notifications pour Home Hub, vos réservations de visualisation, etc.

*L’accès à Google Agenda nécessite un compte Google.

Les paramètres intelligents s’adaptent aux changements de votre environnement

Always Ready

Tout en économisant de l’énergie, vous pouvez toujours profiter et afficher vos illustrations ou images sélectionnées via Gallery+ lorsque la TV est éteinte, ce qui la transforme en toile numérique.

AI Brightness Control

Les capteurs intégrés de votre TV détectent la lumière et ajustent la luminosité de l’écran en conséquence pour garantir une visualisation optimisée quel que soit l’éclairage.

Capteur de mouvement

La détection de mouvement permet à votre TV de réagir intelligemment, en changeant de mode selon que vous êtes à proximité ou non.

*Les capteurs de luminosité peuvent varier selon le modèle.

*Les capteurs de mouvement ne sont disponibles que sur les modèles M5 et G5. 

Télécommande de TV devant un écran de LG TV avec Home Hub. Toutes les fonctionnalités et commandes sur d’autres appareils intelligents sont affichées.

Home Hub, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison intelligente

Gérez facilement divers appareils ménagers LG, ainsi que vos appareils Google Home et plus encore. Contrôlez toute votre maison avec cette fonctionnalité pratique ultime, grâce à un tableau de bord unique et intuitif. 

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

*L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

TV ultra large

Regardez tous vos films, sports et jeux préférés sur la TV LG ultra large. Faites l’expérience de la haute résolution sur un très grand écran.

Une famille est assise sur un canapé face à une LG QNED TV installée sur un mur, avec une petite fille pointant un écran représentant deux dauphins.

*La QNED80 est disponible dans un maximum de 86 pouces. Les pouces peuvent varier selon la région.

Affinez votre son pour un effet percutant avec AI Sound Pro

*AI Clear Sound doit être activé par le biais du menu Mode son.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

Enrichissez votre son avec la LG TV et la LG Soundbar 

*La Soundbar peut être achetée séparément. 

*Le contrôle du mode de la Soundbar peut varier selon les modèles de soundbar.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.  

*Les modèles de Soundbar compatibles avec la TV peuvent varier selon la région et le pays.

*L’utilisation de la télécommande LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

Synergy Bracket

Le Synergy Bracket positionne parfaitement votre LG Soundbar, assurant un son optimal avec un style harmonieux.

*La Soundbar peut être achetée séparément.

*Le Synergy Bracket est fourni avec un support 1 pied ou 2 pieds, ce qui peut varier selon le pays/produit.

*Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon les modèles. Veuillez consulter chaque page produit pour connaître les caractéristiques détaillées.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Maximisez le plaisir : utilisez plusieurs écrans avec Multi View

Profitez au maximum de votre TV avec Multi View. Mettez en miroir vos appareils via Google Cast et AirPlay. Divisez votre écran en deux vues séparées pour un divertissement multi-écran harmonieux.

*Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes. 

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, et Google Cast peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Écran d’accueil LG Channels montrant la variété du contenu disponible sur une LG TV.

Diffusez une variété de contenus. Gratuitement. 

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels, propose une vaste sélection de chaînes à la demande et en direct gratuitement à portée de doigts. 

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région. 

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Sans frais. Sans contrat. Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans vous préoccuper de frais dissimulés ou devoir installer un décodeur. 

Le Portail de jeux transforme votre TV en plateforme de jeu ultime

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV en accédant à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, l’application Boosteroid ! Profitez d’une grande variété de jeux, des titres AAA à jouer avec la manette aux jeux casual jouables avec votre télécommande.

Écran d’accueil du Portail de jeux. Le curseur se déplace et clique pour montrer de nombreux titres de jeux populaires, et la fonction ajoutée qui permet de sélectionner des jeux en fonction du type de manette que vous avez, qu’il s’agisse d’une manette ou de la télécommande.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

Un gameplay puissant

Vivez une expérience de jeu optimale avec VRR. Profitez de votre jeu sans que des retards d’affichage n’entravent vos performances. 

Des mains tenant la manette devant un écran montrant un jeu vidéo de voiture de course. Le logo VRR se trouve dans le coin supérieur gauche et d’autres certifications pertinentes sont visibles.

*Fonctionne uniquement avec les jeux ou PC qui prennent en charge les 60 Hz. 

FILMMAKER MODE Ambiant

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec le FILMMAKER MODE avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les visuels aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.

Un réalisateur face à un panneau de contrôle en train d’éditer le film « Killers of the Flower Moon » sur une LG QNED TV. En bas à gauche de l’image, on voit un logo FILMMAKER MODE™.

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant démarre automatiquement sur AppleTV+ et l’application Amazon Prime Video.

*Toutes les images de cette page sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.

*Les détails du produit affichés sur l’image peuvent différer.

*La disponibilité du service varie selon la région et le pays.

*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

*La télécommande AI Magic Remote peut nécessiter un achat séparé en fonction de la taille, du modèle et de la région de votre TV.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques principales

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 236 x 718 x 67,9

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    11,5

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Dimensions du carton (LxlxH mm)

    1 360 x 845 x 142

  • Poids carton (kg)

    15,8

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 236 x 718 x 67,9

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 236 x 772 x 235

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    1 124 x 235

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    11,5

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    11,6

  • Suppoort VESA (LxH mm)

    300 x 200

