Kit de AHU
La Air Handling Unit de LG, que funciona con un kit de com. que controla el kit de EEV, crea un ambiente interior fresco y agradable, integrándose con las unidades exteriores de LG. La AHU de LG ofrece comodidad, ya que controla tanto el aire de retorno como el de alimentación.