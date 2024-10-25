About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

A su alrededor hay cuatro dispositivos conectados más pequeños, que representan distintos componentes de un sistema de HVAC. El fondo es oscuro con un patrón de cuadrícula.

Kit de AHU

La Air Handling Unit de LG, que funciona con un kit de com. que controla el kit de EEV, crea un ambiente interior fresco y agradable, integrándose con las unidades exteriores de LG. La AHU de LG ofrece comodidad, ya que controla tanto el aire de retorno como el de alimentación.

Compatibilidad con LG Ahorro de energía Varias opciones de enlace Gama de productos
Compatibilidad con LG
PONTE EN CONTACTO CON NOSOTROS

Compatibilidad flexible con la solución de HVAC de LG

El sistema LG MULTI V se integra con el serpentín DX de una Air Handling Unit, que proporciona aire fresco acondicionado y ofreciendo varias opciones de control, lo que permite una comunicación fluida mediante señales de contacto.

Esquema de un sistema de HVAC LG con unidades para exteriores, un kit de EEV, una AHU y una unidad para interiores, conectadas por tuberías de líquido, tuberías de gas, cables de comunicación y tuberías de refrigerante.

1) Para conocer los productos compatibles de LG HVAC, ponte en contacto con tu oficina local.

Optimizar el funcionamiento del control del aire

La AHU de DX es una unidad de tratamiento de aire con bomba de calor que integra el kit de com. de la AHU, el kit de EEV y las tecnologías MULTI V, proporcionando enfriamiento durante todo el año para ambientes interiores y exteriores.

O vídeo mostra operações sazonais de HVAC. O fluxo de ar passa pelos dutos em um escritório moderno, ilustrando como o ar fresco, de insuflamento, de retorno e de exaustão é gerenciado em todas as estações.

Opciones del enlace de control

La AHU puede conectarse a varios enlaces de control, como controladores remotos individuales, el sistema de control central LG o (ejecutar) control por contacto directo con DDC y RTU Modbus.

La imagen ilustra las opciones de control de un sistema de HVAC LG. Un controlador central o un controlador remoto pueden gestionar habitaciones por separado, con conexiones a la AHU (Air Handling Unit) y a las unidades exteriores.

El diagrama muestra las conexiones entre el controlador remoto, la habitación, la AHU, el serpentín DX, el controlador de la AHU y la unidad para exteriores.

Esquema de un sistema de automatización de edificios con varios componentes conectados por medio de Modbus. El sistema incluye un DDC local, un controlador de la AHU, una unidad para exteriores y un controlador remoto.

Gama de productos

Kit de com. (PAHCMR0000)

• Controlador de temperatura del aire de retorno

• Varias combinaciones de unidades para interiores VRF de LG con una o varias AHU

• El Central Controller de LG es compatible

Kit de com. (PAHCMS0000)

• Controlador de temperatura del aire de alimentación (descarga)

• Control de la demanda (capacidad) para la temperatura del aire de alimentación por entrada 0-10 V del DDC

• El Central Controller de LG es compatible

Kit de EEV

• Varias combinaciones de unidades para interiores VRF de LG y kit de comunicación de la AHU

• Compuesto de chapa de acero galvanizado de color gris cálido

• Se controla con un control remoto con cable (opcional)

Más información sobre el Kit de AHU de LG

Recursos para descargar

Descubre aquí información variada, como catálogos de productos y manuales de instalación. 

Ver todos los recursos

Soporte de ingeniería

Conoce los recursos y el apoyo que ofrecemos para ayudar a tu empresa a estar a la vanguardia.

Obtener toda la asistencia

Blog sobre HVAC

Lee los más recientes artículos, noticias y mucho más en nuestro blog.

Ver todos los artículos

Dos ventanas holográficas virtuales, que son Chat y Contacto, flotan junto a la computadora portátil y unas manos se colocan detrás de ellas.

Ponte en contacto con nosotros

Para más información sobre el producto, contáctanos y nos pondremos en contacto contigo.

Ponte en contacto con nosotros PONTE EN CONTACTO CON NOSOTROS
Ver más opciones
 
 