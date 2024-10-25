We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ahorro de Energía Eficiente
El Aire Acondicionado LG tipo Ventana con Compresor DUAL Inverter ahorra un 25% más de energía que el requisito de la certificación ENERGY STAR. Disfruta de la innovadora Tecnología Inverter de LG que es potente y silenciosa.