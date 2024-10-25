Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free T90S con Dolby Atmos y Dolby Head Tracking™

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG TONE Free T90S con Dolby Atmos y Dolby Head Tracking™

TONE-T90S

LG TONE Free T90S con Dolby Atmos y Dolby Head Tracking™

(0)
Front view
Logotipo del premio tech radar recomienda

“Son unos excelentes auriculares inalámbricos que lo tienen todo” (TechRadar, 08/2024)

Logotipo del premio Computer Bild

“Los LG Tone Free T90S reproducen la música de una forma gratamente acogedora y equilibrada”.

Logotipo del premio KOPFHOERER.DE

“La cancelación de ruido de los LG TONE Free T90S está a un nivel muy alto”

Logotipo del premio av magazine.de

“Los nuevos controladores de los LG TONE Free T90S producen unos graves intensos y contundentes”.

Logotipo del premio Selección de cine en casa de Best Buy

“Es una excelente opción de auriculares realmente inalámbricos”

Logotipo del premio Computer Hoy

“…tienen un sonido excelente, muy buena cancelación de ruido y una batería absolutamente increíble”.

Logotipo del premio Andro4all

“…estos auriculares se han convertido en uno de nuestros favoritos del año”

Logotipo del premio ON OFF

“…sonido de alta calidad y cancelación activa del ruido adaptativa de gran eficacia”

Una vista frontal del TONE Free T90S negro con la base abierta. Los audífonos negros sobresalen por motivos de diseño. Detrás de ellos está el TONE Free T90S blanco. La esquina inferior derecha muestra el primer logotipo de Dolby Atmos del mundo.

Los primeros audífonos Dolby Atmos del mundo

Con Head Tracking™ en todos tus contenidos

 

*Los audífonos Dolby Atmos de la serie LG T90 son los primeros audífonos inalámbricos del mundo que admiten Dolby Head Tracking™ en todos los contenidos y dispositivos.

Cortometraje de diseño del LG TONE Free T90s. Reproduce el vídeo.

Descubre más detalles sobre el grafeno

Descubre cómo el grafeno está transformando el futuro de los dispositivos de audio.

Acerca del grafeno

Se muestra un patrón hexagonal. Haz clic para obtener más información sobre el grafeno.

Sonido de Dolby con TODO

El T90S ahora te ofrece Dolby Atmos y Dolby Head Tracking™ para todos tus dispositivos. Dolby Virtualizer y Optimizer te harán sentir la diferencia con su sonido más inmersivo y natural.

Los audífonos negros T90S flotan en un espacio infinito. A la izquierda, muestra una vista frontal del audífono izquierdo. A la derecha se muestra el audífono derecho. En el medio, se muestra el logotipo de los audífonos Dolby Atmos y los gráficos de sonido se colocan al lado.

*Los audífonos Dolby Atmos de la serie LG T90 son los primeros audífonos inalámbricos del mundo que admiten Dolby Head Tracking™ en todos los contenidos y dispositivos.

Surround yourself with Dolby sound

Dolby Head Tracking™

Experimenta un sonido envolvente que se mueve contigo

El T90S ofrece audio 3D siguiendo el movimiento de tu cabeza. Proporciona audio consistente en todos los ángulos, lo que te permite experimentar una inmersión profunda y realismo dentro de un domo de sonido virtual.

Una mujer que lleva T90S sonríe. Se muestra una esfera ilustrativa alrededor de su cabeza para enfatizar la función Dolby Headtracking™.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Virtualizador y optimizador Dolby

Sonido envolvente 3D

Mejora tu experiencia auditiva con audio 3D más personalizado. Dolby Virtualizer amplía la dimensionalidad espacial para brindarte una experiencia de sonido similar a la de un estadio, mientras que Optimizer te permite escuchar un sonido natural, más fuerte y sin distorsiones.

Una mujer que lleva un T90S sonríe. Se muestra una esfera sonora alrededor de su cabeza para enfatizar la característica del sonido espacial. A la derecha, se muestra la interfaz de un teléfono inteligente para ilustrar que esta función está disponible en la aplicación TONE Free.

*Disponible en la aplicación gratuita TONE.

Sonido creado de grafeno
de alta calidad

Ligero como el papel, pero duro como el metal, el grafeno puro mejora el rendimiento del T90S para lograr un sonido más rico y realista.

Cancelación de ruido adaptativa

Mantén tu entorno en silencio.
No importa dónde estés

Disfruta de contenido inmersivo dondequiera que vayas con ANC óptimo. El T90S se adapta a los niveles de ruido a ru alrededoren tiempo real para una reducción óptima del ruido.

Esta imagen es una simulación para ilustrar la función de cancelación de ruido adaptativa del T90S.

Se muestran dos puntas para los oídos. A la izquierda está el anterior, a la derecha se muestra la punta del audífono del T90S para aislar mejor el ruido.

