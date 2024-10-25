About Cookies on This Site

Um elegante salão de negócios com decoração branca minimalista e assentos sob a unidade interna da LG montada no teto, proporcionando um ambiente fresco e renovado.

Unidad para interiores

Las unidades para interiores de LG proporcionan soluciones eficientes y potentes para interiores adaptadas a las necesidades de tu negocio, que garantizan un ambiente fresco. 

Por qué LG Páginas del producto
Por qué LG
PONTE EN CONTACTO CON NOSOTROS

Por qué la unidad para int.

Optimizar el flujo de aire

Varias opciones de espacio 

Control wifi con ThinQ (opcional)

Descubre más sobre la unidad para interiores LG

