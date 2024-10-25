About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla LED Ultra Slim para interiores serie LSCB

LSCB012-RK

Pantalla LED Ultra Slim para interiores serie LSCB

(4)
Pantalla LED Ultra Slim para interiores serie LSCB

Profundidad Ultra Delgada

Su diseño ultra delgado con un grosor de borde de 37.5 mm es la mayor ventaja del producto. Esta característica permite instalar y utilizar la serie LSCB en cualquier tipo de lugar sin restricciones.

Profundidad Ultra Delgada

Instalación Fácil y Sin Problemas

Instalación Fácil y Sin Problemas

La serie LSCB se puede instalar y administrar fácilmente desde la parte frontal para una fácil operación. Gracias a esta función, no se requiere espacio adicional para mantenimiento del producto. Sus módulos LED también se pueden acoplar o desmontar simplemente con una herramienta magnética.

Configuración 16:9 FHD/UHD

Configuración 16:9 FHD/UHD

Cada gabinete usa una relación de aspecto de 16:9, la más usada en pantallas para contenidos FHD y UHD. Esto te permite seguir usando el contenido existente sin costo adicional ni tiempo de edición.

Diseño de Esquina Angular de 90° Disponible

Si agregas la opción de esquina de 90°, la serie LSCB encaja perfectamente en el espacio y brinda contenido fluido e impecable a los clientes.

Diseño de Esquina Angular de 90° Disponible

Diseño resistente al fuego y certificado EMC Clase B

Diseño resistente al fuego y certificado EMC Clase B

la serie LSCB está a salvo de ondas electromagnéticas, que son dañinas para el medio ambiente y el cuerpo humano, con certificación EMC Clase B y está diseñada con certificación de protección contra incendios para evitar la rápida propagación de llamas incluso si se prende fuego.

Personalización específica del usuario

Personalización específica del usuario

la serie LSCB proporciona un gabinete mini y curvo para implementar varios tipos de pantallas requeridas por los usuarios, como curvatura personalizada, cóncava y convexa.

*Corte lateral izquierdo y derecho.
*Dependiendo del radio, el tamaño de la dimensión de la caja unitaria cambia.

Compatibilidad con la
solución de software de LG

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LSCB es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidos SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayuda a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas

Compatibilidad con la solución de software de LG

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temperatura, LED de alimentación)

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LSCB012-RK

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    1.25

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    240x135

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    300x168.75

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.37

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x2

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    480x270

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    600x337.5x34

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.2

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    5.3

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    26.17

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    640,000

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.1

  • Material del bastidor

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    800

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    150

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    50

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    740

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    512

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    171

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,528

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    0~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP30

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP30

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B, Fire Protection

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVCA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    O

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

