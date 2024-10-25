About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4K UHD Hopitality TV con Pro:Centric Direct

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

4K UHD Hopitality TV con Pro:Centric Direct

65UR760H9UD

4K UHD Hopitality TV con Pro:Centric Direct

(2)
Front view with infill image
A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Video de Bienvenida / Pantalla

Con la capacidad de mostrar varias imágenes, los televisores Commercial Lite permiten una mayor variedad de mensajes de bienvenida en las habitaciones de hotel, lo que hace que los clientes se sientan más atendidos.

4K UHD Hopitality TV con Pro:Centric Direct

A TV is hanging on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.

Alt text

* 65 inch
* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Pro: Centric Cloud

Pro: Centric Cloud mejora el uso de la solución CMS de la empresa y la nube del sistema, reforzando el servicio de la solución a terceros. También ofrece varias plantillas de diseño, mejorando la recopilación de datos y la plataforma de análisis con un tablero llamativo.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Alt text

Fácil acceso a la aplicación de Netflix con Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, la solución de gestión fácil y sencilla para el contenido del hotel crea una experiencia memorable para sus clientes. Especialmente, la aplicación de Netflix puede ser activada por cualquier persona con Pro:Centric Direct. Se requiere membresía de Netflix.

The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.

Alt text

* solo webOS 5.0
* Requiere PMS
* Disponible con Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro: Centric Direct

La solución de gestión de contenidos hoteleros Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, lo que facilita la realización de servicios y la gestión remota basada en redes IP. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente proporcionando una interfaz personalizada y administra de manera eficiente todos los televisores de la sala. La última versión de PCD proporciona control en la habitación basado en IoT, así como función de control de voz a través de LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). Estas funciones relacionadas con IoT y voz serán su punto de partida para prepararse para las habitaciones de hotel de próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

Alt text

* Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles según las versiones de PCD.

Bisel delgado que convierte a la televisión en un objeto sofisticado

La serie UR760H con un bisel delgado está diseñada para integrarse en cualquier interior y ofrece una experiencia de visualización sin interrupciones.

A TV's bezel is slim that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.

Alt text

SoftAP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (SoftAP) es una función Wi-Fi "virtual" que utiliza la televisión como un punto de acceso inalámbrico, lo que permite a los invitados conectar sus propios dispositivos al SoftAP. Es compatible con el modo puente, lo que permite a los administradores administrar la información de SoftAP en la habitación, como el nivel de señal, las contraseñas de SoftAP, etc.

A TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

Alt text

* SoftAP debe configurarse en el menú de instalación después de encender el televisor.
* Es posible que Screen Share no funcione al mismo tiempo.

Sincronización de sonido Bluetooth

Bluetooth Sound Sync permite a los usuarios escuchar música en un dispositivo móvil a través de las bocinas del televisor a través de una conexión Bluetooth.

Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

Alt text

* Dispositivos compatibles con Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (superior a v4.4 KitKat) / dispositivo móvil basado en iOS

Pro: Idiom

Hi, please use the translationPro: Idiom La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM) brinda acceso a contenido premium para ayudar a garantizar una implementación rápida y amplia de HDTV y otro contenido digital de alto valor.

Pro:Idiom for protect HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Alt text

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UP8000

  • Tipo de soporte

    1 tubo (fijo)

  • Color del frente

    Azul ceniza

PANTALLA

  • Pulgadas

    65"

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Tipo de unidad de retroiluminación

    Direct

  • Brillo

    400

  • Relación de contraste dinámico (MCI dinámico (Hz))

    1000000:1

  • Tasa de contraste estática (panel)

    50.00069444

  • Tiempo de respuesta (G a G, ms)

    8

  • Ritmo de Actualización

    60Hz

  • Vida Útil (Horas)

    30000

VIDEO

  • SoC

    K6Hp

  • SoC (Nombre comercial)

    Cuádruple

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG

AUDIO

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    10 W + 10 W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2,0 ch