Cómodamente en
tus oídos

Las nuevas geles ayudan a que los audífonos aíslen mejor el ruido. Están diseñados para crear un sello más hermético y bloquear más ruido. Esto marca una gran diferencia en la cantidad de reducción de ruido que experimenta.

Sistema de 3 micrófonos y VPU

Haz que tu voz se escuche

Las llamadas suenan naturales y claras. El sistema integrado de tres micrófonos y la unidad de captación de voz (VPU) monitorean el ruido de fondo, captan su voz y rastrean los movimientos de la mandíbula para mejorar la calidad de las llamadas. El nuevo micrófono Hi-SNR reduce aún más el ruido ambiental.

*Micrófono Hi-SNR: alta relación señal-ruido ampliada de 65 dB a 68 dB.

Vista de cerca del T90S negro.
Algoritmo de separación de voz/ruido

Tu voz suena fuerte y clara

De izquierda a derecha: una mujer habla por teléfono afuera con un T90S, el T90S filtra el ruido de fondo y la otra mujer solo puede escuchar claramente su voz.

El ruido se mezcla con tu voz cuando hablas por teléfono.

El T90S analiza tu entorno.

De izquierda a derecha: una mujer habla por teléfono afuera con un T90S, el T90S filtra el ruido de fondo y la otra mujer solo puede escuchar claramente su voz.

El T90S separa la voz
del ruido

Separa la voz del ruido de fondo.

De izquierda a derecha: una mujer habla por teléfono afuera con un T90S, el T90S filtra el ruido de fondo y la otra mujer solo puede escuchar claramente su voz.

Escuche la voz con total claridad

El T90S utiliza el algoritmo de separación de voz/ruido y VPU, ya sea que estés en una llamada o manteniendo una conversación.

Modo susurro

La conversación queda entre ustedes dos. Simplemente saca el audífono derecho y susurra cerca del micrófono. El modo susurro te permite adentrarte en conversaciones privadas.

Modo de escucha

Deja entrar algunos de los sonidos que te rodean. El modo de escucha te ayuda a escuchar mejor tu entorno.

Modo de conversación

Toca para cambiar al modo de conversación cuando estés con un amigo. Esto amplifica la voz de la persona con la que estás hablando. Para que puedas platicar con tus audífonos puestos.

Diseño equilibrado

Ajuste para el sonido, ajuste
para los oídos

Diseñado científicamente para adaptarse perfectamente, el T90S te motiva cuando haces ejercicio y te ayuda a concentrarte en el trabajo.

Ajuste tecnológico

Para tu comodidad

Siéntete aislado del mundo exterior. El nuevo diseño ergonómico te brinda total comodidad, mientras que los suaves geles para oídos de grado médico se mantienen cómodos en tus oídos, lo que te permite escuchar durante horas sin sobrecargar tus oídos.

Una representación de una oreja. Una representación de una oreja con tres puntos blancos y negros para mostrar puntos de referencia. Una representación de una oreja con el audífono dentro para mostrar una adaptación virtual. Una representación de una oreja con puntos y líneas negras para mostrar un análisis ergonómico.

Escaneo 3D

Dibujo en 3D de la forma de la oreja de 300 personas

Una representación de una oreja. Una representación de una oreja con tres puntos blancos y negros para mostrar puntos de referencia. Una representación de una oreja con el audífono dentro para mostrar una adaptación virtual. Una representación de una oreja con puntos y líneas negras para mostrar un análisis ergonómico.

Punto de referencia

Modelando el resultado del dibujo 3D

Una representación de una oreja. Una representación de una oreja con tres puntos blancos y negros para mostrar puntos de referencia. Una representación de una oreja con el audífono dentro para mostrar una adaptación virtual. Una representación de una oreja con puntos y líneas negras para mostrar un análisis ergonómico.

Ajuste virtual

Coloca los audífonos virtualmente

Una representación de una oreja. Una representación de una oreja con tres puntos blancos y negros para mostrar puntos de referencia. Una representación de una oreja con el audífono dentro para mostrar una adaptación virtual. Una representación de una oreja con puntos y líneas negras para mostrar un análisis ergonómico.

Análisis ergonómico

Verifica la parte de presión del resultado de uso.

Logo of postech and Ergonomic Design Technology Lab.
Un collage de personas que utilizan audífonos T90S en su vida diaria. De izquierda a derecha, de arriba a abajo, una mujer mira televisión con el T90S y un hombre usa su computadora portátil con el T90S. De arriba a abajo, un hombre lleva el T90S mientras utiliza su tableta y la mujer mira un vídeo desde su teléfono inteligente en el metro.

Higiene Uvnano

Orejas limpias. Sonidos claros

Puedes desinfectar tus audífonos inalámbricos a través del estuche de carga. Está construido con luces UV y se amplió el área del LED UV para llegar a todo el gel del oído, eliminando las bacterias hasta en un 99.9%.

Vista superior del LG TONE Free T90S con la base abierta. Se coloca un audífono en la superficie para mostrar la nanoiluminación UV. El texto se muestra junto a los audífonos.

