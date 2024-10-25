About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LED para exterior

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

LED para exterior

GSCD039-KK

LED para exterior

()
  • front view with inscreen, 1000x500
  • +45 degree side view with inscreen, 1000x500
  • front view with inscreen, 1000x1000
  • front view, 1000x1000
  • -45 degree side view, 1000x1000
  • -90 degree side view, 1000x1000
  • +45 degree side view, 1000x1000
  • +90 degree side view, 1000x1000
  • -45 degree rear view, 1000x1000
  • +45 degree rear view, 1000x1000
  • rear view, 1000x1000
  • PDU
  • PDU off
  • module back view
  • module front view
front view with inscreen, 1000x500
+45 degree side view with inscreen, 1000x500
front view with inscreen, 1000x1000
front view, 1000x1000
-45 degree side view, 1000x1000
-90 degree side view, 1000x1000
+45 degree side view, 1000x1000
+90 degree side view, 1000x1000
-45 degree rear view, 1000x1000
+45 degree rear view, 1000x1000
rear view, 1000x1000
PDU
PDU off
module back view
module front view

Características clave

  • Paso de píxeles: 3,94 mm
  • Brillo: 5000 nit
  • Diseño liviano
  • Diseño resistente a la intemperie IP65
  • Opción de esquina de 90º disponible
Más

Serie ultraligera GSCD

Con un diseño liviano, la serie Ultra Light se puede componer fácilmente de una pantalla grande sin generar una carga pesada en la estructura de instalación. Se ofrece una opción de esquina de 90° para una instalación en ángulo recto sin inconvenientes.

Serie ultraligera GSCD

Alto brillo

Alto brillo

Con un gran brillo de 7000 nits*, transmite contenido con claridad y atrae la atención del público, lo que lo convierte en la pantalla definitiva para visibilidad en exteriores.

*Solo serie GSCD100-GR

Diseño liviano

Diseño liviano

El peso del gabinete es muy ligero, por lo que incluso si se instala una pantalla LED grande en el techo, ejerce menos presión sobre la carga del edificio.

Fácil mantenimiento

Fácil mantenimiento

La unidad de control (PDU) del gabinete es de tipo modular y se puede montar o desmontar fácilmente, lo que facilita el mantenimiento.

Mantenibilidad delantera o trasera

Mantenibilidad delantera o trasera

El producto ofrece acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes elegir opciones de instalación según su entorno.

Diseño de esquina de 90° disponible

Diseño de esquina de 90° disponible

Si agrega una opción de esquina de 90°*, la serie GSCD puede entregar contenido de manera efectiva incluso cuando se instala en las esquinas.

*Requiere la compra del modelo instalable en esquina de 90°.

Diseño resistente a la intemperie con clasificación IP

Diseño resistente a la intemperie con clasificación IP

La parte delantera y trasera del gabinete tienen certificación IP65, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable y menos afectado por el clima.

Compatibilidad con las soluciones de software de LG

La serie GSCD, que cuenta con el controlador de sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a gestionar su propio negocio sin problemas.

Compatibilidad con las soluciones de software de LG

*La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

*Los elementos que se pueden monitorear con LG ConnectedCare: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temperatura, alimentación del LED)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    GSCD039-KK

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    3.91

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    128 × 64

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    500 × 250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1.35

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2 × 4

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    256 × 256

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    1,000 × 1,000 × 86.4 mm

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    1000

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    19.5

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    19.5

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    65536

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.5 mm

  • Material del bastidor

    Aluminio Extursionado

  • Acceso al servicio

    Delantero o Trasero (Seleccione solo uno)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    5000

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200 - 9,000

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    153

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    97%

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003CxCy

  • Relación de contraste

    6000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    660

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    220

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    660

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    2252

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    751

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2252

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 a 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50/60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    `- 30 a 50

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10-99% RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP65

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP65

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    50000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE / FCC / ET

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVCA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

Ver más opciones
 
 