About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD TV Signage

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

UHD TV Signage

43UR640S9UD

UHD TV Signage

(0)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

LG TV Signage con Funciones Esenciales

En el lujoso bar de vinos hay dos expositores. Uno muestra una escena de concierto y el otro muestra dos imágenes en una pantalla que muestran un anuncio comercial de vino tinto y una cantante cantando.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

Presentando un contenido vívido y animado con la alta resolución de pantalla de ULTRA HD.

Excelente calidad de imagen con resolución Ultra HD

Con una resolución 4 veces mayor que FHD, hace que el color y los detalles de los contenidos sean más vívidos y realistas.

 

La serie UR640 es más delgada en comparación con el modelo LG Convencional.

Diseño mejorado con profundidad delgada

Esta serie es más delgada que el modelo convencional* de LG para ahorrar espacio y permitir una fácil instalación. Además, su sofisticado color azul ceniza mejora la decoración del espacio donde se instale el producto.

*'LG Convencional' se refiere a la serie LG UT640S.

Una serie de tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma del sistema operativo web.

Alto rendimiento con LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, actualizado en SoC* y motor web, está disponible en la serie UR640S para una ejecución fluida de varias tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente LG webOS mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva.**

*SoC: Sistema en chip
**GUI: Interfaz gráfica de usuario

control remoto fácilmente usando la función de administración de contenido integrada en la pantalla. La gestión de grupos se supervisa en las pantallas Master display, Group 1 y Group 2.

Contenido integrado y gestión de grupos

El sistema de gestión de grupos y contenidos integrado le permite editar y reproducir contenidos, programar listas de reproducción y grupos, y controlar la señalización mediante control remoto, mouse y teléfono móvil sin el uso de una PC o software independiente. Esto hace que la gestión de contenidos sea fácil y fácil de usar.

Gestión de contenidos versátil con LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS es un programa de gestión integrado que respalda la creación y gestión de medios digitales y la implementación de contenido, optimizado para señalización LG. Con sus menús y opciones de diseño simples e intuitivos, mejora la eficiencia en la creación y edición de contenido, programación y distribución, mejorando la experiencia del usuario. Además, admite múltiples pantallas y cuentas, se puede vincular a bases de datos externas y permite el acceso al servidor desde dispositivos móviles.

Varios administradores pueden acceder a LG SuperSign CMS a través de una PC, computadora portátil, tableta y dispositivos móviles para crear, regular y distribuir contenido multimedia digital adaptado a una amplia gama de pantallas.

*LG SuperSign CMS se vende por separado.

Administre cómodamente una variedad de pantallas usando LG SuperSign Control.

Control de señalización rápido y sencillo con LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control es el software de control básico y puede gestionar hasta 100 pantallas a través de una única cuenta y servidor. La energía, el volumen y la programación se pueden ajustar de forma remota y se admiten actualizaciones de firmware.

*LG SuperSign Control debe adquirirse por separado.

Solo se enciende cuando hay señal y se apaga cuando no hay señal en Modo DPM.

Soporte de administración de energía de pantalla

La administración de energía de la pantalla (DPM) se puede configurar para que esté activada solo cuando hay una señal de TV presente para administrar la energía de manera más eficiente.

El gerente de la tienda ofrece cupones a los clientes a través de Bluetooth. Por otro lado, los menús se promocionan reflejando la pantalla de un teléfono móvil en una pantalla grande instalada en la pared de la tienda a través de Wi-Fi. La serie UR640S está en la pared y una mujer usa una PC personal y un teléfono móvil. Esta imagen muestra que la señalización puede funcionar como un enrutador virtual para que la PC y el teléfono móvil puedan conectarse en la pantalla para obtener acceso inalámbrico".

Promoción en tiempo real

 

Con Beacon y Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), los gerentes de las tiendas pueden proporcionar cupones e información en tiempo real.

Compartir contenido

 

La duplicación de contenido entre dispositivos está disponible en una misma red Wi-Fi.

Punto de acceso inalámbrico

 

La serie UR640S funciona como un enrutador virtual que puede ser un punto de acceso inalámbrico para dispositivos móviles.

Hay uno en las salas de reuniones con señalización y otro con sistema de control AV que ayuda a los usuarios a controlar la serie UR640S.

Compatible con sistemas de control AV

La serie UR640S es compatible con Crestron Connected®* para una alta compatibilidad con controles AV profesionales para lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado**, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

*Se requiere la configuración inicial desde la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
**Control basado en red

Se está llevando a cabo una videoconferencia mientras las personas son examinadas mediante carteles instalados en la pared.

Compatible con sistema de videoconferencia

Para una reunión visual eficaz, la serie UR640S admite su compatibilidad con las soluciones de Cisco que ofrecen un control potente e integrado* para una videoconferencia más inteligente.

*Usando una conexión de cable HDMI (el cable HDMI es opcional)

Configuración sencilla del menú para
necesidades verticales

La serie UR640S aumenta la comodidad de los usuarios al organizar los menús de uso frecuente* por industria.

Los menús más utilizados se clasifican por industria en el menú de visualización. El menú de la izquierda muestra los menús "Corporativo/Gobierno/Venta minorista" y el menú de la derecha es el de "Sala de reuniones".

*Soporte vertical preestablecido: Corporativo/Gobierno/Venta al por menor, Sala de reuniones

Servicio LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para diagnóstico de fallas y servicios de control remoto, respaldando el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie UR640S instalada en un lugar diferente utilizando la solución de monitoreo LG basada en la nube.

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

Ver más opciones
 
 