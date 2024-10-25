About Cookies on This Site

Fan Coil

El Fan Coil de LG es una solución de refrigeración y calefacción oculta que proporciona un control óptimo de la temperatura sin afectar a la estética interior.

Oficina moderna con silla negra, reloj a la izquierda y plantas decorativas. El Fan Coil está a la derecha, proporcionando refrigeración invisible.

Fan Coil

Solución de refrigeración invisible adecuada para aplicaciones con requisitos estéticos en el interior.

Características Información de Compra
El conducto de calefacción de techo LG emite un flujo de aire azul visible, permeando múltiples habitaciones cuadradas.

Funcionamiento en Múltiples Estancias

Utilizando un conducto en espiral (empotrado o flexible) y una cámara de chorro, es posible hacer funcionar simultáneamente la refrigeración y calefacción de varias habitaciones.

El conducto LG de techo cerrado, visto desde el lado, extrae aire del conducto izquierdo, mientras que dos conductos derecho expulsan aire a la sala de reuniones.

Control de ESP

La función de control de la presión estática externa (ESP) puede hacer que el caudal de aire se controle fácilmente con el mando a distancia. El motor BLDC puede controlar la velocidad del ventilador y el caudal de aire independientemente de la presión estática externa. No se necesitan accesorios adicionales para controlar el flujo de aire.

Instalado en el techo de la sala de conferencias, el conducto LG de techo cerrado está conectado a un controlador remoto en la pared izquierda.

Control de dos Termistores

La temperatura interior se puede comprobar con los termistores del mando a distancia, así como desde la unidad interior al sensor de diferencia de temperatura en un lugar. Dos termistores pueden optimizar la temperatura del aire interior para ofrecer un ambiente más confortable.

El conducto cerrado de techo LG, marcado con una flecha neta, tiene una altura de 270 mm. Los gráficos de barras comparan esta altura mínima con una unidad convencional.

Altura Minimizada

Los nuevos conductos semiestáticos proporcionan una solución ideal para la instalación en espacios limitados.

Desde dos vistas laterales y esquinas, las flechas destacan la instalación flexible del techo LG montado oculta bajo conducto estático.

Instalación Flexible (Solo Conducto de Baja Estática)

El nuevo conducto de baja estática permite la entrada de aire en la parte trasera o inferior en condiciones de instalación.

Un hombre de traje sostiene un smartphone en su mano derecha, mostrando el sitio web de LG.

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra Más información
