Una imagen de productos dentro de una tienda departamental

¿Por qué elegir CLOi GuideBot?

Brinda servicios de información, anuncios y seguridad gracias a su IA y conducción autónoma.

Servicio de guía para instalaciones y destinos

informa rápidamente a los clientes cuando le solicitan información y acompaña a los visitantes a su destino deseado.

Sistema de gestión de contenidos dedicado

Agrega un nuevo servicio o artículo en el menú fácilmente con el sistema de gestión de contenidos (CMS) para ofrecer servicios personalizados según las necesidades de los clientes.

*Las imágenes del CMS son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden variar en el uso real.

Anuncios basados en la hora y la ubicación

Sincroniza el Guidebot con una solución de letreros existente para activar las promociones según la hora o los anuncios automáticos para las tiendas cercanas según la ubicación del Guidebot.

Recorridos de monitoreo de seguridad*

Establece una ruta y programa de grabación para el monitoreo local de seguridad y mejora la productividad del personal de seguridad a través del monitoreo remoto.

*Se debe actualizar
*Para actividades de control permitidas por ley como la prevención e investigación de delitos, instalaciones y prevención de incendios

