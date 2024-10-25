About Cookies on This Site

TV Comercial Esencial

43UN343H0UA

TV Comercial Esencial

Front view

TV Comercial esencial con HDR 4K Activo

TV Comercial esencial con HDR 4K Activo

UHD 4K, imágenes vibrantes en Ultra-Alta Resolución 

Los televisores LG UHD siempre superan tus expectativas. Experimenta una calidad de imagen realista y colores vivos con una precisión de píxeles cuatro veces mayor que Full HD.

UHD 4K, imágenes vibrantes en Ultra-Alta Resolución

Multi IR

Multi IR

La función Multi IR elimina cualquier interferencia de señal de control remoto entre televisores en habitaciones con varios televisores instalados.

Clonación USB

Clonación USB

La clonación de datos USB, hace que la gestión de múltiples pantallas sea más eficiente para un funcionamiento óptimo. En lugar de configurar cada pantalla una por una, los datos se pueden copiar a un USB para una pantalla y se pueden enviar a las otras pantallas a través de un USB.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Commercial Lite

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UP8000

  • Tipo de soporte

    1 pole

  • Color del frente

    Ashed Blue

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    43"

  • Resolución

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Brillo (típ.)

    43" : 300

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    SIM

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    SIM

  • Game Optimizer

    SIM

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • AI Sound

    SIM

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    10W+10W

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

  • Digital

    ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC

  • Analógico (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)

    NTSC

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOTELERÍA

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    SIM (5.0)

FUNCIÓN INTELIGENTE

  • versión webOS

    SIM (webOS22)

  • HDMI-ARC

    SIM (HDMI2)

  • Home Office

    SIM

FUNCIÓN DE HOSPITALIDAD

  • USB Cloning

    SIM

  • WOL

    - / -

  • SNMP

    SIM

  • Diagnóstico

    SIM (USB)

  • HTNG-CEC (Versión)

    SIM(1.4)

  • Enlace simple (HDMI-CEC) (Versión)

    SIM(1.4)

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    SIM (ECI, RS232C)

  • Código IR múltiple

    SIM

  • Modo Hotel/PDM/Menú Instalador

    SIM (PDM)

  • Pantalla de bienvenida (imagen de bienvenida)

    SIM

  • Insertar imagen

    SIM

  • Port Block

    SIM

  • Lock mode

    SIM (Limited)

  • Compatibilidad con RJP (Remote Jack Pack)

    SIM Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

    SIM

CONECTIVIDADES

  • HDMI In

    1 (2.0)

  • USB (versión)

    1 (2.0)

  • RF In

    1 (Tuner)

  • AV In

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

    1 (Optical)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub de 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Solo LG SVC (tipo de toma de teléfono)

    1

  • ECI (toma RJ12)

    1

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    SIM   43" : 200x200

  • Cerradura Kensington

    SIM

  • Orificio para tornillo de seguridad/credenza

    SIM

  • Placa de bloqueo (para una fácil instalación)

    SIM

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    43" : 967 x 623 x 303

  • Dimensión en envío (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    43" : 1075 x 660 x 203

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    43" : 967 x 564 x 57.1

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, en el bisel)

    43" : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • Peso en envío

    43" : 15.4

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, sin bisel)

    43" : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4

  • Peso con soporte

    43" : 12.0

ESPECIFICACIONES DE POTENCIA

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    43" : 119W

  • Consumo de energía (típico)

    43" : 82W

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    0.5W under

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    L-Con (In box)

  • Cable de energía

    SIM(1.8M,Straight Type)

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

