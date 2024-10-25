Pantalla panorámica UHD de 75'' y 3.000 nits

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VISIBILIDAD EXTRAORDINARIA
Alto brillo
Con un espectacular brillo de 3,000 cd/㎡, la serie XF proporciona contenidos y atrae la atención del público, que es lo último en pantallas para la visibilidad exterior.