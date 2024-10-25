About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAE Standard-Q

La serie LAE-Q estándar de LG es adecuada para una variedad de instalaciones en interiores, con marcos en aluminio fundido maquinados a precisión, lo cual permite un montaje de pantalla fácil y perfecto.

D01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_1554700862317

LAE-Q Estándar

La serie LAE-Q estándar es adecuada para una variedad de instalaciones en interiores, con marcos en aluminio fundido maquinados a precisión, lo cual permite un montaje de pantalla fácil y perfecto.

Gallery Features Tech Specs

D03_ID-LAE-Q-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702200988

Alto Brillo De 1,200 nit

Instalado en un lugar amplio con iluminación natural o de interiores, este producto de alto brillo llama la atención del público de forma inmediata y transmite de forma eficaz su mensaje.

D04_ID-LAE-Q-02-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554420923536

Diseño De Marco En
Aluminio Fundido

Las cajas de unidad vienen en ángulos y terminaciones limpias para asegurar pantallas claras en todo momento.

D05_ID-LAE-Q-03-Simple-Locking-System_1554420965737

Sistema De Fijación
Sencillo

No se necesitan herramientas adicionales: cada caja de unidad cuenta con una palanca en la parte posterior que se sujeta fácilmente a las cajas de unidad unidas en la parte superior y a la izquierda.

D06_ID-LAE-Q-04-Easy-Maintenance_1554421044167

Módulos De
Potencia y Control
Desmontables

Los módulos de potencia y control unidos a las cajas de unidad pueden extraerse fácilmente, lo cual facilita resolver cualquier problema que surja.

D07_ID-LAE-Q-05-Front-or-Rear_1554421094259

Capacidad De
Mantenimiento
Frontal o Trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal como trasero, lo que les permite a los clientes optar por uno u otro de acuerdo a su ambiente de instalación, para minimizar las limitaciones de instalación y mantenimiento.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554421157872

Calidad De Imagen
Uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97% .

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554421206882

Colores Vívidos y
Precisos

Los rigurosos estándares de calidad de LG permiten que la señalización LED de LG reproduzca los colores precisos y vívidos de los objetos, y sin distorsión.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554421258234

Producto Seguro
Con Certificación
RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de señalización LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.

Denominación del modeloLAE026DD3-QLAE026DD4-QLAE039DD3-QLAE039DD4-Q
Configuración de pixeles3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD
Tono de píxel (mm)2.602.603.913.91
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)192x192192x192128x128128x128
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)500x500x81500x500x81500x500x81500x500x81
Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)7.5/30.07.5/30.07.5/30.07.5/30.0
Acceso de servicioFrontal o traseroFrontal o traseroFrontal o traseroFrontal o trasero
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)1200120012001200
Temperatura del color6500650065006500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160160/160160/160
Uniformidad del brillo97％97％97％97％
Uniformidad del color±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Relación de contraste5000500050005000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)13131313
Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)56/16856/16856/16856/168
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)672672672672
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)1920192038403840
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*80000500008000050000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-10° a +45° /0~80％RH-10° a +45° /0~80％RH-10° a +45° /0~80％RH-10° a +45° /0~80％RH

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Ver más opciones
 
 