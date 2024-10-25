About Cookies on This Site

50UM777H0UA

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

  • Front view with logo
  • Front view
  • Right Side view
  • Left Side view
Front view with logo
Front view
Right Side view
Left Side view

Smart TV 4K UHD con
Pro:Centrict Direct

En una habitación sencilla de hotel con vista al mar, hay un televisor en un estante de la pared. El paisaje del mar azul aparece brillante y claro en la pantalla del televisor.

*Imagen simuladas solo para fines ilustrativos

Pro:Centrict Direct:

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles, Pro:Centric Direct, ofrece herramientas de edición que facilitan la gestión remota basada en servicios y redes IP. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz y proporciona una interfaz personalizada para manejar eficazmente los televisores de las habitaciones. La versión actual de PCD ofrece control en la habitación basado en IoT, así como función de control por voz a través del Procesamiento del Lenguaje Natural (NLP) de LG.

Un hombre gestiona algunos contenidos y configuraciones de la televisión en el hotel utilizando la solución Pro:Centric Direct a través del servidor.

*Algunas funciones pueden no ser compatibles según las versiones de PCD. Imagen sólo para simulación.

Fácil acceso a Netflix con Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, la solución de gestión fácil y sencilla para el contenido de hotel, crea una experiencia memorable para sus clientes. Especialmente, la APP de Netflix puede activarse (es necesario tener membresía de Netflix).

El contenido del hotel, incluida la aplicación Netflix, se muestra en la televisión dentro de la habitación del hotel.

*Imagen simuladas solo para fines ilustrativos

El UM777H está instalado armoniosamente en la habitación del hotel y la vista lateral se amplía para mostrarlo.

Profundidad delgada para un aspecto elegante

Con un diseño delgado de 1.16 pulgadas (29.7 mm) de profundidad, la serie UM777H se integra perfectamente en el interior, brindando una impresión moderna al huésped.

*Imagen simuladas solo para fines ilustrativos

Con la función SoftAP del televisor, conecta otros dispositivos como teléfonos móviles, portátiles y tablets.

SoftAP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (Soft AP) es una función Wi-Fi «virtual» que utiliza la televisión como punto de acceso inalámbrico, permitiendo a los invitados conectar sus propios dispositivos al Soft AP. Es compatible con el modo puente, lo que permite a los administradores gestionar la información del Soft AP en la habitación, como el nivel de señal, las contraseñas del Soft AP, etc..

*Imagen simuladas solo para fines ilustrativos

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM) proporciona acceso a contenidos de primera calidad para ayudar a garantizar un despliegue rápido y amplio de la televisión de alta definición y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

Pro:Idioma para proteger HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

*Imagen simuladas solo para fines ilustrativos

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

