About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla panorámica UHD de 75'' y 3.000 nits

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

Pantalla panorámica UHD de 75'' y 3.000 nits

75XF3C-B

Pantalla panorámica UHD de 75'' y 3.000 nits

(1)
Alto brillo

VISIBILIDAD EXTRAORDINARIA

Alto brillo

Con un espectacular brillo de 3,000 cd/㎡, la serie XF proporciona contenidos y atrae la atención del público, que es lo último en pantallas para la visibilidad exterior.

Visible con anteojos de sol polarizados
VISIBILIDAD EXTRAORDINARIA

Visible con anteojos de sol polarizados

QWP* permite una clara visibilidad aun cuando el espectador está usando anteojos de sol polarizados.

*Placa de cuarto de onda

Control de brillo inteligente

VISIBILIDAD EXTRAORDINARIA

Control de brillo inteligente

El brillo de la pantalla se ajusta automáticamente según la luz ambiental. El brillo aumenta con la luz para mejorar la visibilidad y disminuye en la oscuridad para la gestión de energía eficiente.

Temperatura de funcionamiento alta

FIABILIDAD DEL PRODUCTO

Temperatura de funcionamiento alta

Su alta fiabilidad bajo altas temperaturas de funcionamiento reduce los costos adicionales en sistemas de aire acondicionado.

Revestimiento de conformación

FIABILIDAD DEL PRODUCTO

Revestimiento de conformación

A menudo, el producto se puede exponer inevitablemente al polvo y al agua durante el mantenimiento. El revestimiento de seguridad en cada tablero de circuito elimina tales problemas al protegerlo contra el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

Plataforma de inicio de alto rendimiento con webOS
Mantenimiento más fácil

Plataforma de inicio de alto rendimiento con webOS

Quad Core SoC* puede ejecutar distintas tareas al mismo tiempo sin un reproductor multimedia separado. Además, la plataforma webOS 3.0 mejora la conveniencia del usuario con una interfaz del usuario intuitiva y herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones simples.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    75

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS / M+

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    3,000nit (Typ., with Glass)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,200:1 (Typ.)

  • Dinámica CR

    500,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 3%

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2

  • DP In

    SÍ (HDCP 1.3)

  • Entrada DVI-D

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB3.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

  • Salida de audio

    NO

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

  • Salida RS232C

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    Even bezel : 11.8mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    36.7Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

  • Peso empaquetado

    46.3Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1675.2 x 953.6 x 123.9mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1816 x 1106 x 285mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    N/D

VIDRIO DE PROTECCIÓN

  • Espesor

    N/D

  • Grado de protección

    N/D

  • Templado / Fortalecimiento químico

    N/D

  • Antirreflectante

    N/D

  • Infrarrojo - Resistencia (IR)

    N/D

  • A prueba de roturas

    N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    8 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    NO

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

    NO

  • Indicador de encendido

    NO

  • Llave local de operación

    NO

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 3.0

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

    NO

  • Sincronización RS232C

    NO

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Compartir pantalla

    NO

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (2 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

    NO

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Faro

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    NO

  • Inversión de escaneo

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 85 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    660W (Full White) 497W (IEC 62087)

  • Máx.

    695W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    2252 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2371 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W(DP), 1.0W(DVI-D, HDMI)

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    UL Recognized / CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    NO / NO

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    NO

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • Nube SuperSign

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • CMS móvil

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    HDMI Cable, Wired IR & Brightness Sensor [5Pin]

  • Opcional

    Sensor de píxeles

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    N/D

  • Calificación IP

    N/D

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    N/D

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    N/D

  • Precisión (típ.)

    N/D

  • Interfaz

    N/D

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    N/D

  • Punto multitáctil

    N/D

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

Ver más opciones
 
 