Pantalla LED para Producción Virtual

LBAE026-GM

Pantalla LED para Producción Virtual

-45 degree side view with infill image

Pantalla LED para producción virtual

Un estudio de producción virtual con paredes curvas de LED y LED de techo y piso está filmando imágenes de un paisaje espacial.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Fácil instalación y mantenimiento

El módulo se puede quitar fácilmente con la herramienta dedicada (con acceso de servicio selectivo delantero o trasero). Los pines de posicionamiento y los imanes ayudan a realizar los ajustes del panel con precisión y rapidez, lo que garantiza un montaje de pantalla perfecto.

Se han ampliado las piezas de 'Pasadores de posicionamiento', 'Ensamblaje magnético', 'Manijas cómodas' y 'Bloqueo rápido y control con una mano' en el gabinete.

Efectos Curvos Disponibles

La conexión mecánica entre los dos paneles está asegurada por un sistema de adaptador de ángulo y un bloqueo rápido, ajustable en 10 grados en las zonas cóncavas y 5 grados en las zonas convexas.

Las paredes LED curvas se instalan en un estudio

Sistema de apilado y suspensión disponible

La instalación se puede realizar apilando o colgando, utilizando los accesorios opcionales (vigas simples, dobles y triples) para personalizar el entorno del estudio.

Se amplía y muestra la parte donde se puede instalar el gabinete ya sea apilado o colgado.

Calidad de transmisión disponible

Reproducción precisa del color, baja latencia de procesamiento de video y capacidad HDR.

Se muestra una pantalla vívida compatible con HDR y una pantalla con una frecuencia de actualización alta que muestra el color exacto.

Al sintonizar la frecuencia de la pantalla LED con la frecuencia de la cámara y sincronizarla, se elimina el fenómeno de parpadeo.

CamSync

El flujo de líneas negras se puede evitar ajustando el V-Sync de la pantalla LED para que coincida con la frecuencia entre la cámara y el LED. Esto puede reducir el efecto de obturador rodante mientras la cámara está disparando.

Al sintonizar la frecuencia de la pantalla LED con la frecuencia de la cámara y sincronizarla, se elimina el fenómeno de parpadeo.

Phase Shift

Phase Shift puede hacer ajustes en el tiempo de salida de la pantalla LED. La pantalla LED puede ajustar el tiempo manualmente para eliminar los artefactos visuales con Phase Shift si los resultados de la grabación de la cámara han causado una imagen doble (doble marco).

A través del análisis de la señal de video, se visualiza y muestra la información de color falso, forma de onda y alcance vectorial.

Análisis Detallado de Señales de Video

La serie LBAE analiza la entrada de video de Y', Y'-Cb e Y'Cr y muestra la forma de onda y el alcance vectorial en mosaicos LED. Color falso, forma de onda y alcance vectorial para obtener más detalles o ajustes de video se pueden leer en una pantalla.

El valor RGB se ajusta manualmente a través de la función Gama de colores.

Ajuste de la gama de colores

La gama de colores RGB se puede ajustar manualmente para hacer coincidir los colores entre los mosaicos LED y la cámara para lograr los colores deseados.

Una anomalía que aparece de color amarillento, como la imagen de la izquierda, se puede modificar a un tono gris, como la derecha, ajustando el valor gamma manualmente.

Ajuste Gamma

El ajuste de gamma se puede hacer manualmente de 0 a 1023 para calibrar RGB y corregir errores.

Al usar 3D-LUT en lugar de 1D-LUT, la combinación de colores se vuelve más abundante, lo que hace que la reproducción del color sea más precisa.

LUT 3D personalizado

Con pantallas LED compatibles con 3D-LUT personalizados, los usuarios pueden lograr los colores deseados con mayor precisión.

El tono se ajusta seleccionando la información HDR manualmente.

Ajuste Manual HDR

Aunque los metadatos de HDR no se transfieren desde el video grabado, se puede realizar un mapeo de tonos preciso con esta función de ajuste manual de HDR.

Controlador de VP de transmisión

La serie LBAE es compatible con el controlador CBAE, y las interfaces SDI y Genlock (entrada/salida) del controlador CBAE admiten características únicas de transmisión y producción virtual.

Se está filmando un estudio de producción virtual que tiene paredes LED curvas y LED de techo y piso.

Compatibilidad con las soluciones de software de LG

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LBAE es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidos SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie LBAE instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie LBAE sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG.

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temp. , LED Power)
* La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar en diferentes versiones de webOS.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LBAE026-GM

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    2.6

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    96x96

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    250x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.59

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x2

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    192x192

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    500x500x75.5

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.25

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    5.9

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    24

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    147,456

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.15

  • Material del bastidor

    Die-casting Magnesium

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    Max. 1,500

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300 / Default 6,500

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro, PQ, HLG)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    180

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    60

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    720

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    614

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    205

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,457

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    48 / 50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    7,680

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    0~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP30

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP30

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CBAE-026M

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    X

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

