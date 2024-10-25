Pantalla LED para producción virtual

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CamSync
El flujo de líneas negras se puede evitar ajustando el V-Sync de la pantalla LED para que coincida con la frecuencia entre la cámara y el LED. Esto puede reducir el efecto de obturador rodante mientras la cámara está disparando.