*UVnano es una combinación de LED UV y nanómetro.

*Las pruebas independientes muestran que el estuche de carga UVnano reduce el 99.9% de las bacterias Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus y Klebsiella Pneumonia de los audífonos en diez minutos mientras se cierra la tapa y se cargan. La función LED UV funciona solo cuando se está cargando. Los resultados pueden variar según el entorno de uso real.

*La luz LED UV es invisible y solo se activa cuando el estuche de carga está cerrado con los audífonos adentro. La luz ambiental azul tiene solo fines estéticos y aparece cuando se abre la tapa de la base de carga.

*Este producto utiliza tecnología UV en longitudes de onda entre 265 y 285 nanómetros.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. 

Puedes emparejar tus audífonos sin problemas con hasta cinco dispositivos. Conéctese a dos dispositivos simultáneamente con Multi Point y Multi Pairing. Simplemente agregue dispositivos en la aplicación o widget TONE Free para cambiar entre dispositivos.

Multipunto y emparejamiento múltiple

Conéctate más, emparéjate más rápido

Puedes emparejar tus audífonos sin problemas con hasta cinco dispositivos. Conéctese a dos dispositivos simultáneamente con Multi Point y Multi Pairing. Simplemente agregue dispositivos en la aplicación o widget TONE Free para cambiar entre dispositivos.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada. UX/UI sujeta a cambios.

App TONE Free

Control optimizado

Ahora puedes guardar tus preferencias configurando perfiles, comprobar la duración de la batería y disfrutar de tu audio sin problemas.

Duración de la batería

Carga una vez, escucha todo el día

Cárgalo en un instante y disfruta del audio todo el tiempo que quieras. El T90S puede ofrecer hasta 9 horas de tiempo de escucha con ANC desactivado y hasta 36 horas de tiempo de escucha cuando se usa el estuche.

*La duración de la batería depende de la configuración del dispositivo, el entorno, el uso y muchos otros factores.

*Según las pruebas de calidad internas de LGE, las baterías de los audífonos y la batería del estuche duran 9 y 36 horas respectivamente cuando las funciones de cancelación activa de ruido, modo ambiental y Dolby Atmos están desactivadas.

Plug & Wireless

Conéctate a todo un mundo de entretenimiento

Conecta la base T90S incluso en dispositivos que no sean Bluetooth. Una vez que te conectes, todo lo que necesitas hacer es disfrutar.

Snapdragon Sound™ logo.

Sonido Snapdragon™

Proporciona una calidad de sonido Bluetooth cercana a la de una conexión por cable, brindando audio de alta resolución de 24 bits y 96 kHz. Snapdragon Sound reúne el mejor audio con una conectividad superior para música, llamadas de voz nítidas y baja latencia para videojuegos.

*El producto incluye un cable AUX blanco o negro.

*Se pueden obtener todos los beneficios de la tecnología Snapdragon Sound cuando tanto los dispositivos fuente como los audífonos están equipados con ella. El modo Plug & Wireless se puede utilizar cuando los dispositivos fuente no están certificados por la tecnología Snapdragon Sound™.

*Snapdragon Sound es un producto de Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. y/o sus subsidiarias.

*Snapdragon y Snapdragon Sound son marcas comerciales registradas de Qualcomm Incorporated.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • 3D Sound Stage

  • apt-X Adaptive

  • ANC

  • Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

    9.8Φ (Graphene)

  • Efecto de sonido Meridian

  • Plug&Wireless

  • UVnano

  • Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Carga inalambrica

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

  • Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

    9.8Φ (Graphene)

  • Tipo de unidad

    Dinámica

SOLUCIÓN DE SONIDO

  • ANC

  • Modo Ambiente

  • Talk Thru

  • # de Mic

    4

ECUALIZADOR

  • Ecualizador personalizado

  • ecualizador LG

  • Meridian EQ (natural, inmersivo)

  • Efecto de sonido Meridian

  • Dolby Atmos

  • 3D Sound Stage

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

  • apt-X Adaptive

  • SBC

CONECTIVIDAD

  • BLE

  • Servicio de emparejamiento rápido de Google

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.4

DURACIÓN DE LA BATERÍA (HORAS)

  • Audífonos (ANC desactivado)

    9

  • Total (auriculares + estuche de carga)

    36

TIEMPO DE CARGA (HORAS)

  • Estuche de carga

    2.5

  • Audífonos

    1

CONVENIENCIA

  • Carga rápida

  • multipunto

  • Emparejamiento múltiple

  • Swift Pair

  • UVnano

  • Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

  • Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Carga inalambrica

  • Plug&Wireless

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Estuche de carga

    65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm

  • Audífono

    21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm

PESO

  • Peso neto del estuche de carga

    43.0 g

  • Peso neto del producto

    5.7 g

ACCESORIO

  • Cable de carga

  • Geles de silicona grado médico

  • Cable AUX (3.5Φ) a USB

  • Tarjeta de garantía

Lo que dice la gente

