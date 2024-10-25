We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hopitality TV con Pro:Centric Direct
4K UHD Hopitality TV con Pro:Centric Direct
A TV is hanging on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.
* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.
Pro: Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Fácil acceso a la aplicación de Netflix con Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
* Requiere PMS
* Disponible con Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro: Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
Bisel delgado que convierte a la televisión en un objeto sofisticado
A TV's bezel is slim that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.
SoftAP
A TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.
* Es posible que Screen Share no funcione al mismo tiempo.
Sincronización de sonido Bluetooth
Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.
Pro: Idiom
Pro:Idiom for protect HDTV and other high-value digital content.
Todas las especificaciones
DISEÑO
-
Nombre de la herramienta
UP8000
-
Tipo de soporte
1 tubo (fijo)
-
Color del frente
Azul ceniza
PANTALLA
-
Pulgadas
65"
-
Resolución
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Tipo de unidad de retroiluminación
Direct
-
Brillo
400
-
Relación de contraste dinámico (MCI dinámico (Hz))
1000000:1
-
Tasa de contraste estática (panel)
50.00069444
-
Tiempo de respuesta (G a G, ms)
8
-
Ritmo de Actualización
60Hz
-
Vida Útil (Horas)
30000
VIDEO
-
SoC
K6Hp
-
SoC (Nombre comercial)
Cuádruple
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Sí
-
HDR_HLG
Sí
AUDIO
-
Altavoz (salida de audio)
10 W + 10 W
-
Sistema de altavoces
2,0 ch
-
Sonido IA
Sí
-
Configuración de sonido One Touch
Sí (Listo)
-
Sound Sync de LG
Sí (Necesita Bluetooth)
SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN
-
Digital (terrestre, cable, satélite)
ATSC, QAM claro, NTSC análogo
-
Análogo (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)
NTSC
-
Soporte Global IPTV
Sí
SOLUCIÓN PARA HOTELERÍA
-
Streaming de datos (IP y RF)
Sí
-
HCAP (GEM/HTML) ※ Panel giratorio de servicios (TLL/XML)
GEM / HTML5
-
Ruta de retorno IP
Sí
-
Multicast / Unicast listo
Sí/Sí
-
webRTC (comunicación en tiempo real)
Sí
-
Pro:Centric Cloud (versión)
Sí (1.0)
-
Pro:Centric Direct (versión)
Sí (4.5)
-
Aplicación Pro:Centric (versión)
Sí (PCA3.8)
-
PCS500R
Sí
-
PCS400R
Sí
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W tipo)
Sí
-
Pro:Idiom (Móvil, Lite)
Sí
FUNCIÓN INTELIGENTE
-
Versión webOS
Sí (webOS 5.0)
-
Smart Home (barra de inicio)
Sí
-
Modo galería
Sí
-
Navegador Web
Sí
-
Aplicación precargada
Sí
-
Compatibilidad con servidores SPD
Sí
-
Compatibilidad remota con Magic
Sí (Listo, MR18HA)
-
Reloj SW (Reloj mundial/Alarma)
Sí
OTRA FUNCIÓN
-
EZ-Manager
Sí
-
Clonación de USB
Sí
-
Wake on RF
Sí
-
WOL/WOWL
Sí/No
-
SNMP
Sí
-
Diagnósticos
Sí (IP remoto)
-
Compatible con SI
Sí (MPI, RS232C)
-
HTNG-CEC
Sí (1.4)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Sí (1.4)
-
Salida para IR
Sí (RS-232C, MPI)
-
Código Multi IR
Sí
FUNCIÓN VERTICAL
-
Temporizador de sincronización NTP
Sí (Configuración del reloj NTP)
-
BEACON
Sí
-
Etiqueta de video
Sí (2 compatibles)
CONECTOR DE INTERFAZ
-
Entrada HDMI
2 (2.0)
-
RS-232C (9 clavijas D-Sub/conector telefónico)
1 (tipo conector telefónico)
-
Salida de altavoz externo (conector telefónico de 3.5 mm)Salida de línea de audio (conector telefónico de 3.5 mm)
1 (salida de línea 1 (estéreo, 0,4 Vrms))
-
Solo SVC LG (Tipo de conector telefónico)
1 (conector telefónico, 4 pines)
-
Entrada HDMI (HDCP)
1 (2.0)
-
USB
1
-
Entrada RF
1 (b-LAN dual)
-
Salida de audio digital (Óptica)
1
-
RJ45 (Propósito de uso)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
Puerto MPI (conector RJ12)
1
ETC
-
Compatible con VESA
Sí
300x300
-
Bloqueo Kensington
Sí
MECÁNICO
-
Peso sin soporte
21.5
-
Peso con soporte
22.9
-
Peso en envío
30.6
-
Tamaño sin soporte
1454 x 838 x 57.7
-
Tamaño con soporte
1454 x 909 x 340
-
Tamaño en envío
1600 x 970 x 228
-
Ancho del bisel (I/D/Parte superior/Parte inferior) En bisel
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9
-
Ancho del bisel (I/D/Parte superior/Parte inferior) Fuera del bisel
6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4
-
Consumo de energía de reserva
Inferior a 0,5 W
ENERGÍA
-
Fuente de alimentación (voltaje/Hz)
CA 100 ~ 240 V 50/60 Hz
-
Consumo de energía (máx.)
200 W
-
Consumo de energía (típ.)
87 W
LISTADO REQUERIDO(CERTIFICACIÓN)
-
Seguridad
UL
-
EMC
FCC
ACCESORIO
-
Tipo remoto
S-Con/MMR (Opcional)
-
Cobertura antirrobos de Chromecast Dongle
Sí (opcional)
-
Cable de alimentación
desmontado (1.8 m)
Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.