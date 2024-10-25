About Cookies on This Site

Smart TV 4K UHD con Pro:Centric Direct

Smart TV 4K UHD con Pro:Centric Direct

55UM777H0UA

Smart TV 4K UHD con Pro:Centric Direct

Front view with infill image

Smart TV 4K UHD con Pro:Centric Direct

En una habitación sencilla de hotel con vista al mar, hay un televisor en un estante de la pared. El paisaje del mar azul aparece brillante y claro en la pantalla del televisor.

*55 pulgadas
*Todas las imágenes de esta página tienen fines ilustrativos únicamente.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud mejora la usabilidad de la solución CMS de la empresa y la nube del sistema, reforzando el servicio de la solución de terceros. También ofrece varias plantillas de diseño, lo que mejora la plataforma de análisis y recopilación de datos con un panel llamativo. Además con nueva característica; Mobile Application Creator le permite simplificar el proceso de configuración de servicios de conserjería en dispositivos móviles para invitados. A través de esta función, la solicitud del huésped quedará satisfecha con respuesta inmediata.

La mujer está trabajando a través de Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, lo que facilita la realización de servicios y gestión remota basada en redes IP con un solo clic. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente al proporcionar una interfaz personalizada y administra de manera eficiente todos los televisores de la habitación. La última versión de PCD proporciona control en la habitación basado en IoT, así como función de control por voz a través del procesamiento del lenguaje natural (NLP) de LG. Estas funciones de IoT y relacionadas con la voz serán su punto de partida para prepararse para las habitaciones de hotel de próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

Un hombre gestiona algunos contenidos y configuraciones de la televisión en el hotel utilizando la solución Pro:Centric Direct a través del servidor.

*Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles según las versiones de PCD.

Fácilmente accesible a la aplicación
Netflix con Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, la solución de gestión fácil y sencilla de contenido hotelero crea una experiencia memorable para sus clientes. Especialmente, la aplicación Netflix se puede activar
(se requiere membresía de Netflix).

El contenido del hotel, incluida la aplicación Netflix, se muestra en la televisión dentro de la habitación del hotel.

El UM777H está instalado armoniosamente en la habitación del hotel y la vista lateral se amplía para mostrarlo.

Profundidad delgada para una apariencia elegante

Con un diseño delgado de 1,16 pulgadas (29,7 mm) de profundidad, la serie UM777H se integra suavemente en los interiores, brindando una impresión moderna a los huéspedes.

Con la función SoftAP del televisor, conecta otros dispositivos como teléfonos móviles, portátiles y tablets.

SoftAP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (SoftAP) es una función Wi-Fi "virtual" que utiliza la televisión como punto de acceso inalámbrico, lo que permite a los invitados conectar sus propios dispositivos al SoftAP.

*Se debe configurar SoftAP en el menú de instalación después de encender el televisor.
*Es posible que Screen Share no se pueda utilizar al mismo tiempo.

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM) brinda acceso a contenido premium para ayudar a garantizar una implementación rápida y amplia de HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

Pro:Idioma para proteger HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

Todas las especificaciones

