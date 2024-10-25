Pantalla para exterior FHD con clasificación IP de 1500 nits

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alta Visibilidad en Entornos brillantes
Con un brillo de 1500 nits, 22XE1J cuenta con una alta visibilidad en entornos brillantes. Además, su clara visibilidad puede brindar una variedad de información incluso a aquellos que usan anteojos de sol polarizados.