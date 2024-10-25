We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Comunicados CES 2022
LG MEJORA LA EXPERIENCIA DE LAVADO
6 Enero
Aprovechando la tecnología de inteligencia artificial mejorada, la última innovación de LG ofrece comodidad sin igual y un cuidado gentil de la ropa
MONITORES LG OLED PRO ULTRAFINE
5 Enero
Con una reproducción precisa del color y un rendimiento HDR excepcional, Los nuevos monitores OLED PRO son ideales para editar imágenes y videos de alta resolución.
CES 2022 LG WORLD PREMIERE
3 enero 2022
Presentando soluciones para un futuro más inclusivo, sostenible y conectado
LG tiiun
31 diciembre 2021
LG tiiun permite a los consumidores cultivar sus propios vegetales durante todo el año
NUEVOS MONITORES PREMIUM
23 diciembre 2021
La línea 2022 de monitores de LG optimiza el trabajo creativo profesional y lleva la productividad un paso adelante ofreciendo una experiencia de usuario única.
NUEVA TECNOLOGÍA DE PURIFICADORES
22 diciembre 2021Con el sistema Air Valley, LG PuriCare AeroTower ofrecerá aire fresco personalizado en cualquier habitación del hogar.