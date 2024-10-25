About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla para exterior FHD con clasificación IP de 1500 nits

Pantalla para exterior FHD con clasificación IP de 1500 nits

22XE1J-B

Pantalla para exterior FHD con clasificación IP de 1500 nits

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Pantalla Versátil para exterior adecuada para su negocio.

Los anuncios de neumáticos se muestran en un 22XE1J instalado en la parte superior del lubricador de gas. Una señora que entra en un café mira el anuncio del 22XE1J que está instalado en la pared del edificio.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Se instala un 22XE1J en la pared a la entrada del edificio con otro soporte 22XE1J debajo para fines de reserva. La dama con gafas de sol está usando la pantalla 22XE1J con una superposición táctil para hacer una reserva. La pantalla permanece visible incluso bajo la luz solar directa.

Alta Visibilidad en Entornos brillantes

Con un brillo de 1500 nits, 22XE1J cuenta con una alta visibilidad en entornos brillantes. Además, su clara visibilidad puede brindar una variedad de información incluso a aquellos que usan anteojos de sol polarizados.

El de la izquierda muestra un 22XE1J instalado en la pared que muestra su tamaño de 21,5". A la derecha, hay varios tipos de pantalla: tipo colgante, tipo quiosco y tipo de instalación independiente.

Pantalla Versátil de 21.5 pulgadas

El tamaño pequeño y liviano de 21.5 pulgadas permite un uso flexible en varios espacios. En particular, puede instalar la pantalla de varias maneras, lo que permite un alto uso para pequeñas, medianas (PYMES) y grandes empresas.

El 22XE1J está protegido contra el polvo, la luz solar directa, la lluvia y la nieve.

Protección segura con Diseño IP56

La pantalla está sellada con un diseño IP56 para un funcionamiento confiable. Está diseñado no solo para ser impermeable, sino también resistente a la intemperie contra los efectos dañinos del sol, la lluvia, la nieve, el polvo y el viento, lo cual es una característica esencial para la aplicación en exteriores.

La pantalla funciona bien en un entorno de -30~50 °C.

Funcionamiento en un Amplio Rango de Temperatura

22XE1J se puede utilizar en una amplia gama de temperaturas de funcionamiento, lo que se traduce en menos restricciones para la instalación en exteriores.

El 22XE1J tiene un revestimiento conforme que lo hace resistente al polvo y la salinidad en la humedad.

Revestimiento de Protección

Conformal Coating* mejora la confiabilidad de la placa de circuito, la placa de alimentación al protegerla contra el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

* Recubrimiento de Protección: películas protectoras delgadas/membranas transpirables que filtran el vapor de agua y los desechos sólidos

La pantalla 22XE1J puede ajustar su brillo automáticamente según la luz ambiental.

Control de Brillo Inteligente

El brillo de la pantalla se ajusta automáticamente en función de la luz ambiental. El brillo aumenta con la luz para una mejor visibilidad, mientras que se reduce en la oscuridad para una gestión eficiente de la energía.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

Quad Core SoC* puede ejecutar varias tareas al mismo tiempo sin un reproductor multimedia separado. Además, la plataforma webOS 4.1 mejora la comodidad del usuario con una interfaz de usuario intuitiva y herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones sencillas.

Una serie de tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma del sistema operativo web.

* System-on-Chip

Fácil distribución de contenido
y actualización de SW

22XE1J cuenta con Wi-Fi* integrado, Bluetooth, Beacon, lo que facilita la distribución de contenido de forma inalámbrica y la actualización del firmware. En particular, al usar Beacon y BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), el gerente de la tienda puede realizar varias actividades promocionales, como proporcionar cupones promocionales o información del producto al visitante en tiempo real.

El propietario de la tienda puede distribuir fácilmente contenido y actualizar el firmware mediante una conexión inalámbrica como Wi-Fi o Bluetooth.

* El rendimiento de Wi-Fi puede variar según el enrutador y las circunstancias.

Monitoreo Web
(Control Manager)

Esta es una solución de monitoreo basada en la web, que proporciona una facilidad de control para el usuario. Permite a los usuarios tener acceso completo en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento desde su teléfono móvil y PC, siempre que estén conectados a una red y tengan acceso a los datos actuales y pasados. Permite a los usuarios monitorear la unidad, realizar ajustes y controlarla de forma remota en tiempo real.

El usuario puede monitorear y controlar sus pantallas a través de un teléfono móvil y una computadora portátil.

El asistente de Publicidad simple de LG, Promota

Usando la aplicación Promota* de LG, descargable en un dispositivo móvil, puede crear fácilmente sus propios contenidos de visualización. Con Promota, puede agregar texto e imágenes para crear un perfil en línea para su negocio, así como brindar información como noticias de eventos, menús de temporada, promociones y aún más a sus clientes, mientras recomienda plantillas fáciles de usar relevantes para su industria. .

El propietario de la tienda puede simplemente crear contenidos de menú en el tablero de menú utilizando la aplicación móvil.

* LG Promota se puede descargar desde App Store y Google Play store. (No disponible para la región de Europa/CEI)

Servicio LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que respalda la operación estable de los negocios de los clientes.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie 22XE1J instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de la solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube.

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    21.5

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS (AHVA)

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Borde

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1 (Typ.)

  • Dinámica CR

    800,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    16.7 millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    25ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 25%

  • Vida útil

    70.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • Entrada DVI-D

    NO

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

    NO

  • Salida de audio

    NO

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

  • Salida RS232C

    NO

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    8.3Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

  • Peso empaquetado

    10Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    632 x 394 x 187mm

  • Manija

    NO

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    100 x 100 mm

VIDRIO DE PROTECCIÓN

  • Espesor

    3mm

  • Grado de protección

    N/D

  • Templado / Fortalecimiento químico

    Fortalecimiento templado

  • Antirreflectante

  • Infrarrojo - Resistencia (IR)

  • A prueba de roturas

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

  • Llave local de operación

    NO

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

    NO

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Compartir pantalla

    NO

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

    NO

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

    NO

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • Faro

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    NO

  • Inversión de escaneo

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    5 % to 100 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

  • Máx.

    115W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / NO

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    NO

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • Nube SuperSign

    NO

  • Promota

  • CMS móvil

    NO

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

  • Opcional

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    Max. 15 degree

  • Calificación IP

    IP56

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    N/D

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    N/D

  • Precisión (típ.)

    N/D

  • Interfaz

    N/D

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    N/D

  • Punto multitáctil

    N/D

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

