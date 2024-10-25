About Cookies on This Site

Controladores Aplicados

El controlador de aplicaciones de LG permite una solución de gestión eficiente para varias unidades de su negocio. Ofrece un control de instalaciones rentable para la gestión de edificios.

Control_Solution_Application_Controllers_01

Controladores
Aplicados

Gestión efectiva de varios sistemas de construcción para
optimizar la comodidad interior.

Características Gama de modelos
Características
Contacto

Sistema flexible y escalable

El sistema de control de LG tiene capacidad de escalabilidad para una integración de dispositivos de terceros, desde el control individual de la unidad interior a través de Dry Contact (unidad de control) a la integración a pequeña escala del Sistema de gestión de edificios (BMS) mediante el módulo de E/S del sistema de aire acondicionado (ACS). Esto permite un control rentable de las instalaciones para la gestión de edificios.

Control_Solution_Application_Controllers_02_SP

Control-Solutions_Application-Controller_M03_SP_Re

Control de la energía

El indicador de distribución de energía (PDI) puede distribuir
un consumo de alimentación medido a cada habitación para
un control efectivo de la energía mediante la unidad MULTI V.

Control de la AHU

Los kits de comunicación de la unidad de control de aire (AHU) conectan la unidad externa LG al serpentín DX de una unidad de control de aire, a fin de obtener el máximo ahorro de costos y de suministro de aire fresco.

Control_Solution_Application_Controllers_05_SP_re

Gama de modelos de la aplicación de controlador

Air_Solution_03

Contacto

Para obtener más información sobre el producto,
comuníquese con nosotros y le responderemos a la brevedad.

Contacto Más Información

Descarga De Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Título, Tamaño Lista de tablas
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

IR
Ver más opciones
 
 