Una familia juega en una sala de estar y el aire acondicionado está en la parte superior de la imagen.

Mejor lavado con mayor protección de las prendas

Una lavadora negra se encuentra de frente, con una pila de suéteres y mantas a la izquierda y el logotipo de la AIDD con un círculo azul claro alrededor en la parte superior.

Lavado inteligente con más protección para las telas

Mantén tus prendas favoritas como nueva por más tiempo con AI DD™ de LG, que determina automáticamente el ciclo de lavado más óptimo.

La Nueva tecnología LG AI DD (Motor LG Direct Drive con AI), hace realidad el proceso de un lavado inteligente por medio de un aprendizaje de patrones de lavado de una base de datos.

Detecta las características de los tejidos, suavidad de las telas, para determinar de forma automática el patrón de lavado más óptimo para las prendas con hasta 18% más protección de los tejidos.

Un video muestra una lavadora blanca ubicada en un ángulo en una habitación con una cesta llena de ropa junto a ella. Seis íconos que representan los diferentes movimientos de la lavadora para un lavado óptimo se desvanecen en la pantalla. El logotipo de LG 6 Motion está en la parte superior derecha de los seis íconos.

Lavado óptimo para todo tipo de tela

6 diferentes movimientos de lavado, incluidos rotar, balancear, tallar, golpear, caer y exprimir, maximizan tanto la limpieza como el rendimiento.

La vista superior de la lavadora se muestra con el panel de control y al lado está el logotipo de Garantía de 10 años y el logotipo de Inverter DirectDrive. Los logotipos tienen un rayo de luz que se desliza sobre ellos para hacerlos brillar.

Diseñado para proporcionar mayor desempeño, construido para durar más de 10 años

Las lavadoras LG tienen garantía de 10 años en su motor Inverter Direc Drive, lo que te proporciona un rendimiento duradero.

Una vista lateral de la lavadora ubicada a un lado con un perro y una mujer en su teléfono al otro lado.

Funcionamiento imperceptible

Poderoso no significa ruidoso. El Motor Inverter Direct Drive de LG funciona sin problemas y en silencio.

