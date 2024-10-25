Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Carbon Trust (UK)

La huella de carbono de este producto ha sido medido y certificado por Carbon Trust (UK)



Acceso a tu aire acondicionado a cualquier hora, desde cualquier lugar con un equipo equipado con Wi-Fi y la aplicación exclusiva de los electrodomésticos LG.
Ahorro de Energía y Enfriamiento Rápido

Ahorro de Energía y Enfriamiento Rápido

El Compresor Inverter ajusta constantemente su velocidad para mantener los niveles de temperatura deseados. De esta manera, el compresor DUAL Inverter™ ahorra más energía que un compresor convencional expulsando el aire a mayor distancia y en menos tiempo.

Compresor Dual Inverter

Un compresor con una frecuencia de rotación más amplia, ahorra más energía y rápido enfriamiento.

10 Años de garantía

Certificación obtenido por TUV Rheinland por un ciclo de vida de 10 años.

TUV Rheinland

Certificación en Enfriamiento más rápido y Tasa de Ahorro de Energía. (US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)

Diseño Estilizado ARTCOOL Inverter

El aire acondicionado LG ARTCOOL Inverter está diseñado para generar un ambiente armónico y elegante en el interior de su hogar gracias a su estilizado diseño minimalista y su acabado frontal de espejo.
Descarga GRATIS la App LG Energy Payback

Descarga GRATIS la App LG Energy Payback

Con ella podrás ver el ahorro de energía de un equipo LG Inverter, comparado con uno convencional con la misma capacidad.

Ionizer

Con más de 3 millones de Iones, el LG ARTCOOL Inverter esteriliza a demás del aire expulsado, sustancias nocivas y malos olores. La tecnología Ionizer esteriliza más de 99% de las bacterias en 60 minutos. (Esteriliza Escherichia coli sobre 99.9% en 30 min y Staphylococcus aureus sobre 99.6% en 60 min)
Atrapa las partículas de polvo grande y elimina el 99.9% de las bacterias desde el principio.

Atrapa las partículas de polvo grande y elimina el 99.9% de las bacterias desde el principio.

Elimina las sustancias que causan alergias como los ácaros del polvo domestico, que flotan en el aire.

Elimina las sustancias que causan alergias como los ácaros del polvo domestico, que flotan en el aire.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ le permite revisar la configuración, instalación y solución de problemas de su aire acondicionado directamente desde su smartphone.

Bajo Ruido

Los aires acondicionados de LG operan a bajos niveles de sonido, gracias a su ventilador sesgado y el Compresor Dual Inverter™, eliminan el ruido innecesario y permiten un funcionamiento suave.

Seguro de Alta tensión

El PCB (Power Circuit Board) de LG fue mejorado para incrementar su habilidad de resistir las variaciones de voltaje, garantizando así la seguridad ante una sobrecarga, al tiempo que fortalece la durabilidad de su aire acondicionado.

*Test Condition: LG Internal Test, 450V Non-Inverter.

Instalación Fácil y Rápido

Los aires acondicionados de LG están diseñados para una instalación sencilla y eficiente. Con el fin de reducir el trabajo manual y el tiempo requerido para la instalación, ahora es posible instalar más aires acondicionados en más hogares en un periodo de tiempo más corto.

Jet Cool

La función Jet Cool ayuda a reducir la temperatura de la habitación 5° menos en tan solo 3 minutos.

Limpieza Automática

Con el botón de limpieza, activa la función Limpieza Automática y evita la reproducción de hongos y bacterias, eliminando a su vez malos olores.

Micro Filtro

Captura y elimina alérgenos y microparticulas dañinas como bacterias y polvo, con el fin de distribuir aire fresco y limpio.

6 Pasos de Control Vertical

El difusor (ventila) puede ser ajustado hasta en 6 ángulos, permitiendo que el flujo de aire llegue a áreas específicas

Función Jet Dry

La función Jet Dry ayuda a deshumidificar áreas con altos niveles de humedad eliminado hasta 50% más que el modo de deshumidificación convencional; manteniendo así su habitación seca y fresca.

Gold Fin™

Gold Fin™ es un recubrimiento anticorrosión en la condensadora, esto asegura que la superficie sea más resistente ofreciendo mayor durabilidad.

Comfort Sleep

Combina tres funciones en un solo botón para hacer tu descanso más cómodo y conveniente. 1.Flujo de aire indirecto 2.Programación de hasta 7hrs 3. Incremento de temperatura controlado

