LAC Curved

La serie LAC Curva de LG soporta tanto formatos curvos cóncavos como convexos. Es altamente flexible, ultradelgado, muy liviano y cuenta con LED totalmente negro.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_05_M02_Curved_1521096957510

LAC Curva

La serie LAC Curva soporta tanto formatos curvos cóncavos como convexos. Es altamente flexible, ultradelgado, muy liviano y cuenta con LED totalmente negro.

D03_ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_1554419463525

Flexibilidad En El Diseño

Cada caja de unidad puede ajustarse hasta 20 grados con cinco ángulos y soportar una curvatura de hasta 1,430 R, ofreciendo así un diseño verdaderamente curvo. Solo se necesitan 18 paneles para configurar una pantalla circular con un diámetro de 2,864 m.

D04_ID-LAC-Curved-02-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702291607

Alto Brillo De 1,200 nit

Instalado en un lugar amplio con iluminación natural o de interiores, este producto de alto brillo llama la atención del público de forma inmediata y transmite de forma eficaz su mensaje.

D05_ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929

Diseño Asegurado Con IP30

A pesar de estar hecho para uso en interiores, este producto calificado con el grado de protección IP30 ofrece una durabilidad extraordinaria. El grado IP30 ofrece protección contra el ingreso de material sólido de Φ2.5 mm o mayor (por ejemplo, tornillos) para la caja de la unidad LED.

D06_ID-LAC-Curved-04-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554419621916

Capacidad De Mantenimiento Frontal O Trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por uno u otro de acuerdo al entorno de instalación, lo cual minimiza limitaciones de instalación y mantenimiento.

 

D07_ID-LAC-Curved-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554419657873

Módulos De Potencia y Control Desmontables

Los módulos de potencia y control unidos a las cajas de unidad pueden extraerse fácilmente, lo cual facilita resolver cualquier problema que surja.

D08_ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610

Conexión Magnética Simple

La conexión magnética se utiliza para sujetar y para un servicio fácil de , con perno de posicionamiento entre dos unidades.

D09_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554419895470

Calidad De Imagen Uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97% .

D11_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554419971582

Producto Seguro Con Certificación RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de señalización LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.

 

Denominación del modeloLAC025DD3LAC025DD4LAC029DD3LAC029DD4
Configuración de pixeles3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD
Tono de píxel (mm)2.502.502.972.97
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)200x200200x200168x168168x168
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84
Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)8.9/35.68.9/35.68.9/35.68.9/35.6
Acceso de servicioFrontal o traseroFrontal o traseroFrontal o traseroFrontal o trasero
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)1200120012001200
Temperatura del color6500650065006500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160160/160160/160
Uniformidad del brillo97％97％97％97％
Uniformidad del color±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Relación de contraste5000500050005000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)13131313
Consumo (promedio c/Unidad/máximo c/Unidad)50/15050/15050/15050/150
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)600600600600
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)1920192019201920
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*80000800008000080000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-10° a +45° /0~80％RH-10° a +45° /0~80％RH-10° a +45° /0~80％RH-10° a +45° /0~80％RH

 

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Denominación del modeloLAC039DD3LAC039DD4
Configuración de pixeles3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD
Tono de píxel (mm)3.903.91
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)128x128128x128
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)500x500x84500x500x84
Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)8.9/35.68.9/35.6
Acceso de servicioFrontal o traseroFrontal o trasero
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)12001200
Temperatura del color65006500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Uniformidad del brillo97％97％
Uniformidad del color±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Relación de contraste50005000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)1414
Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)50/15050/150
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)600600
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)38403840
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*8000050000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-10° a +45° /0~80％RH-10° a +45° /0~80％RH

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

