Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Tipo Ventana Inverter, 1.5 Ton, Frío, (Voltaje 230V / 60HZ)

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG Tipo Ventana Inverter, 1.5 Ton, Frío, (Voltaje 230V / 60HZ)

VW182CE

LG Tipo Ventana Inverter, 1.5 Ton, Frío, (Voltaje 230V / 60HZ)

(0)
Ventana Inverter LG_VW182CE
 LG Ventana DUAL Inverter: 25% más eficiente que Energy Star. Potente, silencioso y confortable.
Tecnología Inverter

Ahorro de Energía Eficiente

El Aire Acondicionado LG tipo Ventana con Compresor DUAL Inverter ahorra un 25% más de energía que el requisito de la certificación ENERGY STAR. Disfruta de la innovadora Tecnología Inverter de LG que es potente y silenciosa.

Con SmartThinQ, controla tu Aire Acondicionado LG desde cualquier lugar y usa comandos de voz con Google Assistant.

Contrólalo desde donde estés

Con la app SmartThinQ puedes encender o apagar tu Aire Acondicionado LG desde donde estés, incluso cambiar el modo o ajustar la temperatura. También puedes usar los comandos de voz con el Asistente de Google.

Ofrece un enfriamiento máximo, garantizando un ambiente fresco y confortable en todo momento.

Máximo Enfriamiento

El Aire Acondicionado LG tipo Ventana Inverter proporciona un potente y excepcional enfriamiento que lo mantendrá a usted y a su familia frescos, cómodos y en control.

La etiqueta de guía energética proporciona información esencial sobre el consumo y la eficiencia de los electrodomésticos.

Etiqueta de guía energética²

El costo de energía anual estimado es de $ 81³. Sus costos exactos dependerán del uso, las tarifas de servicios públicos locales y el tipo y fuente de su energía.

El valor de ahorro de energía de nuestros aires acondicionados LG garantiza eficiencia y reducción en el consumo eléctrico.

Valor de ahorro de energía

El modelo DUAL Inverter 18,000 puede ahorrar aproximadamente $67 por año³ en comparación con un modelo de 18000 BTU que no es Inverter.

1La tecnología Inverter es un atributo clave de los nuevos aires acondicionados LG de tipo ventana. Se utiliza junto con un compresor de velocidad variable y ajusta la velocidad del motor del compresor para regular la temperatura. Esto es más eficiente desde el punto de vista energético que los aires acondicionados tipo ventanaque no son de tecnología inverter, que enciende o apaga el compresor para regular la temperatura. En las pruebas aprobadas por el Departamento de Energía, el modelo de aire acondicionado LG de tipo Ventana Inverter (LW1817IVSM) mostró una diferencia positiva del 25% del índice de eficiencia energética combinada (CEER) en comparación con el requisito mínimo CEER de ENERGY STAR®.
2La etiqueta de la Guía de energía calcula la cantidad de energía que usa el aparato, compara el uso de energía de productos similares y enumera los costos operativos anuales aproximados.
3El costo anual estimado de energía se basa en un costo nacional promedio de electricidad de 13 centavos por kWh y el uso estacional de 8 horas al día durante un período de 3 meses. Sus costos exactos dependerán de las tarifas de servicios públicos locales y del tipo y fuente de su energía.

Lo-Decibel: óptimo funcionamiento con bajo nivel de ruido, garantizando un ambiente tranquilo y confortable.

Lo-Decibel™

Óptimo funcionamiento con bajo nivel de ruido

El Aire Acondicionado LG tipo Ventana trabaja con niveles tan bajos como 44dB, gracias al motor BLDC único de LG y al Compresor DUAL Inverter, eliminando ruido innecesario para tener un funcionamiento suave que apenas notará.

*En modo sueño.

Modo Sueño

Este modo mantiene el ruido al mínimo y se apaga después de un tiempo establecido. El temporizador se puede configurar de 1 a 7 horas.

Temporizador 24 horas

Puede configurar hasta 24 horas de tiempo de operación, de modo que su aire acondicionado se apague cuando lo planee.

El diseño estilizado del aire acondicionado ARTCOOL Inverter de LG combina elegancia y eficiencia en un solo equipo.
Diseño Moderno

Hacia la Perfección

El Aire Acondicionado LG tipo Ventana cuenta con un potente funcionamiento y una estabilidad durable para combinar perfectamente con el marco de tu ventana.

Instalación sencilla y un uso intuitivo, garantizando comodidad y eficiencia
Kit de Instalación, Filtro Lavable

Fácil Instalación y Uso

El Aire Acondicionado LG tipo Ventana está diseñado para una fácil y eficiente instalación, además posee un filtro reusable y lavable.






Kit de Instalación

Esta unidad tipo Ventana viene con un kit de instalación simple y conveniente para que pueda colocar el aire acondicionado con facilidad.

Alerta de Revisión de Filtro

Se enciende una notificación para recordarle que el filtro debe limpiarse.

Filtro lavable deslizable

El mantenimiento es fácil: simplemente retire el filtro y lávelo.

Pantalla LED, panel simple, ajustes de temperatura y velocidad, control remoto completo desde cualquier lugar.
Panel fácil de usar y Control Remoto

Usabilidad al Máximo

Posee pantalla LED y un panel de control con selecciones sencillas, ajuste de temperatura arriba/abajo, selección de velocidad del ventilador, usando el control remoto con todas las funciones sin salir de tu cama, oficina o sofá.

Velocidad ventilador múltiple

Bajo, Medio, o Alto 3 modos de ajuste.

Reinicio Automático

Si hay un corte de energía, tu unidad reanuda su operación anterior poco después que se restablezca.

Sistema de Auto Evaporación

Después de apagar el equipo, la función de secado automáticamente se enciende por 10 minutos.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Capacidad
18,000 BTU
Dimensiones (An x Al x P)
450 x 660 x 779 mm
Tecnología Principal
Energy Star
Beneficio Adicional
Silencioso y Enfriamiento máximo

Todas las especificaciones

COMMON SPEC

  • Tipo de AC

    Ventana

CAPACIDAD DE ENFRIAMIENTO

  • BTU/h

    18,000

  • Capacidad (Ton)

    1.5 Toneladas

  • Función

    Solo Frío

DISEÑO

  • Color

    Blanco

  • Diseño

    Elegante y Sofisticado

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Micom/Panel Electrónico

FUNCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Modo sueño

    Si

  • Temporizador

    On/OFF

  • Oscilación de flujo de aire 4 vías

    Si

  • Smart ThinQ

    Si

  • Conectividad Wi-Fi funciona con Asistente de Google

    Si

DESEMPEÑO, CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Suministro de energía

    220-230V

  • Refrigerante

    R32

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensión Evaporador (unidad interior) LxAxP mm

    450 x 660 x 779

  • Peso Evaporador (unidad interior) kg

    49.5

ACCESORIOS

  • Control remoto

    Si

  • kit de instalación(tuberías & cable de interconexion)

    Si

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 