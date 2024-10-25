About Cookies on This Site

Montado En Muro

La unidad para montaje en pared de LG está diseñada para una instalación fácil y eficiente, lo cual posibilita la instalación de varias unidades en un corto período.

Wall_Mounted_Unit_01

Montado en Muro

Características Gama De Modelos Contacto

VRF_Indoor-Unit_Wall-Mounted-Unit_02_SP_Re

Instalación y Mantenimiento Rápidos

La unidad para montaje en pared está diseñada para una instalación fácil y eficiente, lo
cual posibilita la instalación de varias unidades en un corto período.

Plasmaster Lonizer+

La potente tecnología Plasmaster Ionizer+ lo protege de olores y sustancias nocivas en el aire. Esta solución esteriliza no solo el aire que pasa a través del aire acondicionado, sino también las superficies circundantes para obtener un entorno más limpio y seguro. Además, reduce las partículas microscópicas nocivas al infundir el aire que pasa a través del aire acondicionado con más de 3 millones de iones.

Wall_Mounted_Unit_04

Diseño Estético

La elegante unidad interior para montaje en pared combina a
la perfección con el diseño interior. La serie ARTCOOL tiene
diseños excepcionales y ha sido galardonada con el premio de
diseño Forum Internacional, el premio de diseño Red Dot y el
marcado G.

Wall_Mounted_Unit_05_SP_Re

Gama De Modelos De La Unidad Para Montaje En Pared

Air_Solution_03

Contacto

Para obtener más información sobre el producto,
comuníquese con nosotros y le responderemos a la brevedad.

Contacto Más Información
Ver más opciones
 
 