  • Sonido IA

  • Configuración de sonido One Touch

    Sí (Listo)

  • Sound Sync de LG

    Sí (Necesita Bluetooth)

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

  • Digital (terrestre, cable, satélite)

    ATSC, QAM claro, NTSC análogo

  • Análogo (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)

    NTSC

  • Soporte Global IPTV

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOTELERÍA

  • Streaming de datos (IP y RF)

  • HCAP (GEM/HTML) ※ Panel giratorio de servicios (TLL/XML)

    GEM / HTML5

  • Ruta de retorno IP

  • Multicast / Unicast listo

    Sí/Sí

  • webRTC (comunicación en tiempo real)

  • Pro:Centric Cloud (versión)

    Sí (1.0)

  • Pro:Centric Direct (versión)

    Sí (4.5)

  • Aplicación Pro:Centric (versión)

    Sí (PCA3.8)

  • PCS500R

  • PCS400R

  • Pro:Idiom (S/W tipo)

  • Pro:Idiom (Móvil, Lite)

FUNCIÓN INTELIGENTE

  • Versión webOS

    Sí (webOS 5.0)

  • Smart Home (barra de inicio)

  • Modo galería

  • Navegador Web

  • Aplicación precargada

  • Compatibilidad con servidores SPD

  • Compatibilidad remota con Magic

    Sí (Listo, MR18HA)

  • Reloj SW (Reloj mundial/Alarma)

OTRA FUNCIÓN

  • EZ-Manager

  • Clonación de USB

  • Wake on RF

  • WOL/WOWL

    Sí/No

  • SNMP

  • Diagnósticos

    Sí (IP remoto)

  • Compatible con SI

    Sí (MPI, RS232C)

  • HTNG-CEC

    Sí (1.4)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Sí (1.4)

  • Salida para IR

    Sí (RS-232C, MPI)

  • Código Multi IR

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL

  • Temporizador de sincronización NTP

    Sí (Configuración del reloj NTP)

  • BEACON

  • Etiqueta de video

    Sí (2 compatibles)

CONECTOR DE INTERFAZ

  • Entrada HDMI

    2 (2.0)

  • RS-232C (9 clavijas D-Sub/conector telefónico)

    1 (tipo conector telefónico)

  • Salida de altavoz externo (conector telefónico de 3.5 mm)Salida de línea de audio (conector telefónico de 3.5 mm)

    1 (salida de línea 1 (estéreo, 0,4 Vrms))

  • Solo SVC LG (Tipo de conector telefónico)

    1 (conector telefónico, 4 pines)

  • Entrada HDMI (HDCP)

    1 (2.0)

  • USB

    1

  • Entrada RF

    1 (b-LAN dual)

  • Salida de audio digital (Óptica)

    1

  • RJ45 (Propósito de uso)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • Puerto MPI (conector RJ12)

    1

ETC

  • Compatible con VESA


    300x300

  • Bloqueo Kensington

MECÁNICO

  • Peso sin soporte

    21.5

  • Peso con soporte

    22.9

  • Peso en envío

    30.6

  • Tamaño sin soporte

    1454 x 838 x 57.7

  • Tamaño con soporte

    1454 x 909 x 340

  • Tamaño en envío

    1600 x 970 x 228

  • Ancho del bisel (I/D/Parte superior/Parte inferior) En bisel

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • Ancho del bisel (I/D/Parte superior/Parte inferior) Fuera del bisel

    6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4

  • Consumo de energía de reserva

    Inferior a 0,5 W

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje/Hz)

    CA 100 ~ 240 V 50/60 Hz

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    200 W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    87 W

LISTADO REQUERIDO(CERTIFICACIÓN)

  • Seguridad

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESORIO

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con/MMR (Opcional)

  • Cobertura antirrobos de Chromecast Dongle

    Sí (opcional)

  • Cable de alimentación

    desmontado (1.8 m)

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

Ver más opciones
 
 