Servicio de renovación VRF

Extienda la vida útil de su Multi V con el servicio de renovación.

Revisión de Multi V

Purificación de aire

Renovación del panel

Extienda la vida útil y reduzca el costo total

Revisión de Multi V

Es posible reducir enormemente el costo total utilizando este servicio que extiende la vida útil de su equipo actual en lugar de reemplazarlo por uno nuevo. Se reduce significativamente la posibilidad de fallas por desgaste y se incrementa el rendimiento del aire acondicionado gracias a la limpieza de piezas estructurales, como los intercambiadores de calor. Además, se reducen los residuos industriales en comparación con el reemplazo por un equipo nuevo.

Servicio Integral Que Integra Reparación, Reemplazo y Limpieza

Diagnóstico Preciso / Análisis De Datos Del DSM

El análisis de datos del DSM (módulo de ahorro de datos) permite un diagnóstico preciso (análisis de los datos del ciclo de aire acondicionado durante más de 1 mes).

Reparaciones, Reemplazo, Limpieza

Ajuste de posición, repintado, sustitución de piezas gastadas, limpieza por intercambio de calor.

Reensamblado, Optimización y Ejecución De Prueba

Proporcionado por expertos con conocimientos y experiencia en equipos de calefacción y refrigeración en cada región.

Tecnología avanzada de purificación de aire LG

Purificación de aire

El proceso de purificación de aire de 5 pasos elimina las partículas finas invisibles y el olor, garantizando un entorno limpio y saludable.

Kit De Purificación De Aire LG

Prueba De Rendimiento En El Sitio

La prueba de rendimiento en el sitio PM 2.5 (índice de calidad del aire) cambió de "Normal" a "Bueno" después de operar la purificación del aire (Área del sitio: 264m², unidad interior: Casete de 4 vías 6 unidades).

Monitoreo De La Calidad Del Aire En Tiempo Real

Monitoreo en tiempo real por control remoto, lámpara LED de panel y teléfono móvil.

Cambiar a panel nuevo

Renovación del panel

Si desea modificar el ambiente de la habitación, cambie el exterior del producto para decorarlo. Debido al aire interior contaminado, los productos viejos pueden decolorarse. El panel se quita fácilmente con un botón. El ajuste de suspensión con diseño de esquina extraíble también permite una fácil inspección de la tubería de conexión.

Ahorro De Energía Con Sensor De Detección Humana (Opción Especial)

Control De Dirección Basado En El Movimiento Humano

La dirección del flujo de aire es controlada automáticamente mediante un sensor de movimiento que detecta la actividad de las personas cada 10 segundos.

Modo Encendido/Apagado

La unidad interior se detiene automáticamente cuando detecta ausencia y se activa cuando detecta presencia de personas.

Temperatura. Modo De Control

Ahorro de energía al establecer automáticamente la temperatura objetivo. en ausencia de personas (5/10/15/30/60 min).

Ver más opciones
 
 