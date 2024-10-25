About Cookies on This Site

LSBE LED Series de Interiores

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

LSBE LED Series de Interiores

()
  • Front view with infill image
  • Front view
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • +90 degree side view
  • Rear view
  • Top view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view

Características clave

  • Paso de píxeles de 1.25 mm
  • Brillo de 600 nits
  • Fácil instalación y mantenimiento
  • Diseño de marco duradero
  • Compatible con LG Software Solutions
  • Rating IP: IP50 (Frontal/Trasero)
Más

LEDs are installed on the entire surface of the square pillars in a shopping mall, displaying advertisements. The screens show a seamless and clear image even at the corners of the pillars.

*Todas las imágenes de está página tienen solamente fines ilustrativos.

Brillo

Con un gran brillo de 600 nits, transmite claramente el contenido y atrae la atención del público, por lo que es ideal para conseguir una visibilidad brillante en interiores.

Brillo

Diseño Ángulo de 90° disponible

Si añades la opción de esquina de 90°, la serie LSBE se adapta de forma natural al espacio y ofrece contenidos fluidos a los clientes.

Diseño Ángulo de 90° disponile

Diseño mejorado y Fácil mantenimiento

LSBE utiliza dos módulos para formar un único gabinete, lo que ayuda a minimizar los huecos entre módulos comparado a los gabinetes compuestos por varios módulos dando como resultado una pantalla más lisa con menos huecos visibles. Además, gracias a su ventaja estructural, LSBE permite un mantenimiento sencillo.

Diseño mejorado y Fácil mantenimiento

Mantenimiento más seguro con el uso del cable de seguridad

Mantenimiento más seguro con el uso del cable de seguridad

Cuando se retira un módulo, el cable de seguridad ayuda a asegurar el mantenimiento evitando caídas de la pantalla y del módulo..

Diseño de marco duradero

Diseño de marco duradero

LSBE incorpora un gabinete de aluminio que mejora la durabilidad, y su marco de alta resistencia, que supera al de plástico, permite un funcionamiento estable.

Protección contra propagación de llamas

El LSBE cumple con la norma para evaluar la propagación de las llamas, recibiendo una clasificación de Clase C según la prueba EN 13501-1:2018. Con su resistencia al fuego, LSBE contribuye a la seguridad de su espacio.

Protección contra propagación de llamas

*La prueba fue realizada por SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services (Shanghai) Co., LTD del 21 al 24 de agosto de 2023, de acuerdo con la norma EN 13501-1:2018. El módulo LED con número de producto (LSBE XX-XXX) se utilizó como sujeto de la prueba. Los resultados de la prueba confirmaron su conformidad con la norma EN 13501-1:2018 Clase C-s2, clasificación d0.

Compatibilidad con los software de las soluciones LG

Cuando se conecta con el controlador de sistema CVBA de LG, la serie LSBE es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, entre las que se incluyen SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a gestionar su propio negocio de forma adecuada.

Compatibilidad con los software de las soluciones LG

*La disponibilidad del servicio «LG ConnectedCare» varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Póngase en contacto con el representante de ventas de LG de su región para obtener más información.

*Los elementos que pueden ser monitorizados por LG ConnectedCare : Placa base (Temp., Estado de la señal, FPGA Ver, Estado de la conexión Ethernet), Tarjeta receptora (Temp., LED Power)

*La interfaz gráfica de usuario puede variar según la versión de webOS.

*Las soluciones de software de LG deben adquirirse por separado.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    Indoor LED

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    1.25 mm

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    240 x 270

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    300x337.5x13

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.95

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x1

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    480x270

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    600x337.5x72

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.2

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    6.5

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    32

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    640,000

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Material del bastidor

    Fundición inyectada de aluminio

  • Acceso al servicio

    Frontal

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    600

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    150

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    117

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    51

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    160

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    400

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    174

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    1,980

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 a 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    ´-20℃ a +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP50

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP50

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, KC, CCC, Class C

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVBA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

Ver más opciones
 
 