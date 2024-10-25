Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Comunicados CES 2022

a black basic image

LG MEJORA LA EXPERIENCIA DE LAVADO

6 Enero
Aprovechando la tecnología de inteligencia artificial mejorada, la última innovación de LG ofrece comodidad sin igual y un cuidado gentil de la ropa

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES

MONITORES LG OLED PRO ULTRAFINE

5 Enero
Con una reproducción precisa del color y un rendimiento HDR excepcional, Los nuevos monitores OLED PRO son ideales para editar imágenes y videos de alta resolución.

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES

LOS NUEVOS TELEVISORES LG

3 Enero
Los modelos LG 2022 ofrecen una calidad de imagen excelente, más tamaños de pantalla y servicios de estilo de vida inteligente

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES

CES 2022 LG WORLD PREMIERE

3 enero 2022
Presentando soluciones para un futuro más inclusivo, sostenible y conectado

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES

LG tiiun

31 diciembre 2021
LG tiiun permite a los consumidores cultivar sus propios vegetales durante todo el año

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES

LA BARRA DE SONIDO MAS PODEROSA

30 diciembre 2021
LG eleva la experiencia auditiva a nuevos niveles mientras reduce el impacto ambiental durante todo el ciclo de vida del producto

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES

NUEVOS MONITORES PREMIUM

23 diciembre 2021
La línea 2022 de monitores de LG optimiza el trabajo creativo profesional y lleva la productividad un paso adelante ofreciendo una experiencia de usuario única.

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES

NUEVA TECNOLOGÍA DE PURIFICADORES

22 diciembre 2021Con el sistema Air Valley, LG PuriCare AeroTower ofrecerá aire fresco personalizado en cualquier habitación del hogar.

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES

LAPTOP ULTRAGEAR PARA GAMERS

21 diciembre 2021
La laptop UltraGear está totalmente equipada con el hardware, el rendimiento y las características que demandan los jugadores actuales

DESCARGAR COMUNICADO DESCARGAR IMÁGENES
